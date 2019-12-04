Asia Energy Logistics : FURTHER TIME EXTENSION FOR ACQUISITION OF VESSELS

Log in
FURTHER TIME EXTENSION FOR ACQUISITION OF VESSELS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ASIA ENERGY LOGISTICS GROUP LIMITED

亞 洲 能 源 物 流 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 351)

FURTHER TIME EXTENSION FOR

ACQUISITION OF VESSELS

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO.

The Board wishes to announce that the acquisition of the two Panamax Vessels by the JV Group has been extended to 31 December 2020.

This announcement is made by Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

References are made to the announcement of the Company dated 8 January 2010 in relation to a major and connected transaction and seven announcements of the Company dated 4 July 2011, 4 January 2012, 27 March 2013, 28 June 2013, 7 May 2014, 13 March 2015 and 20 December 2018, respectively in relation to the time extension for acquisition of the other two Vessels (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

- 1 -

As disclosed in the Announcements, the JV Group intended to acquire two Handysize Vessels and two Panamax Vessels at prevailing market price of approximately US$114 million in aggregate within a period of nine months from the date of the JV Agreement. As further disclosed in the interim results announcement of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2010 published on 24 August 2010, the JV Group acquired two Handysize Vessels at a consideration of RMB175,000,000 and RMB178,800,000 on 30 April 2010 and 10 August 2010, respectively. Pursuant to the eighth memorandum of mutual understanding dated 18 December 2018, the JV Company and the JV Shareholders agreed to extend the time for acquisition of the two Panamax Vessels to 31 December 2019.

Due to the continuing poor performance of the shipping market and the unfavourable global economic conditions, the Group has discussed with its joint venture partner and concluded their mutual intention on withholding the enforcement of the Group's obligation to acquire the two Panamax Vessels under the JV Agreement until the Group's financial position has improved and the shipping market recovers to a level which justifies the further acquisition. On 4 December 2019, the JV Company and the JV Shareholders have entered into the ninth memorandum of mutual understanding to further extend the time for acquisition of the two Panamax Vessels by the JV Group to 31 December 2020.

By Order of the Board

Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited

Liang Jun

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 4 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liang Jun, Mr. Fu Yongyuan and Mr. Wu Jian; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Yu Baodong (Chairman); and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chan Chi Yuen, Mr. Wong Cheuk Bun and Mr. Wong Yin Shun.

- 2 -

Asia Energy Logistics Group Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 08:37:10 UTC
