Asia-Pacific CHPTAC Market - Company Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/23/2018 | 01:35pm CEST

The "Asia-Pacific CHPTAC Market - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific ChloroHydroxyPropylTrimethyAmmonium Chloride (CHPTAC) market is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. Strong demand in Asia-Pacific will drive the ChloroHydroxy Propyl TrimethyAmmonium Chloride (CHPTAC) market.

The Asia-Pacific ChloroHydroxyPropylTrimethyAmmonium Chloride (CHPTAC) market is segmented based on end user. In 2018, the paper segment is valued to rule with the highest market share by 2025.

The Asia-Pacific ChloroHydroxyPropylTrimethyAmmonium Chloride (Chptac) market is segmented in end user into paper, textile, water treatment, oil & gas, nutraceuticals, chemicals and others. In 2018, paper segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Demand from End-User Industries
  • Strong Demand in Asia-Pacific is the Key Driver of the CHPTAC Market

Restraints

  • Increasing Manufacturing Costs and Rising Logistic Costs are Affecting the Growth Market

Opportunities

  • Increasing GDP of Emerging Countries

Challenges

  • Environmental Concern

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Asia-Pacific Chlorohydroxypropyltrimethyammonium Chloride (CHPTAC) Market, by End-User

7 Asia-Pacific Chlorohydroxypropyltrimethyammonium Chloride (CHPTAC) Market, by Geography

8 Asia-Pacific CHPTAC Market, Company Landscape

9 Company Profiles

  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • Merck KGaA
  • Sachem Inc.
  • Shandong Tiancheng Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • ChemiGate
  • Dongying Guofeng Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.
  • Dongying J&M Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Samsung Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.
  • SKW Quab Chemicals Inc.
  • Weifang Greatland Paper & Chemicals Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rk7bx9/asiapacific?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
