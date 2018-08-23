Asia-Pacific CHPTAC Market - Company Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Asia-Pacific CHPTAC Market - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific ChloroHydroxyPropylTrimethyAmmonium Chloride (CHPTAC) market is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. Strong demand in Asia-Pacific will drive the ChloroHydroxy Propyl TrimethyAmmonium Chloride (CHPTAC) market.

The Asia-Pacific ChloroHydroxyPropylTrimethyAmmonium Chloride (Chptac) market is segmented in end user into paper, textile, water treatment, oil & gas, nutraceuticals, chemicals and others. In 2018, paper segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand from End-User Industries

Strong Demand in Asia-Pacific is the Key Driver of the CHPTAC Market

Restraints

Increasing Manufacturing Costs and Rising Logistic Costs are Affecting the Growth Market

Opportunities

Increasing GDP of Emerging Countries

Challenges

Environmental Concern

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Asia-Pacific Chlorohydroxypropyltrimethyammonium Chloride (CHPTAC) Market, by End-User

7 Asia-Pacific Chlorohydroxypropyltrimethyammonium Chloride (CHPTAC) Market, by Geography

8 Asia-Pacific CHPTAC Market, Company Landscape

9 Company Profiles

The Dow Chemical Company

Merck KGaA

Sachem Inc.

Shandong Tiancheng Chemical Co. Ltd.

ChemiGate

Dongying Guofeng Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Dongying J&M Chemical Co. Ltd.

Samsung Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.

SKW Quab Chemicals Inc.

Weifang Greatland Paper & Chemicals Co. Ltd.

