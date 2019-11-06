Ashley Furniture Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Sofa, Dressers, Mattresses & Dining Chair Deals Listed by Retail Fuse

Our experts round-up the best early Black Friday Ashley Furniture deals of 2019

The best early Black Friday Ashley Furniture deals are being listed below by the sales experts at Retail Fuse. Find savings on beds, dressers, dining chairs, sofas and more furniture.

Best Ashley Furniture deals:

Best Furniture deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. We recommend checking Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page for their full range of live deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Ashley Furniture provides tasteful home essentials such as sofas, beds, dining room tables, dressers, and more. Headquartered in the town of Arcadia, Wisconsin, the brand has quickly grown to deliver home furnishings across the country and around the world, working with selected licensees to distribute their extensive product lines. Homeowners can select from different furniture styles ranging from vintage casual to contemporary urban to find the perfect set for any room in the house.

What can be expected for Black Friday deals? Thousands of items across all categories are offered at steep discounts during Black Friday. According to e-commerce analytics experts at Profitero, Walmart’s Black Friday deals were listed with an average savings of 36.6% in 2016.

Black Friday sales continue to trend towards online channels and away from brick-and-mortar retail stores. In 2018, the total revenue generated from online sales rose to $6.22 billion, which is 23.6% higher than the total the year before (CNBC).

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105006313/en/