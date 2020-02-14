Asia Allied Infrastructure : UPDATE ON LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IN RESPECT OF A JOINT DEVELOPMENT PROJECT IN MIAMI

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Update on LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IN RESPECT OF

A JOINT DEVELOPMENT PROJECT IN MIAMI

Reference is made to the announcement of Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 2 October 2015 (the "Acquisition Announcement") in relation to the Group's investment in the Target Company (which is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with the name, Dingway Investment Limited) and the joint development project in Miami, the U.S. expected to be undertaken by the Target Company. On 1 February 2018, the Company made an announcement (the "2018 Announcement") on the Group's legal proceedings in respect of such development project. Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Acquisition Announcement and the 2018 Announcement.

After completion of such investment as disclosed in the Acquisition Announcement, the Target Company has been owned as to 55% by CCCI (i.e. China City Construction (International) Co., Limited) and 45% by the Company's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Champ Prestige. The majority of the Target Company's board has been controlled by CCCI to reflect CCCI's majority shareholding in the Target Company. The Land in Miami was held by a chain of three U.S. companies (collectively, the "U.S. Companies") which were, before the Unauthorized Transfer (as defined below), wholly-owned by the Target Company.

As disclosed in the 2018 Announcement, since the Group had made the investment in the Target Company, it had urged CCCI to formulate the development and financing plans for the Land. But given CCCI's financial difficulties and its repeated failures to perform its obligations under the agreements with the Group in respect of the Target Company, no development activity could start on the Land. Thus, the Group had commenced legal proceedings against CCCI and the Target Company on 1 February 2018 in Hong Kong in order to recover its investment in the Target Company.

In January 2019, CCCI went into voluntary liquidation in Hong Kong. Nevertheless, the Group has maintained its legal actions. Further, in June 2019, the Group commenced legal proceedings in Miami, where the Land is located, against CCCI (in liquidation) and the U.S. Companies. In October 2019, the Group obtained a court order in Hong Kong which requires CCCI (in liquidation) and Champ Prestige to sell all their interests in the Target Company to a third party (the "Court Order"), and CCCI (in liquidation) and Champ Prestige will then receive proceeds from the sale.