Asia Allied Infrastructure : UPDATE ON LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IN RESPECT OF A JOINT DEVELOPMENT PROJECT IN MIAMI

02/14/2020 | 09:31am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Update on LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IN RESPECT OF

A JOINT DEVELOPMENT PROJECT IN MIAMI

Reference is made to the announcement of Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 2 October 2015 (the "Acquisition Announcement") in relation to the Group's investment in the Target Company (which is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with the name, Dingway Investment Limited) and the joint development project in Miami, the U.S. expected to be undertaken by the Target Company. On 1 February 2018, the Company made an announcement (the "2018 Announcement") on the Group's legal proceedings in respect of such development project. Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Acquisition Announcement and the 2018 Announcement.

After completion of such investment as disclosed in the Acquisition Announcement, the Target Company has been owned as to 55% by CCCI (i.e. China City Construction (International) Co., Limited) and 45% by the Company's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Champ Prestige. The majority of the Target Company's board has been controlled by CCCI to reflect CCCI's majority shareholding in the Target Company. The Land in Miami was held by a chain of three U.S. companies (collectively, the "U.S. Companies") which were, before the Unauthorized Transfer (as defined below), wholly-owned by the Target Company.

As disclosed in the 2018 Announcement, since the Group had made the investment in the Target Company, it had urged CCCI to formulate the development and financing plans for the Land. But given CCCI's financial difficulties and its repeated failures to perform its obligations under the agreements with the Group in respect of the Target Company, no development activity could start on the Land. Thus, the Group had commenced legal proceedings against CCCI and the Target Company on 1 February 2018 in Hong Kong in order to recover its investment in the Target Company.

In January 2019, CCCI went into voluntary liquidation in Hong Kong. Nevertheless, the Group has maintained its legal actions. Further, in June 2019, the Group commenced legal proceedings in Miami, where the Land is located, against CCCI (in liquidation) and the U.S. Companies. In October 2019, the Group obtained a court order in Hong Kong which requires CCCI (in liquidation) and Champ Prestige to sell all their interests in the Target Company to a third party (the "Court Order"), and CCCI (in liquidation) and Champ Prestige will then receive proceeds from the sale.

In late 2019, the Company realized that a director of the Target Company appointed by CCCI before it went into liquidation had procured the Target Company to transfer the Target Company's membership interest in the U.S. Companies to another party (the "Unauthorized Transfer") without (a) complying with the Court Order,

  1. informing the Target Company directors appointed by the Group, (c) seeking consents from the Group or the liquidators of CCCI and (d) seeking approval at a shareholders' meeting or a board meeting of the Target Company. Thus, the Group was not aware of the Unauthorized Transfer when it was effected. Recently, more information was made available to the Company. Based on the limited documentation produced in the Miami proceedings thus far, the Company understands that the CCCI-appointed director of the Target Company had procured the Target Company to transfer its membership interest in the U.S. Companies to China City Construction & Development Co., (HK) Limited ("CCCD"). CCCD subsequently sold the U.S. Companies to Rega Center LLC, a limited liability company incorporated in California, the U.S. ("Rega") for a consideration of approximately US$70 million (equivalent to approximately HK$546 million). As a result, the interest in the Land was also passed to Rega. The U.S. Companies were renamed as Rega Center Delaware, LLC, Rega Center USA Corp, and Rega Center Miami Holdings, LLC, respectively.

The Target Company has not made any distributions to the Group after the Unauthorized Transfer was effected. The Group had made serious attempts to contact the CCCI-appointed director of the Target Company but the attempts were in vain.

After the Group discovered the Unauthorized Transfer, the Group amended its lawsuit in Miami to include as defendants Rega, the U.S. Companies and the Target Company, and to assert a claim for fraudulent transfer against them. In December 2019, the Group obtained a temporary injunction from the Miami Court enjoining the sale of the Land by Rega or any of the U.S. Companies. Also, a formal notice (in form of a lis pendens) has been recorded against the title of the Land such that the legal title of any person who subsequently purchases the Land will be subject to the ultimate decision of such lawsuit.

The Group is actively working with legal counsel in Hong Kong, Miami and Delaware (where the U.S. Companies are incorporated), and intends to take further legal actions and seek injunctions in Hong Kong and the U.S. against the relevant parties. The Group's Miami counsel is conducting a full investigation into the Unauthorized Transfer. The Group is also taking further steps to recoup its investment in the Target Company.

The Group is not required to, and will not, make further investment in the Target Company. Hence, the Unauthorized Transfer will not have any direct cash flow impact on the Group. The book value of the Group's investment in the Target Company is of approximately HK$314 million. The financial impact of the Unauthorized Transfer is being assessed by the Company. Further announcement(s) will be made as and when appropriate.

The Company's shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

aSIA ALLIED INFRASTRUCTURE

HOLDINGS LIMITED pang Yat Ting, Dominic Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Pang Yat Ting, Dominic, Mr. Xu Jianhua, Ir Dr. Pang Yat Bond, Derrick, JP, Mr. Shea Chun Lok, Quadrant, Madam Li Wai Hang, Christina and Madam Han Li, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wu William Wai Leung, Mr. Lam Yau Fung, Curt and Mr. Ho Gilbert Chi Hang.

Disclaimer

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 14:30:03 UTC
