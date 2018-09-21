Log in
Ashurst LLP : Port Moresby offering looks to the future

09/21/2018 | 06:49am CEST
The new offices are located in the freshly renovated MRDC Haus, formerly Pacific Place, an iconic building in the traditional heart of town which is going through a period of rapid development. As well as updated IT infrastructure, the new premises provides Ashurst with a more modern and flexible working environment to benefit its people and clients.

Richard Flynn, Ashurst's PNG office managing partner, said:

'Ashurst and its predecessor firms have been the leading legal advisor here in Port Moresby for more than 75 years. As technology and the way we work evolves we thought it was the opportune time to relocate to new premises to offer our people and clients a fresh and modern environment.

The open plan approach and new technology infrastructure will increase efficiencies across our practices which will benefit both staff and clients as we look to increase our service standards and level of local representation on the ground.'

Global head of Ashurst's projects and real estate team, Geoff Gishubl, added:

'We are excited to welcome our clients to MRDC Haus. We have an exceptionally strong track record in Papua New Guinea for managing high profile projects and resolving complex multi-jurisdictional transactions across the mining, petroleum and the agricultural industries, as well as the finance and services sectors. We are very much looking forward to building on this foundation and continuing as the leading trusted legal advisor in the region.'

This follows the recent announcement that Ashurst is set to expand its global business services and alternative legal services offering with the launch of a global delivery centre in Brisbane.

Recent mandates on which the Papua New Guinea team has advised include:

- Bank of South Pacific's joint venture in Cambodia with RMA;
- the Bewani oil palm project in Sandaun province;
- the Wafi-Golpu joint venture between Harmony Gold and Newcrest Mining;
- the Coral Sea high speed data cable between Australia, PNG and Solomon Islands;
- development and sale of land by the Paga Hill Development Company;
- the multi-stage development of the Star Mountain Plaza hotel and apartment complex in Waigani.

To celebrate the new office opening in MRDC Haus, Ashurst will be donating K10,000 to the Businesses for Health program as part of a commitment of K40,000 over four years to support TB and HIV programs in the workplace.

Disclaimer

Ashurst LLP published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 04:48:01 UTC
