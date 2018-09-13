Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia Inc second quarter profits grow at slowest pace in nearly two years as trade tensions rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 06:27am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at the port in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Asian companies posted their lowest profit growth in nearly two years in the June quarter and earnings are likely to come under further pressure, weighed down by the escalating U.S.-China trade war and high currency volatility, Reuters analyses showed.

An analysis of about 4,000 Asian companies excluding Japan showed their combined net profit rose 12.98 percent in the June quarter, easing for the third straight quarter and the slowest pace of expansion the September quarter of 2016.

More pressure is building, with analysts slashing their forecasts for the current fiscal year by 5 percent on average over the last 90 days, a separate analysis of more than 15,000 firms showed.

In the same period, analysts have cut down their third-quarter earnings forecasts by 4.9 percent.

For a graphi
c on Asian firms' profit growth by country, click https://reut.rs/2p1pe3V

China Inc, which has the biggest weighting with over 4,000 firms in the survey, saw profit forecasts slashed by 7.3 percent for the current fiscal year.

By sector, the technology industry is one of the biggest losers, as Washington is set to impose tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods that would make imported computer parts and intermediary products manufactured across Asia more expensive.

For a graphi
c on Asian firms' profit growth by sectors, click

U.S. President Donald Trump warned last week that he was ready to slap tariffs on virtually all Chinese imports into the United States, threatening duties on a further $267 billion of goods that include mobile phones, the biggest U.S. import from China.

Profit estimates for electronic equipment and parts industry were slashed by 9.68 percent over the last 90 days, while forecasts for communications & networking segment were cut by 21.84 percent.

For a graphic on Asian firms' e
stimated profit growth in this fiscal year, click

"We are concerned by the impacts (of tariffs), either through the currency or through a more direct impact of lower level of exports. On the latter, the technology sector is more at risk," said Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at Societe Generale.

While a stellar earnings performance propelled Asian equities to a decade high last year, slowing profit growth and growing uncertainties over trade have undermined regional markets this year.

The MSCI Asia-ex-Japan index <.MIAPJ0000PU> is down about 10 percent this year and hit a more than one-year low on Wednesday. The index's forward price-to-earnings ratio fell to 12.04 at the end of August from a high of 13.6 in January.

Fo
r a graphic on Asian companies' valuations, click

(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Miyoung Kim)

By Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Gaurav Dogra

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:43aRenewed hopes for U.S.-China trade talks cap dollar, support yuan
RE
06:27aAsia Inc second quarter profits grow at slowest pace in nearly two years as trade tensions rise
RE
06:25aAsia Inc second-quarter profits grow at slowest pace in nearly 2 years as trade tensions rise
RE
06:17aIncomes Rose and Poverty Rate Fell for 3rd Straight Year, Census Data Show -- 3rd Update
DJ
06:16aFive Things to Watch at Thursday's Central-Bank Meetings
DJ
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:08aGAME, SET, MATCH : Nissan signs rising tennis star Osaka as brand ambassador
RE
06:07aFed says it whipped U.S. unemployment, maybe too well
RE
06:00aAsian shares rebound on hopes of fresh U.S.-China trade talks
RE
05:44aU.S. FIRMS IN CHINA FEELING 'CLEAR AND FAR REACHING' TRADE WAR PINCH : survey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
2AMAZON.COM : Tesla investor says U.S. SEC asked it about 'funding secured' tweet
3RAAB - BREXIT DEAL ATTAINABLE, BUT NO DEAL MEANS NO EU PAYMENT: Telegraph
4Canada's Freeland won't hold NAFTA talks, says more work needed
5APPLE : APPLE : introduces 3 new iPhones, Watch 4
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.