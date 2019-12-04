Asia Energy Logistics : FURTHER TIME EXTENSION FOR ACQUISITION OF VESSELS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ASIA ENERGY LOGISTICS GROUP LIMITED

亞 洲 能 源 物 流 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 351)

FURTHER TIME EXTENSION FOR

ACQUISITION OF VESSELS

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the SFO.

The Board wishes to announce that the acquisition of the two Panamax Vessels by the JV Group has been extended to 31 December 2020.

This announcement is made by Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

References are made to the announcement of the Company dated 8 January 2010 in relation to a major and connected transaction and seven announcements of the Company dated 4 July 2011, 4 January 2012, 27 March 2013, 28 June 2013, 7 May 2014, 13 March 2015 and 20 December 2018, respectively in relation to the time extension for acquisition of the other two Vessels (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.