Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ashurst LLP : hires new partner to lead its tax practice in Milan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 07:40am EDT

International law firm Ashurst announces the appointment of partner Michele Milanese to lead the tax offering in Milan.

Michele joins from Allen & Overy where he has worked for 17 years in Italy and London. He has a significant experience in financial taxation, corporate tax, VAT and tax disputes resolution and an in-depth knowledge of the tax aspects of banking (including securitisation), private equity, project finance, asset finance, energy and structured finance.

Commenting, Carloandrea Meacci, Milan Office Managing Partner said:

'This is a significant step to consolidate the tax expertise of the Milan office. Michele is a highly respected and knowledgeable practitioner who is technically excellent. He will make a significant contribution, helping us deliver even more for our clients by building up our tax offering in Italy to support the growth of the Italian business.'

Eduardo Gracia, Global Head of Tax, commented:

'We are delighted to welcome Michele to Ashurst. The breadth of his experience will be invaluable as our European team continues to expand. Michele is highly experienced in advising on both Italian and international tax transactions and is a perfect complement to the European and Italian tax teams.'

Michele Milanese added:

'I am really looking forward to joining Ashurst and to working closely with highly talented colleagues in Italy and across Europe to help build on the strong international platform and further expand the tax practice. I believe that my practice is very much aligned with Ashurst's and will bring added value and innovative solutions to our clients, especially in these challenging times.'

Disclaimer

Ashurst LLP published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 11:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:55aDA proposes measures to revive, reboot Phl agri sector
PU
07:55aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Small Business Development on Small Business Development and Black Business Council meeting
PU
07:51aCanary Wharf finance centre gets ready for return to work
RE
07:50aPandemic stirs Wall Street?s social conscience
RE
07:48aCompanies fear coronavirus liability lawsuits. So far, few exist
RE
07:41aUK TELLS EU ON BREXIT : Blink or there will be no deal
RE
07:41aJD.com beats revenue estimates on lockdown boost
RE
07:40aASHURST LLP : hires new partner to lead its tax practice in Milan
PU
07:39aFutures fall on U.S. plan to cut Huawei off from global chip suppliers
RE
07:35aALROSA : ecologists start fish stocking in rivers of Yakutia
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Germany's BaFin has no plans to ban Wirecard short-selling
2COMCAST CORPORATION : Shares in BT jump on report it could sell a stake in Openreach
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Taiwan's TSMC to build Arizona chip plant as U.S.-China tech rivalry es..
4COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA : COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Richemont Fiscal Year 2020 Net Profit Fel..
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen AG April Sales Fell 45% as Virus Hit Intensifies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group