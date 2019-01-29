Ashley Stewart Teams up with Susan G. Komen as 2019 Champion Partner

Ashley
Stewart®, the leading lifestyle and social commerce brand
empowering women globally, is excited to announce a year-long
partnership with Susan
G. Komen®, the world’s largest and most impactful breast cancer
organization. Ashley Stewart will stand as a Champion Partner alongside
Susan G. Komen’s Champion Partner family of other blue chip brands.
Stronger together, the two female power-houses have teamed up in an
effort to create a world without breast cancer. A particular focus of
their collaboration will be Komen’s “Know Your Girls™” initiative,
which, in partnership with the Ad Council, empowers African-American
women to have ownership and understanding of their breast health.
African-American women are 40% more likely to die from breast cancer
relative to Caucasian women and that is unacceptable. Ashley Stewart’s
goal is to help Susan G. Komen educate and inspire women to understand
their risk for breast cancer and to take charge of their breast health
by weaving in relevant information throughout its various campaigns in
2019.
In addition, the recently announced 2019 Finding Ashley Stewart brand
ambassador search will now also include complimentary breast cancer
information and education at each of this year’s six regional tour stops
in Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Hampton, Miami and Atlanta, as well as
the digital tour beginning February 5 and the third annual Finale on
September 14, 2019 at the historic Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, N.Y. With
over a million votes entered in last year’s tour, Finding Ashley Stewart
is no longer just a contest, but a movement of collective
empowerment of the everyday woman.
To kick off the partnership, in February 2019, Ashley Stewart will be
donating $1 to Susan G. Komen for each bra sold in stores or online from
February 1 through February 28. In conjunction with the generous
donations from its customers and various other fundraising promotions
and initiatives throughout the year, including Finding Ashley Stewart,
Ashley Stewart and its community base will donate at least $200,000 to
Komen.
“Our partnership with Susan G. Komen at the Champion Partner level is
purposeful,” said James Rhee, Chairman and CEO of Ashley Stewart. “We
have created a unique community around the Ashley Stewart brand. Our
Ashley Stewart College Tour educates and funds scholarships for the
young leaders of tomorrow, while Finding Ashley Stewart recognizes the
oftentimes unsung, everyday women leading households and neighborhoods.
Our commitment to Susan G. Komen, and particularly the sub campaign of
Know Your Girls and its focus on African American women, is another way
in which we are working to have a broader, positive and sustainable
impact.”
African-American women in the U.S. are more likely to be diagnosed
younger, at later stages and with more aggressive forms of the disease,
limiting their treatment options. According to a study conducted for
Susan G. Komen and the Ad Council*, 92% of African-American women agree
breast health is important, but only 25% have recently discussed breast
health with their family, friends or colleagues. Moreover, only 17% have
taken steps to understand their risk for breast cancer.
Regardless of race/ethnicity, age, disability, socioeconomic status,
sexual orientation, or education, together, Ashley Stewart and Susan G.
Komen will offer information and tools throughout the year that can
ultimately promote early detection and, when combined with effective
treatment, save lives.
“We are so thrilled to have Ashley Stewart join our fight against breast
cancer. This partnership will enable us to inspire women in
neighborhoods across the country to take charge of their breast health.
Through this partnership, we will be able to provide critical
information and resources to women in need,” said Paula Schneider, CEO
of Susan G. Komen. “With its highly engaged and diverse network of women
employees and customers, not to mention its strong historical ties to
African American communities throughout the United States, we could not
think of a more influential or well-suited partner than Ashley Stewart
to close the gap in breast cancer outcomes. Together, we will ensure
that where a woman lives, what she looks like and how much money she has
does not determine whether she lives.”
To learn more about your breast health, get screened, make
lifestyle choices to reduce your breast cancer risk and be your own best
advocate, visit AshleyStewart.com/Komen,
komen.org/AshleyStewart
or knowyourgirls.org.
Make sure to follow @ByAshleyStewart, @KnowYourGirls and @SusanGKomen on
Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter to share information about this
groundbreaking program. #TrueDivasFight™
*According to a survey by the Ad Council and conducted by Ipsos Public
Affairs in February-April 2018.
About Ashley Stewart
Ashley Stewart is a global fashion and lifestyle brand that has
propelled itself to be on the vanguard of social commerce and
purpose-driven business. Since its founding in 1991 in Brooklyn, New
York, Ashley Stewart has always stood for uncompromising style, fashion,
confidence & empowerment for the woman who flaunts her curves. Today,
Ashley Stewart offers the hottest looks with 88 stores across the United
States, a leading and global e-commerce presence at www.ashleystewart.com,
a powerful social media presence @byashleystewart and a growing
multimedia and events arm at AshleyTV.
Every year, through the Finding Ashley Stewart Tour, Ashley Stewart
traverses the country looking to recognize women who embody the ideals
of the Ashley Stewart women: kindness, resilience, confidence, and
community leadership. Through #ASGives, Ashley Stewart engages in
programs such as the #AshleyCollegeTour to make long-term investments
into the communities that have supported the brand for close to 30 years.
About Susan G. Komen
Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization,
funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of
the federal government while providing real-time help to those facing
the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of
breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Since its
founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $988 million in research
and provided more than $2.2 billion in funding to screening, education,
treatment and psychosocial support programs serving millions of people
in more than 60 countries worldwide. Komen was founded by Nancy G.
Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the
disease that claimed Suzy’s life. That promise has become Komen’s
promise to all people facing breast cancer. Visit komen.org or call
1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.
