Asia Commercial : ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2019

ASIA COMMERCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 冠 亞 商 業 集 團 有 限 公 司 * (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 104) ANNOUNCEMENT OF UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2019 Six months ended 30th September 2019 2018 Change HK$'000 HK$'000 % (unaudited) (unaudited) Operations Revenue 482,213 411,410 17 Profit attributable to the owners of the Company 21,303 27,100 (21) Earnings per share - Basic and diluted 2.85 HK cents 3.46 HK cents (18) As at As at 30th 31st September March 2019 2019 Change HK$ million HK$ million % (unaudited) (audited) Financial position Total assets 1,013 816 24 Equity attributable to the owners of the Company 511 523 (2) 1 The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Asia Commercial Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30th September 2019 together with the comparative figures of the last corresponding period. The interim financial results have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS For the six months ended 30th September 2019 Six months ended 30th September 2019 2018 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue 4 482,213 411,410 Cost of sales (354,869) (284,693) Gross profit 127,344 126,717 Other revenue 10,272 14,105 Distribution costs (85,039) (89,176) Administrative expenses (26,910) (19,451) Other income, net 6,058 63 Finance costs 5(a) (7,188) (236) Profit before taxation 5 24,537 32,022 Income tax 6 (3,800) (4,922) Profit for the period 20,737 27,100 Attributable to: Equity shareholders of the Company 21,303 27,100 Non-controlling interests (566) - 20,737 27,100 Earnings per share 7 Basic and diluted (HK cents) 2.85 3.46 Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1st April 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 3. 2 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 30th September 2019 Six months ended 30th September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Profit for the period 20,737 27,100 Other comprehensive income for the period Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Change in fair value of financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - 684 Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translation of financial statements of overseas subsidiaries (6,315) (9,694) Total other comprehensive loss for the period (net of nil tax) (6,315) (9,010) Total comprehensive income for the period 14,422 18,090 Attributable to: Equity shareholders of the Company 14,988 18,090 Non-controlling interests (566) - Total comprehensive income for the period 14,422 18,090 Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1st April 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 3. 3 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 30th September 2019 As at As at 30th September 31st March 2019 2019 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 30,937 25,539 Right-of-use assets 196,692 - Prepaid lease payments - 15,736 Investment properties 356,742 362,776 Rental deposits and prepayments 18,093 18,278 Equity instruments at fair value - through other comprehensive income 9,063 Financial assets at fair value 15,097 through profit or loss 15,097 Deferred tax assets 2,418 2,418 Deposits - 10,770 Intangible asset - Trademark 267 - Goodwill 19,878 - 640,124 459,677 Current assets Inventories 187,508 196,517 Prepaid lease payments - 467 Trade and other receivables 9 102,022 57,408 Trading securities 446 598 Structured deposits 30,158 31,568 Cash and cash equivalents 53,138 69,990 373,272 356,548 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 10 107,347 122,415 Contract liabilities 1,321 1,404 Bank loans 145,806 130,741 Lease liabilities 72,421 - Dividend payable 19,126 - Current income tax payable 4,651 4,851 350,672 259,411 Net current assets 22,600 97,137 Total assets less current liabilities 662,724 556,814 4 As at As at 30th September 31st March 2019 2019 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Non-current liabilities Rental deposits received and 2,938 receipt in advance 3,111 Deferred tax liabilities 25,009 21,209 Lease liabilities 124,102 - Other liabilities - 9,397 152,049 33,717 Net assets 510,675 523,097 Capital and reserves 149,424 Share capital 11 149,424 Reserves 361,388 373,673 Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company 510,812 523,097 Non-controlling interests (137) - Total equity 510,675 523,097 Note: The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 at 1st April 2019 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, comparative information is not restated. See note 3. 5 Notes: GENERAL

The Group is principally engaged in trading of watches (retail and wholesale) and property leasing.

The Company is a limited company incorporated in Bermuda and its shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The addresses of the registered office and principal place of business of the Company are Victoria Place, 5th Floor, 31 Victoria Street, Hamilton, HM10, Bermuda and Room 3901, 39th Floor, The Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong respectively.

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements are presented in thousand of units of Hong Kong dollars (HK$'000), unless otherwise stated, and have been approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 29th November 2019. BASIS OF PREPARATION

The unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), including compliance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA").

The preparation of the unaudited condensed interim financial statements in conformity with HKAS 34 requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses on a year to date basis. Actual results may be different from these estimates.

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the unaudited condensed interim financial statements are consistent with those used in the preparation of the Group's 2019 annual financial statements, except for the discounting policy changes that are expected to be reflected in the 2020 annual financial statements which are set out in note 3. APPLICATION OF NEW AND REVISED HKFRSs

In the current interim period, the Group has applied, for the first time, the following new and amendments to HKFRSs issued by the HKICPA which are mandatory effective for the annual period beginning on or after 1st April 2019 for the preparation of the Group's condensed consolidated financial statements. HKFRS 16, Leases

HK(IFRIC) - Int 23, Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments

Amendments to HKFRS 9, Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation

Amendments to HKAS 19, Plan Amendments, Curtailment or Settlement

Amendments to HKAS 28, Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures

Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures Amendments to HKFRSs, Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2015-2017 Cycle 6 HKFRS 16 Leases Except for HKFRS 16 "Leases", none of the developments have had a material effect on how the Group's results and financial position for the current or prior periods have been prepared or presented. The Group has not applied any new standard or interpretation that is not yet effective for the current accounting period. HKFRS 16 replaces HKAS 17 "Leases", and the related interpretations, HK(IFRIC) 4 "Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease", HK(SIC) 15 "Operating Leases - Incentives", and HK(SIC) 27 "Evaluating the Substance of Transactions involving the Legal Form of a Lease". It introduces a single accounting model for lessees, which requires a lessee to recognise a right-of-use asset and a lease liability for all leases, except for leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less ("short-term leases") and leases of low-value assets. The lessor accounting requirements are brought forward from HKAS 17 substantially unchanged. The Group has initially applied HKFRS 16 as from 1st April 2019. The Group has elected to use the modified retrospective approach and has therefore recognised the cumulative effect of initial application as an adjustment to the opening balance of equity at 1st April 2019. Comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under HKAS 17. Further details of the nature and effect of the changes to previous accounting policies and the transition options applied are set out below: Changes in the accounting policies New definition of a lease

The change in the definition of a lease mainly relates to the concept of control. HKFRS 16 defines a lease on the basis of whether a customer controls the use of an identified asset for a period of time, which may be determined by a defined amount of use. Control is conveyed where the customer has both the right to direct the use of the identified asset and to obtain substantially all the economic benefits from that use.

The Group applies the new definition of a lease in HKFRS 16 only to contracts that were entered into or changed on or after 1st April 2019. For contracts entered into before 1st April 2019, the Group has used the transitional practical expedient to grandfather the previous assessment of which existing arrangements are or contain leases.

Accordingly, contracts that were previously assessed as leases under HKAS 17 continue to be accounted for as leases under HKFRS 16 and contracts previously assessed as non-lease service arrangements continue to be accounted for as executory contracts. Lessee accounting

HKFRS 16 eliminates the requirement for a lessee to classify leases as either operating leases or finance leases, as was previously required by HKAS 17. Instead, the Group is required to capitalise all leases when it is the lessee, including leases previously classified as operating leases under HKAS 17, other than those short-term leases and leases of low-value assets which are exempt. As far as the Group is concerned, these newly capitalised leases are primarily in relation to prepaid lease payments. 7 Where the contract contains lease component(s) and non-lease component(s), the Group has elected not to separate non-lease components and accounts for each lease component and any associated non-lease components as a single lease component for all leases. When the Group enters into a lease in respect of a low-value asset, the Group decides whether to capitalise the lease on a lease-by-lease basis. The lease payments associated with those leases which are not capitalised are recognised as an expense on a systematic basis over the lease term. Where the lease is capitalised, the lease liability is initially recognised at the present value of the lease payments payable over the lease term, discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease or, if that rate cannot be readily determined, using a relevant incremental borrowing rate. After initial recognition, the lease liability is measured at amortised cost and interest expense is calculated using the effective interest method. Variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or rate are not included in the measurement of the lease liability and hence are charged to profit or loss in the accounting period in which they are incurred. The right-of-use asset recognised when a lease is capitalised is initially measured at cost, which comprises the initial amount of the lease liability plus any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, and any initial direct costs incurred. Where applicable, the cost of the right-of-use assets also includes an estimate of costs to dismantle and remove the underlying asset or to restore the underlying asset or the site on which it is located, discounted to their present value, less any lease incentives received. The right-of-use asset is subsequently stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses. The lease liability is remeasured when there is a change in future lease payments arising from a change in an index or rate, or there is a change in the Group's estimate of the amount expected to be payable under a residual value guarantee, or there is a change arising from the reassessment of whether the group will be reasonably certain to exercise a purchase, extension or termination option. When the lease liability is remeasured in this way, a corresponding adjustment is made to the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset, or is recorded in profit or loss if the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset has been reduced to zero. Leasehold investment property

Under HKFRS 16, the Group is required to account for all leasehold properties as investment properties when these properties are held to earn rental income and/or for capital appreciation ("leasehold investment properties"). The adoption of HKFRS 16 does not have a significant impact on the Group's financial statements as the Group previously elected to apply HKAS 40 "Investment Properties", to account for all of its leasehold properties that were held for investment purposes as at 30th September 2019. Consequentially, these leasehold investment properties continue to be carried at fair value. 8 Lessor accounting

In addition to leasing out the investment property referred to in paragraph (iii) above, the Group does not lease out any other assets as the lessor of operating leases.

Under HKFRS 16, when the Group acts as an intermediate lessor in a sublease arrangement, the Group is required to classify the sublease as a finance lease or an operating lease by reference to the right-of-use asset arising from the head lease, instead of by reference to the underlying asset. The adoption of HKFRS 16 does not have a significant impact on the Group's financial statements in this regard. Critical accounting judgements and sources of estimation uncertainty in applying the above accounting policies

Determining the lease term

As explained in the above accounting policies, the lease liability is initially recognised at the present value of the lease payments payable over the lease term. In determining the lease term at the commencement date for leases that include renewal options exercisable by the Group, the Group evaluates the likelihood of exercising the renewal options taking into account all relevant facts and circumstances that create an economic incentive for the Group to exercise the option, including favourable terms, leasehold improvements undertaken and the importance of that underlying asset to the Group's operation. The lease term is reassessed when there is a significant event or significant change in circumstance that is within the Group's control. Any increase or decrease in the lease term would affect the amount of lease liabilities and right-of-use assets recognised in future years. Transitional impact

At the date of transition to HKFRS 16 (i.e. 1st April 2019), the Group determined the length of the remaining lease terms and measured the lease liabilities for the leases previously classified as operating leases at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the relevant incremental borrowing rates at 1st April 2019. The incremental borrowing rates used for determination of the present value of the remaining lease payments were 4.26% and 5.46%.

To ease the transition to HKFRS 16, the Group applied the following recognition exemption and practical expedients at the date of initial application of HKFRS 16: the Group elected not to apply the requirements of HKFRS 16 in respect of the recognition of lease liabilities and right-of-use assets to leases for which the remaining lease term ends within 12 months from the date of initial application of HKFRS 16, i.e. where the lease term ends on or before 31st March 2020; when measuring the lease liabilities at the date of initial application of HKFRS 16, the Group applied a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics; and when measuring the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application of HKFRS 16, the Group relied on the previous assessment for onerous contract provisions as at 31st March 2019 as an alternative to performing an impairment review. 9 The following table reconciles the operating lease commitments as at 31st March 2019 to the opening balance for lease liabilities recognised as at 1st April 2019. 1st April 2019 HK$'000 Operating lease commitments at 31st March 2019 256,986 Less: commitments relating to leases exempt from capitalisation: - Short-term lease and other leases with remaining lease term ending on or before 31st March 2020 (5,199) Less: total future interest expenses (17,593) Present value of remaining lease payments, discounted using the incremental borrowing rate at 1st April 2019 (unaudited) 234,194 Total lease liabilities recognised at 1st April 2019 (unaudited) 234,194 The right-of-use assets in relation to leases previously classified as operating leases have been recognised at an amount equal to the amount recognised for the remaining lease liabilities, adjusted by the amount of any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to that lease recognised in the statement of financial position at 31st March 2019. There is no impact on the opening balance of equity. The Group presents right-of-use assets and lease liabilities separately on the consolidated statement of financial position. 10 The following table summarises the impacts of the adoption of HKFRS 16 on the Group's consolidated statement of financial position: Carrying Capitalisation Carrying amount at of Reclassification amount at 31st March operating of prepaid 1st April 2019 lease lease payments 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Line items in the consolidated statement of financial position impacted by the adoption of HKFRS 16: Right-of-use assets - 219,807 16,203 236,010 Prepaid lease payments 15,736 - (15,736) - Total non-current assets 459,677 219,807 467 679,951 Prepaid lease payments 467 - (467) - Total current assets 356,548 - (467) 356,081 Lease liabilities (current) - 70,699 - 70,699 Trade and other payables 122,415 (4,990) - 117,425 Current liabilities 259,411 65,709 - 325,120 Net current assets 97,137 (65,709) (467) 30,961 Total assets less current liabilities 556,814 154,098 - 710,912 Lease liabilities (non-current) - 163,495 - 163,495 Other liabilities 9,397 (9,397) - - Total non-current liabilities 33,717 154,098 - 187,815 Net assets 523,097 - - 523,097 11 Lease liabilities

The remaining contractual maturities of the Group's lease liabilities at the end of the reporting period and at the date of transition to HKFRS 16 are as follows: At 30th September 2019 At 1st April 2019 Present Present value of the Total value of the Total minimum minimum minimum minimum lease lease lease lease payments payments payments payments HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Within 1 year 72,421 79,860 70,699 79,983 After 1 year but within 2 years 73,690 77,655 75,136 80,947 After 2 years but within 5 years 50,412 51,288 88,359 90,857 After 5 years - - - - 124,102 128,943 163,495 171,804 196,523 234,194 Less: total future interest expenses (12,280) (17,593) Present value of lease liabilities 196,523 234,194 Impact on the financial result, segment results and cash flows of the Group

After the initial recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities as at 1st April 2019, the Group as a lessee is required to recognise interest expense accrued on the outstanding balance of the lease liability, and the depreciation of the right-of-use asset, instead of the previous policy of recognising rental expenses incurred under operating leases on a straight-line basis over the lease term. This results in a negative impact on the reported profit from operations in the Group's consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, as compared to the results if HKAS 17 had been applied during the year.

In the consolidated statement of cash flows, the Group as a lessee is required to split rentals paid under capitalised leases into their capital element and interest element. These elements are classified as financing cash outflows, similar to how leases previously classified as finance leases under HKAS 17 were treated, rather than as operating cash outflows, as was the case for operating leases under HKAS 17. Although total cash flows are unaffected, the adoption of HKFRS 16 therefore results in a significant change in presentation of cash flows within the consolidated statement of cash flows. 12 The following tables give an indication of the estimated impact of the adoption of HKFRS 16 on the Group's financial result, segment results and cash flows for the six months ended 30th September 2019, by adjusting the amounts reported under HKFRS 16 in these consolidated financial statements to compute estimates of the hypothetical amounts that would have been recognised under HKAS 17 if this superseded standard had continued to apply in 2019 instead of HKFRS 16, and by comparing these hypothetical amounts for 2019 with the actual 2018 corresponding amounts which were prepared under HKAS 17. Six months ended 30th September 2019 Six months ended 30th Sept 2018 Deduct: Compared to Estimated Hypothetical amounts amounts amounts for reported for related to the six the six Add back: operating months months Amounts HKFRS 16 lease as if ended 30th ended 30th reported depreciation under Sept 2019 Sept 2018 under and interest HKAS 17 as if under as if under HKFRS 16 expense (note 1) HKAS 17 HKAS 17 (A) (B) (C) (D=A+B-C) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Financial result for six months ended 30th September 2019 impacted by the adoption of HKFRS 16: Finance costs (7,188) 4,994 - (2,194) (236) Profit before taxation 24,537 39,819 (35,997) 28,359 32,022 Profit for the year 20,737 39,819 (35,997) 24,559 27,100 Reportable segment profit for six months ended 30th September 2019 (note 4) impacted by the adoption of HKFRS 16: Sales of watches 29,655 39,819 (35,997) 33,477 35,221 Total 25,598 39,819 (35,997) 29,420 35,851 13 4. REVENUE AND SEGMENT INFORMATION The Group manages its business by divisions. In a manner consistent with the way in which information is reported internally to the board of directors of the Company, being the chief operating decision makers ("CODM") for the purposes of resource allocations and performance assessments. The Group has presented two reportable segments: (i) sale of watches (retail and wholesale) and (ii) properties leasing. No operating segments have been aggregated to form these two reportable segments. For the purposes of assessing segment performance and allocating resources between segments, the CODM monitors the results, assets and liabilities attributable to each reportable segment on the following bases: The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Group's accounting policies described in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2019. Segment profit/ (loss) represents the profit earned by/(loss) from each segment without allocation of central administration costs and corporate costs which cannot be meaningfully allocated to individual segment. This is the measure reported to the CODM for purposes of resource allocation and performance assessment. Revenue and expenses are allocated to the reportable segments with reference to revenue generated by those segments and the expenses incurred by those segments or which otherwise arise from the depreciation and amortisation of assets attributable to those segments. The revenue from external parties reported to the CODM is measured in a manner consistent with that in the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss. All assets are allocated to reportable segments other than deferred tax assets and other corporate assets. All liabilities are allocated to reportable segments other than current income tax payables, deferred tax liabilities and borrowings not attributable to individual segments and other corporate liabilities. 14 The following is an analysis of the Group's revenue, results, assets and liabilities by operating segment for the periods: For the six months ended 30th September 2019 (unaudited) Sale of Properties Segmental watches leasing total Unallocated Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Disaggregated by time of revenue recognition Point in time 476,930 - 476,930 - 476,930 Over time - 4,234 4,234 1,049 5,283 External revenue (Note) 476,930 4,234 481,164 1,049 482,213 Operating profit/(loss) 36,116 (4,057) 32,059 (6,974) 25,085 Interest income 582 - 582 - 582 Other income, net 145 - 145 5,913 6,058 Finance costs (7,188) - (7,188) - (7,188) Segment results 29,655 (4,057) 25,598 (1,061) 24,537 Income tax (3,800) Profit for the period 20,737 Depreciation and amortisation 2,809 381 3,190 120 3,310 Note: There were no inter-segment sales during the six months ended 30th September 2019. 15 As at 30th September 2019 (unaudited) Sale of Properties Segmental watches leasing total Unallocated Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Segment assets 602,495 359,713 962,208 33,673 995,881 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 15,097 Deferred tax assets 2,418 Total assets 1,013,396 Additions to non-current segment assets during the reporting period 8,519 104 8,623 2,380 11,003 Segment liabilities 435,242 8,657 443,899 29,162 473,061 Current tax payable 4,651 Deferred tax liabilities 25,009 Total liabilities 502,721 16 For the six months ended 30th September 2018 (unaudited) Sale of Properties Segmental watches leasing total Unallocated Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Disaggregated by time of revenue recognition Point in time 406,985 - 406,985 - 406,985 Over time - 4,425 4,425 - 4,425 External revenue (Note) 406,985 4,425 411,410 - 411,410 Operating profit/(loss) 34,680 630 35,310 (3,656) 31,654 Interest income 541 - 541 - 541 Other income/(loss), net 236 - 236 (173) 63 Finance costs (236) - (236) - (236) Segment results 35,221 630 35,851 (3,829) 32,022 Income tax (4,922) Profit for the period 27,100 Depreciation and amortisation 1,263 128 1,391 253 1,644 Note: There were no inter-segment sales during the six months ended 30th September 2018. 17 As at 31st March 2019 (audited) Sale of Properties Segmental watches leasing total Unallocated Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Segment assets 406,821 366,407 773,228 16,419 789,647 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 9,063 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 15,097 Deferred tax assets 2,418 Total assets 816,225 Additions to non-current segment assets during the reporting period 8,952 76,990 85,942 - 85,942 Segment liabilities 254,746 8,772 263,518 3,550 267,068 Current tax payable 4,851 Deferred tax liabilities 21,209 Total liabilities 293,128 18 Geographic Information The following is an analysis of geographical location of (i) the Group's revenue from external customers and (ii) the Group's non-current assets as specified below. The geographical location of customers is referred to the location at which the services were provided or the goods delivered. The Group's non-current assets include property, plant and equipment, prepaid lease payments, right-of-use asset, goodwill, investment properties and rental deposits and prepayments. The geographical locations of non-current assets are based on the physical location of the assets. Revenues from external customers Non-current assets Six months ended 30th 31st 30th September September March 2019 2018 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) The People's Republic of China, excluding Hong Kong 158,380 139,506 109,434 63,000 Hong Kong (place of domicile) 323,362 271,427 425,982 279,142 United Kingdom - - 71,621 14,898 Switzerland 471 477 15,133 76,060 482,213 411,410 622,170 433,100 Information about major customers For the six months ended 30th September 2019, revenue of approximately HK$49,636,000 was derived from a single external customer who contributed more than 10% of total of the Group. For the six months ended 30th September 2018, there was no single external customer who contributed more than 10% of total revenue of the Group. 5. PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION Profit before taxation is arrived at after charging/(crediting): Finance costs Six months ended 30th September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest on bank borrowings wholly repayable within five years 2,194 236 Interest on lease liabilities 4,994 - Interest on loans from a director - - Total interest expenses on financial liabilities not at fair value through profit or loss 7,188 236 19 (b) Other items Six months ended 30th September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net exchange loss 4,742 2,165 Amortisation of prepaid lease payments - 239 Depreciation charge - property, plant and equipment 3,310 1,405 - right-of-use assets 35,053 - Reversal of write-down of inventories, net (1,281) (9,057) Staff costs including directors' fees and emoluments 30,463 30,275 Cost of inventories recognised as expenses 354,869 284,693 6. INCOME TAX IN THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS Six months ended 30th September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Current tax PRC Corporate Income Tax - Charge for the period - - Deferred tax Origination and reversal of temporary differences 3,800 4,922 3,800 4,922 The subsidiaries in Hong Kong are subject to Hong Kong Profits Tax at the rate of 16.5% (2018: 16.5%). No Hong Kong Profits Tax has been provided for in the financial statements for the periods ended 30th September 2019 and 2018 either because the Hong Kong subsidiaries have accumulated tax losses brought forward which exceeded the estimated assessable profits or the Hong Kong subsidiaries sustained losses for taxation purpose. The subsidiaries in the PRC are subject to the PRC Enterprise Income Tax at the rate of 25% for the period ended 30th September 2019 (2018: 25%). No PRC income tax has been provided for in the financial statements for the periods ended 30th September 2019 and 2018 either because the PRC subsidiaries have accumulated tax losses brought forward which exceeded the estimated assessable profits or the PRC subsidiaries sustained losses for taxation purpose. 20 The subsidiaries in Switzerland are subject to Switzerland Profits Tax at the rate of 16% (2018: 16%). No Switzerland Profits Tax has been provided for the periods ended 30th September 2019 and 2018 as the Group has no estimated assessable profits in Switzerland. Pursuant to the rules and regulations of Bermuda and the British Virgin Islands, the Group is not subject to any income tax in these jurisdictions. EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share

The calculation of basic earnings per share is based on profit attributable to owners of the Company of HK$21,303,000 (2018: HK$27,100,000) and the weighted average number of 747,123,000 ordinary shares (2018 (restated): 783,433,000 ordinary shares) in issue during the period ended 30th September 2019. Diluted earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share is equal to the basic earnings per share for the six months ended 30th September 2019 and 2018.

The share options had no dilutive effect because the average market price of ordinary shares did not exceed the exercise price of the share options for the six months ended 30th September 2019 and 2018. DIVIDENDS Six months ended 30th September 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Final dividend in respect of the previous financial year, approved but not paid during the reporting period of HK$0.0256 (2018: HK$0.0256) per share 19,126 20,056 Special dividend approved and paid during the reporting period of HK$Nil (2018: HK$0.0256) per share - 20,056 19,126 40,112 The final dividend and special dividend were the cash distributions out of contributed surplus after the capital reorganisation as disclosed in note 11. The directors do not propose any payment of interim dividend for the period ended 30th September 2019 (2018: HK$ Nil). 21 9. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES As at As at 30th September 31st March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Trade receivables - Third parties 63,906 35,985 - Related parties 5,375 5,866 69,281 41,851 Other receivables - Third parties 5,426 3,610 - Related parties 1,599 2,164 7,025 5,774 Financial assets measured at amortised cost 76,306 47,625 Deposits and prepayments 25,716 9,783 102,022 57,408 Aging Analysis

The Group allows credit period of up to 180 days to its customers. The aging analysis of trade receivables at the end of the reporting period based on invoice date and net of allowance of doubtful debts is as follows: As at As at 30th September 31st March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Up to 90 days 58,964 34,712 91 to 180 days 1,028 1,374 181 to 365 days 3,001 122 Over 365 days 6,288 5,643 69,281 41,851 22 10. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES As at As at 30th September 31st March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Trade payables - Third parties 19,117 31,661 - Related parties - - 19,117 31,661 Other payables and accrued charges 34,648 33,398 Accrued interest payable to a director 160 160 Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost 53,925 65,219 Rental received in advance 110 110 Deposits received 1,534 1,807 Other tax payable 51,778 55,279 107,347 122,415 Aging Analysis

The aging analysis of trade payables based on date of receipt of goods as at the end of the reporting period is as follows: As at As at 30th September 31st March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Up to 90 days 15,690 28,284 91 to 180 days 142 6 181 to 365 days 6 - Over 365 days 3,279 3,371 19,117 31,661 23 11. SHARE CAPITAL Nominal value per Number of share shares Amount HK$ '000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (unaudited) Authorised: At 1st April 2018 0.2 2,500,000 500,000 Consolidation of shares (1,250,000) - 0.4 1,250,000 500,000 Reduction of share capital - (250,000) 0.2 1,250,000 250,000 Capital increase 1,250,000 250,000 At 31st March 2019, 1st April 2019 and 30th September 2019 0.2 2,500,000 500,000 Issued and fully paid: At 1st April 2018 0.2 1,566,866 313,373 Consolidation of shares (783,433) - 0.4 783,433 313,373 Reduction of share capital - (156,686) 0.2 783,433 156,687 Share repurchased 0.2 (36,310) (7,263) At 31st March 2019, 1st April 2019 and 30th September 2019 0.2 747,123 149,424 24 12. PLEDGE OF ASSETS The assets pledged for certain banking facilities of the Group were as follows: As at As at 30th September 31st March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Land and buildings 11,583 11,689 Investment properties 228,480 228,480 Inventories 74,406 80,741 314,469 320,910 13. COMMITMENTS At the reporting date, the Group had the following outstanding commitments. Operating lease commitments - as lessor The Group had total future minimum lease receivables under the non-cancellable operating leases with the tenants falling due as follows: As at As at 30th September 31st March 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 (unaudited) (audited) Not later than one year 6,814 8,131 Later than one year and not later than five years 15,689 9,572 22,503 17,703 Operating lease commitments - as lessee At 31st March 2019, the Group had total future minimum lease payment under non-cancellable operating leases falling due as follows: As at 31st March 2019 HK$'000 (audited) Not later than one year 85,925 Later than one year and not later than five years 171,061 256,986 25 CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

So far as the Directors are aware, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries is engaged in any litigation or arbitration or claims which is, in the opinion of the Directors, of material importance is known to the Directors to be pending or threatened by or against the Company or any of its subsidiaries. SEASONALITY OF OPERATION

The Group's business in sale of watches is subject to seasonal fluctuations, with higher sales amount in the first and fourth quarters of the calendar year. This is due to holiday periods. The Group's business in investment holding has no specific seasonality factor. 26 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Interim Review For the six months ended 30th September 2019, the Group's consolidated revenue amounted to HK$482 million, representing an increase of 17% (2018: decrease of 16%) from HK$411 million in the same period of last year was mainly due to the increase in watches sales in Hong Kong. Sales for the reporting period in Hong Kong and China amounted to HK$323 million and HK$158 million, representing an increase of 19% and 14% respectively as compared with the corresponding period in last year. Gross profit margin decreased by 5% to 26% during this period was due to the provision for obsolete inventories in view of the decision to close a shop in China and terminate the business relationship with retailers of a brand owned by the Group in last year. Distribution costs decreased by 5% to HK$85 million during this period were mainly attributable to the decrease in sales commission and entertainment expenses. Administrative expenses increased by 38% to HK$27 million during this period were mainly attributable to the increase in exchange loss and directors' remuneration. Finance costs increased to HK$7 million during this period because of the increase in borrowings and the interest on lease liabilities which was newly effective in this period. The Group disposed the unlisted equity investment during the period with a profit of HK$6 million. Liquidity and financial resources As at 30th September 2019, the Group's total cash balance (including short-term deposits and structured deposits) amounted to HK$83 million (31st March 2019: HK$102 million). The amount was decreased as compared to that as of the year ended 31st March 2019 was mainly due to the payment of acquisition cost of new investment. Gearing ratio of the Group, expressed as a ratio of total borrowings over total equity, was 29% as at 30th September 2019 (31st March 2019: 25%). Foreign exchange risks The Group views its main currencies as Hong Kong dollars, Renminbi and Swiss Francs. The Group monitors its exposure to foreign exchange risks and, when it considers necessary and appropriate, will hedge its foreign exchange risks by using financial instruments. 27 Prospect The Group achieved a net profit of HK$21 million in this period which was slightly decreased as compared with a profit of HK$27 million in the same period of last year. The Group currently operates 6 stores in Hong Kong and China. The Group remained focus on its core stores and has streamlined their operating costs during the period and will continue to do so with a view to further enhance the cost efficiency of each store. While the overall sentiment in the luxury retail business in China remains stable, the recent situation in Hong Kong has some impact on the business in Hong Kong as it is mainly driven by tourist. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to monitor the situation and believes that the business in Hong Kong will regain its momentum in the near term. Apart from the "Sale of watches" segment which continues to be the core business of the Group, the Group is also developing its business in the "Properties leasing" segment and acquired two renowned residential properties in London in last year. In addition, with a view to further diversity the business of the Group, the Group has acquired a food manufacturing and retail business in August 2019. The Group is determined to rebuild its financial strength and confidence to improve its business and take a cautious approach in its future expansion. On behalf of the Group, we sincerely thank for the kind and positive support of our shareholders, customers, suppliers and associates. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The Company is committed to maintain a high standard of corporate governance practices by emphasising a quality board of directors, sound internal control, transparency and accountability to all the shareholders of the Company. The Company has complied with all the code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code (the "Code") contained in Appendix 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited throughout the period ended 30th September 2019 except for the deviation from the code provisions A.4.1 and D.1.4 and those discussed below: The Company was incorporated in Bermuda and enacted by private act, the Asia Commercial Holdings Limited Company Act, 1989 of Bermuda (the "1989 Act"). Pursuant to section 3(e) of the 1989 Act, director holding office as executive chairman or managing director shall not be subject to retirement by rotation at each annual general meeting as provided in the Bye-Laws. 28 As the Company is bound by the provision of the 1989 Act, at this time, the Bye-Laws cannot be amended to fully reflect the requirements of the Code. As such, a special resolution was passed at the special general meeting held on 28th March 2007 to amend the Bye-Laws of the Company so that, inter alia, (i) every director (save for a director holding office as Chairman or Managing Director) of the Company shall be subject to retirement by rotation at least once every three years; (ii) a director may be removed by an ordinary resolution in general meeting instead of a special resolution; (iii) any director appointed by the Board to fill a casual vacancy or as an additional director shall hold office until the next following general meeting, instead of the next annual general meeting. To enhance good corporate governance practices, Mr. Eav Yin, the Chairman of the Board has confirmed to the Board that he will voluntarily retire from his directorship at annual general meeting of the Company at least once every three years in order for the Company to comply with the Code, provided that being eligible for re-election, he may offer himself for re-election at the annual general meeting. The Chairman is Mr. Eav Yin while the function of the chief executive officer is divided between the remaining executive directors. Code provision A.4.1 of the Code provides that non-executive director should be appointed for a specific term, subject to re-election. During the period, the non-executive directors of the Company are not appointed for a specific term but are subject to retirement by rotation at least once every three years and re-election at the annual general meeting in accordance with the Company's Bye-Laws. As such, the Company considers that sufficient measures have been taken to ensure that the Company's corporate governance practices are not less exacting than those in the Code. Code provision D.1.4 stipulates that directors should clearly understand delegation arrangements in place. The Company should have formal letters of appointment for directors setting out the key terms and conditions of their appointments. The Company has not entered into any written letters of appointment with its Directors. However, the Board recognises that (i) the Directors have already been subject to the laws and regulations applicable to directors of a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, including the Listing Rules as well as the fiduciary duties to act in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders; (ii) all of them are well established in their professions and (iii) the current arrangement has been adopted by the Company for several years and has proven to be effective. Therefore, the Board considers that the Directors are able to carry out their duties in a responsible and effective manner under the current arrangement. The Board will continuously review and improve the corporate governance practices and standards of the Company to ensure that business activities and decision making processes are regulated in a proper and prudent manner. 29 Compliance of the Model Code for Securities Transaction by Directors of Listed Issuers The Company has adopted a code for securities transactions by Directors of the Company (the "Code of Conduct") on terms no less exacting than the required standard of the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules. All Directors have confirmed that they complied with the required standards set out in the Code of Conduct throughout the period under review. Interim Dividend The directors resolved not to declare an interim dividend in respect of the six months ended 30th September 2019 (2018: Nil). Purchase, Sale or Redemption of the Company's Listed Securities Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of Company's listed securities during the six months ended 30th September 2019. Employees and Remuneration Policy There were 149 employees in the Group as at 30th September 2019. The Group offers competitive remuneration packages to employees in line with market trends. Incentives such as discretionary bonuses and share awards are offered to motivate employees. By order of the Board Asia Commercial Holdings Limited Cheng Ka Chung Company Secretary Hong Kong, 29th November 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Eav Yin (Chairman), Ms. Eav Guech Rosanna and Mr. Eav Feng Ming, Jonathan as executive directors, Mr. Lai Si Ming, Ms. Wong Wing Yue, Rosaline and Mr. Lee Tat Cheung, Vincent as independent non-executive directors. * For identification purpose only 30 Attachments Original document

