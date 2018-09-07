Log in
Ashtabula County OH : Press Release- Commissioners Office - 9/7/18

09/07/2018 | 11:52pm CEST

Press Release

Members for Ashtabula County Boards and Committees Sought

The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners is seeking new members to fill vacancies on several Boards and Committees.

There are presently four (4) vacancies on the Ashtabula County Mental Health Services Recovery Board, one (1) opening on the Ashtabula County Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC), one (1) opening on the Ashtabula County Convention Facilities Authority and one (1) opening on the Ashtabula County Planning Commission.
'The individual expertise and knowledge that board members share is invaluable. Serving on a board or committee is one of the most rewarding ways to give back to your community and support a cause that interests you', said Board President Kathryn Whittington.

The following are brief descriptions of these boards:

Mental Health and Recovery Services Board- FOUR OPENINGS In accordance with Ohio Revised Code Section 340.02 the Ashtabula County Mental Health and Recovery Services (MHRS) Board was established to provide for the development of comprehensive community mental health services and to promote the delivery of high quality and cost effective alcohol and drug addiction services. The terms of the members are set at 4 years. Persons who apply must be an Ashtabula County resident and have an interest in mental health or substance use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery support services. Additionally, MHRS Board volunteer Board members but cannot be employed by an agency with a contractual agreement with the MHRS Board or have an immediate family member that is employed by one of the MHRS Board contract agencies. The MHRS Board meets the 3rdMonday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the MHRS Board office in Ashtabula, Ohio.

Ashtabula County Transportation System Advisory Committee - ONE OPENING The Ashtabula County Transportation System Advisory Committee was created to advise the System on meeting the transportation needs of the residents of Ashtabula County. The terms of the members are set at three (3) years. The Board meets quarterly on the 3rd Wednesday of the month at 9:00 am at the Job & Family Services Donahoe Building, 2924 Donahoe Drive, Ashtabula, Ohio 44004.

Planning Commission- ONE OPENING Pursuant to Section 713.22 of the Ohio Revised Code, the Board of Commissioners created the Ashtabula County Planning Commission to make studies, maps, plans, recommendations and reports concerning the physical, environmental, social, economic, and governmental characteristics, functions, services and other aspects which affect the development and welfare of the county. Per ORC Section 713.22 (B)(3), the Board of Commissioners is the appointing authority for the members of said Planning Commission. The terms of the members of the Planning Commission are set at three (3) years. The Planning Commission normally meets on the 3rd Monday of each month at 4:30 PM.
'Serving on a board allows you to engage in activities you are passionate about and to work with other professionals to discover the inner workings of an organization and improve its effectiveness for the common good of the community', said Vice-President J. P. Ducro IV. Commissioner Casey Kozlowski added, 'Board service allows you to invest in your community, build a network with a common interest, gain a new skillset and grow as a leader, all while playing a crucial role in an organization by protecting its mission and overseeing its financial and legal well-being.' The vacant seats need to be filled as quickly as possible, in order for the boards and committees to conduct official business. If you are interested or know of anyone interested in serving, please obtain an application by contacting Lisa Hawkins, Clerk of the Board, at the Ashtabula County Commissioners Office by telephone at 440-576-3754 or by E-mail at llhawkins@ashtabulacounty.com.

Disclaimer

Ashtabula County, OH published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 21:51:06 UTC
