Ashurst LLP : hires new partner to lead its tax practice in Milan

International law firm Ashurst announces the appointment of partner Michele Milanese to lead the tax offering in Milan.

Michele joins from Allen & Overy where he has worked for 17 years in Italy and London. He has a significant experience in financial taxation, corporate tax, VAT and tax disputes resolution and an in-depth knowledge of the tax aspects of banking (including securitisation), private equity, project finance, asset finance, energy and structured finance.

Commenting, Carloandrea Meacci, Milan Office Managing Partner said:

'This is a significant step to consolidate the tax expertise of the Milan office. Michele is a highly respected and knowledgeable practitioner who is technically excellent. He will make a significant contribution, helping us deliver even more for our clients by building up our tax offering in Italy to support the growth of the Italian business.'

Eduardo Gracia, Global Head of Tax, commented:

'We are delighted to welcome Michele to Ashurst. The breadth of his experience will be invaluable as our European team continues to expand. Michele is highly experienced in advising on both Italian and international tax transactions and is a perfect complement to the European and Italian tax teams.'

Michele Milanese added:

'I am really looking forward to joining Ashurst and to working closely with highly talented colleagues in Italy and across Europe to help build on the strong international platform and further expand the tax practice. I believe that my practice is very much aligned with Ashurst's and will bring added value and innovative solutions to our clients, especially in these challenging times.'