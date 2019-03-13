Log in
Asheville Angel Pets Conference and Angel Pets Expo 2019

03/13/2019 | 07:35am EDT

ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 13, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Star Studio, llc proudly presents a pioneering, unique, and much needed, Angel Pet Conference 2019 in North Carolina, covering many topics on senior pet care needs, end-of-life care, caregiver support and grief healing.

Angel Pets Conference 2019

Important medical topics for senior animal needs and resources, assessing animal quality-of-life, explaining animal hospice and palliative care, covering the medical, practical, emotional considerations for pets at the end-of-life transition. Special focus is also on grief healing from pet loss for ourselves and family, which is often complex and under-addressed in our society.

Angel Pets Conference 2019:
* Saturday, June 8, 2019, 8-5 p.m. (Salon A)
* Renaissance Hotel, 31 Woodfin Street, Asheville NC 28801
* Topics covering Senior pet care, end-of-life issues, grief support. Some professional CEs offered.
* Tickets $90-$125
* https://AngelPetsConference.com/

"We all want to loving care for our pets during this time, but don't always know how." Understanding more about these areas will help us become better equipped to handle this critical time for our pets and ourselves. Being aware of the resources available can be tremendously helpful and healing. Tribute video will be played at end for attendees' pets.

This is a seated, educational, ticketed event, ideal for pet parents and pet professionals. Some presentations offer CE credits.

The goal is to help us become more knowledgeable and comfortable in caring for our pets (and ourselves) during this difficult, but inevitable time in our pets' lives.

Speakers include expert local area veterinarians, Dr. Beth Marchitelli DVM (4PawsFarwell); Dr. Kasandra Garner, DVM (Animal Hospital of North Asheville); internationally recognized pet loss specialist Coleen Ellis, CT, CPLP (TwoHeartsPetLossCenter), and Dr. Angel Mitchell, DVM, Bonnie Brae Veterinary Hospital.

Conference schedule, program description, speaker bios, ticket information can be found on website: https://angelpetsconference.com/

Sponsorship opportunity still available.

Angel Pets Vendor Expo 2019:
ASHEVILLE, N.C.: 45+ vendors specializing in services and products for pets, pet artists, senior pet care needs, end-of-life, caregiver support, grief healing and other pet supportive topics. Select featured vendor presentations throughout the day. List of Vendors and presentation schedule can be found at AngelPetsExpo.com.

* Saturday, June 8, 2019 10-6 p.m. (Salons B/C)
* Renaissance Hotel, 31 Woodfin Street, Asheville NC 28801
* Open to the public, $5 admission.
* 45+ vendors specializing in services and products for pets, pet artists, senior pet care needs, end-of-life, caregiver support, grief healing and other pet supportive topics. Select featured vendor presentations throughout the day.
* Website: http://AngelPetsExpo.com

The goal of the Angel Pets Expo is to bring people together with resources and service which help the care and honoring of our pets.

Vendor opportunities still available.

Angel Pets Conference and Angel Pets Expo 2019 are proudly presented by Bright Star Studio, llc - "A Place of Art and Spirit" - offering energy work, classes, meditations, conferences which focus on caring for ourselves and others. Learn more: https://brightstarstudio.net/

* VIDEO (YouTube):
https://youtu.be/qZbdnPpQnTo

News Source: Bright Star Studio

Related link: https://brightstarstudio.net/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/asheville-angel-pets-conference-and-angel-pets-expo-2019/
