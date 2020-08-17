Asetek : A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of May 19, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until September 30, 2020 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4.5 million and with a maximum of 1,038,082 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day

Number of shares bought back Average purchase price (NOK) Amount (USD) Total, latest announcement

476,048 57.6126 2,896,537.28 58: 10 August 2020

7,000 60.7002 47,121.57 59: 11 August 2020

7,000 60.5462 47,086.78 60: 12 August 2020

6,576 67.6780 49,890.16 61: 13 August 2020

5,968 75.3150 50,656.39 62: 14 August 2020

4,695 76.4062 40,285.05 Total accumulated over week 33/2020 31,239 67.2871 235,039.95 Total accumulated during the share buy-back programme 507,287 58.2084 3,131,577.23

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 684,905 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.65% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek-a-s-announces-transactions-carried-out-under-the-current-share-buyback-programme-in-accordanc,c3170003

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6758/3170003/1292099.pdf Release https://mb.cision.com/Public/6758/3170003/b7cfe4a95bd06fce.pdf Week 33

SOURCE Asetek