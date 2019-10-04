Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia Foundation : and APEC Chile Host Discussion on Women's Entrepreneurship

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 06:52pm EDT

Chile, October 4, 2019 - Women's entrepreneurship and gender equitable business models are increasingly understood to be a key driver of economic growth and job creation globally. Yesterday at the 2019 APEC Women in the Economy Forum in La Serena, Chile, The Asia Foundation and APEC Chile hosted 'The Future of Women and the Economy: Promoting Women's Entrepreneurship and Shared Prosperity in the Digital Age.' The forum, opened by Stefanía Lucía Doebbel Aponte, head of the international Affairs Department at the Ministry of Women and Gender Equity in Chile, included two expert panels.

The first panel, Accelerating Women's Entrepreneurship in APEC in the Digital Age, featured Sahra English, vice president of Global Public Policy at Mastercard; Mandy Richards, founder and CEO of Global Sisters; Lyric Thompson, director of Policy and Advocacy at International Center for Research on Women; and was moderated by Elizabeth Silva, assistant director for Women's Empowerment and Gender Equality at The Asia Foundation.

Panelists reflected on the most pressing challenges women entrepreneurs face in APEC economies amidst the continuing digital revolution. 'In our research and programs, we find that compared to men, women more often become entrepreneurs out of necessity, rather than opportunity. We need to support more women to study STEM and business-related fields, to enable them to pursue entrepreneurship and compete on a level playing field in high growth sectors,' remarked Silva.

A second panel, 'Imperatives to Breaking Down Barriers to Women's Leadership in Tech,' featured Anusuya Krishnan, executive committee member of the National Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Malaysia; Matías Hoyl, country director for Chile at Laboratoria; Maitetxu Larraechea, managing director at ThoughtWorks Chile and managing director of Girls in Tech Chile - Ingeniosas; and was moderated by Herizal Hazri, country representative for Malaysia at The Asia Foundation.

The panel examined how women are navigating the many challenges to entry and advancement in the digital economy, including recruitment of female engineers and software developers, access to venture capital for women-owned startups, and ensuring recognition for their innovations in an industry that has been male-dominated.

In addition to participating in this forum, The Asia Foundation has been support ing the annual APEC App Challenge since 2017. The 2019 APEC App Challenge brought together 22 software developers and designers, to design, build, and demo innovative mobile and web apps that have the potential to help women entrepreneurs grow their businesses in APEC economies. In 2013, the Foundation collaborated on Access to Trade and Growth of Women's SME's in APEC Developing Economies.

The Asia Foundation is a nonprofit international development organization committed to improving lives across a dynamic and developing Asia. Informed by six decades of experience and deep local expertise, our work across the region addresses five overarching goals-strengthen governance, empower women, expand economic opportunity, increase environmental resilience, and promote regional cooperation.

Read more about the Foundation's work.

For media inquiries, please visit our News Room. Engage with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Disclaimer

The Asia Foundation published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 22:51:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:02pAs Fed policymakers comb data, few decisive signals on outlook
RE
07:52pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : New railway to streamline coal delivery
PU
07:46pBoeing crash victims' lawyer to seek testimony from 737 MAX whistleblower
RE
07:38pEU report to lay out options for development financing overhaul - sources
RE
07:22pEasing concerns about U.S. economy lift equity markets
RE
07:22pUNITED STATES ATTORNEY OFFICE FOR WESTERN DI : Federal Jury Convicts Owner of Bullion Direct, Inc. in Austin for Investment and Wire Fraud Scheme
PU
07:11pU.S. eliminating tariff exemption for imports of new solar panel technology
RE
07:03pEXCLUSIVE : Regulators weigh 'startle factors' for Boeing 737 MAX pilot training - Transport Canada executive
RE
07:03pOil-rich Venezuela and Russia come to aid of ally Cuba, but its energy woes persist
RE
07:02pCORY GARDNER : Gardner Applauds DOE Funding for Energy Research in Colorado
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : U.S. agency reviews claims 2,000 Teslas should have been recalled
2ROAN RESOURCES, INC. : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Roan Resources, Inc.
3PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS : PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras about the delisting of it..
4RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. : WEISSLAW LLP: Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation
5GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : GENERAL MOTORS : UAW-GM talks progress but wage, job security issues remain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group