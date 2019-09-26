Asia Commercial : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 26 SEPTEMBER 2019

(d) To re-elect Mr. Lee Tat Cheung, Vincent as an 87,930,363 3 independent non-executive director. (99.99%) (0.01%) As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed. (e) To authorise the Board of Directors to fix the 87,930,366 0 remuneration of Directors for the year ending 31 March (100%) (0%) 2020. As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed. 4. To re-appoint Crowe (HK) CPA Limited as auditor and 87,930,366 0 authorise the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration. (100%) (0%) As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed. 5(A). Ordinary Resolution No. 5(A) of the Notice of Annual 87,930,366 0 General Meeting (To give a general mandate to the (100%) (0%) Directors to repurchase shares of the Company not exceeding 10 per cent. of the total number of issued shares of the Company). As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed. 5(B). Ordinary Resolution No. 5(B) of the Notice of Annual 86,812,866 1,117,500 General Meeting (To give a general mandate to the (98.73%) (1.27%) Directors to allot and issue shares of the Company not exceeding 20 per cent. of the total number of issued shares of the Company). As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed. 5(C). Ordinary Resolution No. 5(C) of the Notice of Annual 86,812,866 1,117,500 General Meeting (To extend the general mandate to be (98.73%) (1.27%) given to the Directors to issue shares by addition of an amount not exceeding the number of shares repurchased by the Company). As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of this resolution, the resolution was duly passed.

As at the date of the AGM, the Company had 747,123,220 Shares in issue. Shareholders holding a total of 747,123,220 Shares, representing 100% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the AGM, were entitled to attend and vote at the AGM. There were no shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule

13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

(the "Listing Rules") and there were no shares requiring the holders to abstain from voting at the

AGM under the Listing Rules. No Shareholders had stated their intention in the Circular to vote against the said resolutions or to abstain from voting at the AGM.

The Company's branch share registrar, Tricor Secretaries Limited, was appointed as scrutineer to report on the results of and vote-taking at the AGM.

By order of the board

ASIA COMMERCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

CHENG Ka Chung

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 26 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Eav Yin (Chairman), Ms. Eav Guech Rosanna and Mr. Eav Feng Ming, Jonathan as executive directors and Mr. Lai Si Ming, Ms. Wong Wing Yue, Rosaline and Mr. Lee Tat Cheung, Vincent as independent non-executive directors.

* For identification purposes only