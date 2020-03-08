Log in
Asia Energy Logistics : TRADING HALT

03/08/2020 | 10:28pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ASIA ENERGY LOGISTICS GROUP LIMITED

亞 洲 能 源 物 流 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 351)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited (the"Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 9 March 2020 pending the issue of an announcement pursuant to The Code on Takeovers and Mergers of Hong Kong in relation to the issue of new shares and convertible bonds of the Company, which constitutes inside information of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited

Fu Yongyuan

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 9 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Fu Yongyuan and Mr. Wu Jian; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Yu Baodong (Chairman); and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chan Chi Yuen, Mr. Wong Cheuk Bun and Mr. Chan Sing Fai.

Disclaimer

Asia Energy Logistics Group Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 02:27:02 UTC
