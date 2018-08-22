Asia-Pacific Alcoholic Beverages Market to 2025 - Increased Consumption of Alcohol Beverages and M&A on a Large Scale - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Asia-Pacific Alcoholic Beverages Market - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific alcoholic beverages market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Asia-Pacific alcoholic beverages market is segmented based on type into seven notable segments: beer, distilled spirits, wine, champagne, brandy, cider and others.

The Asia-Pacific alcoholic beverages market is segmented based on packaging into two notable segments: bottles and cans.

The Asia-Pacific alcoholic beverages market is segmented based on distribution channel into five notable segments: specialty stores, convenience stores, hotels/restaurants/bars, online retailers and others.

The Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa alcoholic beverages market is segmented based on component into two notable segments: flavored and unflavored.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Consumption of Alcohol Beverages

Increasing Merger and Acquisition on Large Scale

Restraints

Shifting Demand Towards Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Regulatory Scenario

Opportunities

Increased in Disposable Income

Usage of Alcholic Beverage in Social Parties

Challenges

Alcohol Abuse

High Prices of Premium Beer

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa Alcoholic Beverages Market, by Type

7 Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa Alcohol Beverage Market, by Packaging

8 Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa Alcoholic Beverage Market, by Product Type

9 Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa Alcoholic Beverage Market, by Distribution Channel

10 Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa Alcoholic Beverages Market by Geography

11 Asia Pacific Alcoholic Beverages Market, Company Landscape

12 Company Profiles

Suntory Holdings Limited

Brown-Forman

Anheuser-Busch InBev

United Breweries Ltd.

Molson Coors Brewing Company

Accolade Wines

Heineken Holding N.V

Group Holdings

Pernod Ricard

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Diageo

Kirin Holdings Company Limited

