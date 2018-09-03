Asia Pacific Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment Opportunities in Industrial Construction, 2018 Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Asia Pacific Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment Opportunities in Industrial Construction in 7 Countries - Market Size by Value and Volume across End Markets, Products, and Technology Segments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market intelligence databook provides detailed market opportunities in energy efficient glass industry with over 150 KPIs, covering industrial construction end market, glass products, and technologies. It provides a comprehensive understanding of energy efficient glass industry sectors in both value and volume terms through 700+ data tables and charts.

This report provides market size and forecast across 150 KPIs for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025. Key market segmentation taxonomy has been detailed below:

Market Size and Forecast by Energy Efficient Glass Products

Overall Demand for Energy Efficient Glass Market

Single Glazing

Double Glazing

Triple Glazing

Smart Glass

Market Size and Forecast by Industrial Construction Sector

By energy efficient glass product (single glazing, double glazing, triple glazing)

By smart glass technology segments (SPD, electrochromic, PDLC, thermochromic, photochromatic)

Countries Covered

China

Philippines

Indonesia

India

Australia

Malaysia

Thailand

Key Topics Covered:

1. Asia Pacific Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment Opportunities in Industrial Construction

2. China Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment Opportunities in Industrial Construction

3. Philippines Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment Opportunities in Industrial Construction

4. India Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment Opportunities in Industrial Construction

5. Australia Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment Opportunities in Industrial Construction

6. Malaysia Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment Opportunities in Industrial Construction

7. Thailand Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment Opportunities in Industrial Construction

8. Indonesia Energy Efficient Glass Industry Business and Investment Opportunities in Industrial Construction

