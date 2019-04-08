Asia Cruise Cooperation Welcomes Growth and Expansion in 2019

Today delegates from the Asia Cruise Cooperation (ACC) partners
delivered key updates and initiatives to media and cruise industry
executives, and celebrate the 5th anniversary of fruitful
partnership at a special luncheon in Miami, Fla., during Seatrade Cruise
Global 2019, the leading annual global business-to-business event in the
cruise industry.
(From left to right) Representatives of ACC partners Hong Kong, South Korea, Phillipines, Taiwan and Xiamen at Seatrade Cruise Global 2019.
Cruise tourism in Asia has been identified as one of the fastest-growing
sectors in tourism development, with the number of cruise passengers
increasing by an estimated annual average of 33%, from 775 000 in 2012
to nearly 4.26 million in 2018. To capture the opportunities from the
growing Asian cruise market, ACC has been working on various kinds of
consumer and trade marketing activities in the past few years, and the
ACC partnering destinations are enhancing their facilities, policies and
infrastructure, as well as diversifying their destination appeal, to
encourage more ship deployments in the region and to attract more
visitors to the partner destinations.
ACC expands its promotion efforts to the
consumer level
ACC is no longer focusing solely on trade promotion and funding support.
This year, ACC partners have joined hands to launch a regional TV
program, called “Cruise the World”, in cooperation with the Discovery
TLC channel. “Cruise the World” brings together four hosts who are
passionate about the oceans, pairing them as cruise mates and travel
companions on unknown journeys to explore the best of coastal
destinations and cruise ships. Through the program, ACC not only
promotes partner destinations, but also generates consumer demand for
the cruise ships deployed in the region. ACC is determined to build on
the success of the past few years to forge new partnerships around the
region. ACC will continue to raise its profile by joining trade
marketing promotions as well as consumer demand generation programs.
Hainan improves the air capacity and visa policy
International air routes continue to expand for travelers visiting Hainan,
with plans for 28 new routes to destinations in Europe, Oceania, and
America to be added by the end of 2019. The convenient Visa-Free and
Visa-on-Arrival policies have also contributed to the city’s popularity
among foreign tourists. Residents of 59 countries, including those in
North and South America, Southeast Asia and Western Europe, can travel
to Hainan for as long as 30 days without a Chinese visa.
Hong Kong’s new infrastructure and attractions
enrich the visitor experience
Infrastructure remains at the forefront of Hong Kong’s tourism
development. Pre- and post-cruise travelers can now reach 44 mainland
cities non-stop from Hong Kong via the recently opened
Guangzhou–Shenzhen–Hong Kong High-Speed Rail. The new Hong
Kong–Zhuhai–Macao Bridge, also known as world's longest sea crossing,
has significantly cut the travel time between Hong Kong and Zhuhai,
providing tourists with convenient access to and from the mainland. And
the opening of heritage and arts attractions, such as Tai Kwun, a former
police station converted to an art complex, and the Xiqu Centre, a
premier performing arts venue dedicated to promoting Chinese opera, have
enriched the passenger experience in this vibrant city.
Korea enhances its terminal facilities and
exposure
Korea is well known for its beautiful scenery, time-honored
traditional cultures, and unique ports of call, such as Busan, Jeju,
Incheon, Yeosu and Sokcho. An international passenger terminal with the
capacity to accommodate 220,000-ton cruise vessels will be opened at the
port of Incheon in April, housing a state-of-the-art shopping and resort
complex, providing cruise travelers with a glittering gateway to Seoul,
the Northeast Asia travel hub. Jeju will host the 2019 International
Cruise Forum in August to promote cooperation and the sustainable growth
of the Asian cruise industry.
Philippines keen on developing its image as an
international cruise hub
Port development and expansion continues in Northern Philippines,
with the development of the Salomague and Currimao ports for cruise
ships while Subic Port is becoming more popular as a new port of call in
the country. Solaire Cruise Center, the first cruise-dedicated terminal
in Manila, is being developed by the Solaire Group, and is expected to
be completed by 2021. The Philippine Ports Authority is carrying out
several infrastructure projects and enhancement works in key areas, like
Davao, Bohol, Boracay, Cebu, Metro Manila, Puerto and Princesa, to
support the booming cruise industry to develop more ports of call for
cruise lines.
Taiwan strengthens its port infrastructure to
grow the fly–cruise business
New customs facilities and enhanced infrastructure at the Port of
Keelung, and a modern port terminal in Kaohsiung that can accommodate
225,000-ton ships will be completed by 2020, providing visitors to
Taiwan with more convenient access to Taiwan’s local culture. In
addition, international flights to both Taipei and Kaohsiung have been
improved, and the Taiwan Tourism Bureau is aggressively promoting the
fly–cruise business in overseas markets.
Xiamen steps up in both terminal development
and destination promotion
Xiamen, located on the southeast coast of China and recognized as the
Garden of the Sea, is a scenic international port city with UNESCO
heritage sites. It ranks among the top Chinese cities in terms of
tourism popularity and overall satisfaction rate among tourists. In
recent years, Xiamen has accelerated its cruise infrastructure
development. The terminal will be able to accommodate 220,000-ton cruise
ships starting in mid 2019. Xiamen is also enhancing its tourism
promotion in overseas markets.
ACC is a powerful alliance, which will continue to strengthen the
collective competitive edge of its members, navigate exciting new
horizons and enhance the draw of Asia as a major cruise destination
through the joint effort of its members and support from its cruise
lines partners.
About Asia Cruise Cooperation
Asia Cruise Cooperation (ACC), founded in 2014, is a committed and
resourceful alliance of Hainan, Hong Kong, Korea, the Philippines,
Taiwan and Xiamen, which share the mission of promoting maximum growth
in cruise tourism for partner destinations and for Asia. Together, the
six destinations provide a one-stop platform to support cruise
development and tourism in Asia. The key areas of ACC’s work include
facilitating itinerary development, sharing industry and market
insights, enhancing cruise lines’ marketing efforts with funding
support, and creating consumer demand for cruise tourism.
