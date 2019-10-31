Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Asia Commercial : 01/11/2019 - Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 11:37pm EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/10/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Asia Commercial Holdings Limited

Name of Issuer

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Date Submitted

01/11/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

104

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

2,500,000,000

HK$0.20

HK$500,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

2,500,000,000

HK$0.20

HK$500,000,000

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

currency) :

HK$500,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

747,123,220

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

747,123,220

N/A

N/A

N/A

March 2019

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share Option

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

6,173,960

Scheme

Granted on 31/03/2011

Exercise price: HK$ 2.688 (adjusted with effect from 13/07/2018)

(20/09/2002)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

Nil

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Asia Commercial Holdings Limited published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 03:36:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:03aCRYPTO.COM : Coin (CRO) Lists on ZB.com
PR
12:01aKHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : To Participate in Cowen 2nd Annual Boston Cannabis Conference
AQ
10/31NAVER : 3Q Net Profit Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review
DJ
10/31VINCO FINANCIAL : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the month ended 31 october 2019 (
PU
10/31CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, Realindex
PU
10/31KONAMI : Nintendo to begin testing Mario Kart Tour multiplayer
RE
10/31CLEAN TEQ : Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting
AQ
10/31DCN boosts enterprise network connectivity with next generation SD-WAN services
GL
10/31LUEN THAI : Monthly Return on Movement of Listed Equity Securities for the month ended 31 October 2019
PU
10/31ENM : 01 Nov 2019 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 October 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Keystone pipeline shut after spilling 9,000 barrels of oil in North Dakota
2INTEL CORPORATION : Ex-Apple executive joins startup aimed at banishing smartphone cables
3THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC. : The Alkaline Water Company to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2020 Se..
4WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC. : WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Proposes Binding Arbitration Process
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : CANADA DENIES SHARING HUAWEI CFO MENG'S DEVICES DETAILS WITH FBI: court documents
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group