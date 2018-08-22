Asia-Pacific Alcoholic Beverages Market to 2025 - Increased Consumption of Alcohol Beverages and M&A on a Large Scale - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Asia-Pacific
Asia Pacific alcoholic beverages market is expected to register a
healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
The Asia-Pacific alcoholic beverages market is segmented based on type
into seven notable segments: beer, distilled spirits, wine, champagne,
brandy, cider and others.
The Asia-Pacific alcoholic beverages market is segmented based on
packaging into two notable segments: bottles and cans.
The Asia-Pacific alcoholic beverages market is segmented based on
distribution channel into five notable segments: specialty stores,
convenience stores, hotels/restaurants/bars, online retailers and others.
The Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa alcoholic beverages market
is segmented based on component into two notable segments: flavored and
unflavored.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Increased Consumption of Alcohol Beverages
-
Increasing Merger and Acquisition on Large Scale
Restraints
-
Shifting Demand Towards Non-Alcoholic Beverages
-
Regulatory Scenario
Opportunities
-
Increased in Disposable Income
-
Usage of Alcholic Beverage in Social Parties
Challenges
-
Alcohol Abuse
-
High Prices of Premium Beer
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa Alcoholic Beverages Market, by
Type
7 Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa Alcohol Beverage Market, by
Packaging
8 Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa Alcoholic Beverage Market, by
Product Type
9 Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa Alcoholic Beverage Market, by
Distribution Channel
10 Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa Alcoholic Beverages Market by
Geography
11 Asia Pacific Alcoholic Beverages Market, Company Landscape
12 Company Profiles
-
Suntory Holdings Limited
-
Brown-Forman
-
Anheuser-Busch InBev
-
United Breweries Ltd.
-
Molson Coors Brewing Company
-
Accolade Wines
-
Heineken Holding N.V
-
Group Holdings
-
Pernod Ricard
-
Carlsberg Breweries A/S
-
Diageo
-
Kirin Holdings Company Limited
