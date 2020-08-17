Log in
Asetek : A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"

08/17/2020 | 11:01am EDT

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of May 19, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until September 30, 2020 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4.5 million and with a maximum of 1,038,082 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

                                   

                                   

Trading day


                                   

Number of shares bought back

                                   

Average purchase price (NOK)

                                   

 

Amount (USD)                                   

                                   

Total, latest announcement


 

476,048

 

57.6126

 

 

2,896,537.28

                                   

58:

                                   

10 August 2020


 

7,000

 

60.7002

 

 

47,121.57

                                   

59:

                                   

11 August 2020


 

7,000

 

60.5462

 

 

47,086.78

                                   

60:

                                   

12 August 2020


 

6,576

 

67.6780

 

 

49,890.16

                                   

61:

                                   

13 August 2020


 

5,968

 

75.3150

 

 

50,656.39

                                   

62:

                                   

14 August 2020


 

4,695

 

76.4062

 

 

40,285.05

                                   

Total accumulated over week

33/2020

 

31,239

 

67.2871

 

 

235,039.95

                                   

Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme

507,287

 

58.2084

 

 

3,131,577.23

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 684,905 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.65% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek-a-s-announces-transactions-carried-out-under-the-current-share-buyback-programme-in-accordanc,c3170003

The following files are available for download:

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek-as-announces-transactions-carried-out-under-the-current-share-buyback-programme-in-accordance-with-the-safe-harbour-method-301113260.html

SOURCE Asetek


© PRNewswire 2020
