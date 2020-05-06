Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ashvattha Therapeutics : Unveils Transformative Dendrimer-based anti-VEGF Treatment for Retinal Diseases at ARVO 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 09:04am EDT

  • Company to develop subcutaneously administered dendrimer-based anti-VEGF therapy with selective targeting in wet AMD
  • Potential therapeutic may offer significant opportunities for degenerative retinal diseases such as wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy, and may reduce significant side effects associated with systemic treatment of ocular disease

Ashvattha Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on novel dendrimer-based therapies targeting unmet medical needs in ocular, inflammatory diseases, and oncology, today announced the presentation of four virtual posters and presentations supporting the ongoing development of its proprietary dendrimer-based technology programs at the 2020 Association for Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting, originally scheduled for May 3-7, in Baltimore, Maryland.

The ARVO 2020 Annual Meeting will now be held virtually, and video-recorded presentations will be available online in the Media library catalog within ARVOLearn beginning today. All ARVO Annual Meeting recorded presentations are available for five years on ARVOLearn. Additionally, abstracts will be published in the journal Investigative Ophthalmology & Vision Science (IOVS) no later than July 31, 2020.

Details for the ARVO 2020 Virtual Meeting presentations are as follows:

Presentation Title: Suppression of Murine Choroidal Neovascularization After Systemic Administration of a Targeted Anti-VEGF Therapy
Presenters: Jeffrey Cleland, et al.
Presentation Number: 3974
Session Number: 429
Session Title: AMD and antiangiogenic agents

Poster Title: Targeted Sustained Intracellular Delivery to Choroidal Neovascular Lesions After a Single Systemic Administration as Demonstrated by Imaging
Presenters: Rishi Sharma, et al.
Poster Number: 4927 - B0132

Poster Title: Targeted Systemic Dendrimer-drug therapies for Early and Late AMD
Presenters: Kannan Rangaramanujam, et al.
Poster Number: 4929-B0134

Poster Title: OcuPair™: A Novel Dendrimer-hyaluronic Acid Hydrogel Sealant For Temporary Corneal Wound Stabilization
Presenters: Siva Kambhampati, et al.
Poster Number: 369 – A0189

“We are excited to present this data on our lead dendrimer anti-VEGF candidate for the first time at ARVO, one of the preeminent conferences in the ophthalmic space. Current treatments for wet AMD require invasive, intravitreal injections into the eye, as often as once every 4 weeks. The results from these preclinical studies show that our dendrimer-based anti-VEGF candidate has the potential to be a flexible, once-monthly systemic subcutaneous or oral therapy, and is a more convenient treatment option for patients with retinal diseases. The results reinforce our decision to advance our dendrimer anti-VEGF candidate D-4517 into a clinical trial in 2021 for treatment of wet AMD,” said Jeffrey Cleland, Ph.D., Chairman, CEO & President at Ashvattha Therapeutics.

Ashvattha’s technology platform consists of hydroxyl dendrimers that selectively target regions of inflammation within the body. The development of appropriate therapeutics chemically conjugated to the dendrimers (new chemical entities) to target tissues is a key challenge that can be addressed by dendrimer technology. Chronic inflammation and oxidative stress, mediated by reactive macrophages, microglia and retinal pigment endothelial (RPE cells), play a key role in neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Systemic hydroxyl dendrimer therapy enables selective targeting of these reactive cells, improving efficacy and reducing side-effects of a wide range of ocular drugs.

In more than 30 animal models of inflammation, Ashvattha’s technology platform targeted inflammation without off-target toxicity at doses up to 1000 mg/kg. Human safety studies demonstrated no clinical adverse events at doses up to 40 mg/kg. This novel dendrimer delivery platform can support a wide range of drugs (>65) including small molecules, proteins and RNA/DNA.

About Ashvattha Therapeutics

Ashvattha Therapeutics holds the exclusive rights to a novel hydroxyl dendrimer technology developed at Johns Hopkins University enabling a new class of targeted therapies previously unachievable with traditional drug moieties. Ashvattha are commercializing the technology through new entities established to develop therapeutic opportunities within specific fields and enabled through the use of our dendrimer platform. For more information, visit: www.ashvatthatherapeutics.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:27aGLOBAL PAYMENTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:27aONCOLOGY VENTURE A/S : Press release Oncology Venture secures a US $5 million (50 million SEK) equity investment from a new US based investor
AQ
09:27aSegal to Offer Club Vita's Longevity Service to Plan Sponsors
BU
09:26aMARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE : Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
PR
09:26aRespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Appointment of Timothy Jones as President and Chief Executive Officer
GL
09:24aDELEK US : 1Q20 Earnings Presentation
PU
09:24aVolume of foreign exchange market currency/Dinar
PU
09:24aPOINT LOMA RESOURCES : Announces the Execution of a Letter of Intent to Farmout Exploratory Lands Where Up To Three Horizontal Wells May Be Drilled
PU
09:24aAMUNDI : Transcript from the conference call
PU
09:24aHERON THERAPEUTICS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
2DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3BMW AG : BMW : cuts outlook, sees coronavirus pain lasting all year
4INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
5YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S. : UniCredit warns of prolonged virus impact after $3 billion loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group