Asia Allied Infrastructure : UPDATE ON LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IN RESPECT OF A JOINT DEVELOPMENT PROJECT IN MIAMI

In late 2019, the Company realized that a director of the Target Company appointed by CCCI before it went into liquidation had procured the Target Company to transfer the Target Company's membership interest in the U.S. Companies to another party (the "Unauthorized Transfer") without (a) complying with the Court Order,
-
informing the Target Company directors appointed by the Group, (c) seeking consents from the Group or the liquidators of CCCI and (d) seeking approval at a shareholders' meeting or a board meeting of the Target Company. Thus, the Group was not aware of the Unauthorized Transfer when it was effected. Recently, more information was made available to the Company. Based on the limited documentation produced in the Miami proceedings thus far, the Company understands that the CCCI-appointed director of the Target Company had procured the Target Company to transfer its membership interest in the U.S. Companies to China City Construction & Development Co., (HK) Limited ("CCCD"). CCCD subsequently sold the U.S. Companies to Rega Center LLC, a limited liability company incorporated in California, the U.S. ("Rega") for a consideration of approximately US$70 million (equivalent to approximately HK$546 million). As a result, the interest in the Land was also passed to Rega. The U.S. Companies were renamed as Rega Center Delaware, LLC, Rega Center USA Corp, and Rega Center Miami Holdings, LLC, respectively.
The Target Company has not made any distributions to the Group after the Unauthorized Transfer was effected. The Group had made serious attempts to contact the CCCI-appointed director of the Target Company but the attempts were in vain.
After the Group discovered the Unauthorized Transfer, the Group amended its lawsuit in Miami to include as defendants Rega, the U.S. Companies and the Target Company, and to assert a claim for fraudulent transfer against them. In December 2019, the Group obtained a temporary injunction from the Miami Court enjoining the sale of the Land by Rega or any of the U.S. Companies. Also, a formal notice (in form of a lis pendens) has been recorded against the title of the Land such that the legal title of any person who subsequently purchases the Land will be subject to the ultimate decision of such lawsuit.
The Group is actively working with legal counsel in Hong Kong, Miami and Delaware (where the U.S. Companies are incorporated), and intends to take further legal actions and seek injunctions in Hong Kong and the U.S. against the relevant parties. The Group's Miami counsel is conducting a full investigation into the Unauthorized Transfer. The Group is also taking further steps to recoup its investment in the Target Company.
The Group is not required to, and will not, make further investment in the Target Company. Hence, the Unauthorized Transfer will not have any direct cash flow impact on the Group. The book value of the Group's investment in the Target Company is of approximately HK$314 million. The financial impact of the Unauthorized Transfer is being assessed by the Company. Further announcement(s) will be made as and when appropriate.
The Company's shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
By Order of the Board
ASIA ALLIED INFRASTRUCTURE
HOLDINGS LIMITED
Hong Kong, 14 February 2020
Hong Kong, 14 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Pang Yat Ting, Dominic, Mr. Xu Jianhua, Ir Dr. Pang Yat Bond, Derrick, JP, Mr. Shea Chun Lok, Quadrant, Madam Li Wai Hang, Christina and Madam Han Li, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wu William Wai Leung, Mr. Lam Yau Fung, Curt and Mr. Ho Gilbert Chi Hang.