Asia-Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) Market 2017-2018 to 2022: CAGR to Grow at 11.3% to Reach a Market Size of $95.7 Billion by 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The APAC Internet of Things (IoT) market is expected to grow at a
compounded annual growth rate of 11.3% between 2017 and 2022 to reach a
market size of $95.7 billion by the end of the forecast period.
The study has sized the spending across the entire IoT value chain
comprising chips, modules and sensing, connectivity, enablement
platform, system integration and applications.
While the hardware and connectivity components are becoming increasingly
commoditised and mature, industry players are seeking growth
opportunities in system integration, application enablement platform and
application services.
While technology companies generally do not bring domain knowledge, they
have been acquiring capabilities in vertical areas to provide
vertical-specific solutions. Although acquisitions provide the greatest
degree of control, it brings substantial risk and hence collaborations
in the form of partnerships are the most common form of arrangement to
gain expertise within a short period.
Government agencies in the APAC region are accelerating the deployment
of large-scale IoT adoption via investments channelled towards IoT
infrastructure, platforms and a number of initiatives including
standardisation. In the private sector, the transport, logistics and
manufacturing sectors are key drivers of IoT spending.
Standalone Internet-connected devices using cloud-based software via
subscription models are increasingly popular to track and trace critical
assets from a remote location. While the level of interest is high among
the consumer and enterprise sectors, there is a general lack of
willingness to spend on revamping the back-end infrastructure. To
achieve higher ROI, SMEs are waiting for the technology to mature before
they can start to implement it.
While all industries have been investing in IoT, certain industries are
critical in driving adoption - in particular, sectors in transport and
logistics, public safety and power and utilities. While the use of
technology is not a new phenomenon, the growth in adoption trend is
driven by the increase in computing power over the last 10 years. With
cloud computing becoming more powerful, enterprises are able to capture
a lot more data than before to get insights that were not possible in
the past.
However, decision makers today still prefer to make decisions based on
their past experience instead of using data. There is a fear that
technology will render their skills and experience obsolete.
Nevertheless, more and more decision makers are coming to terms that
leveraging on the exponential increase in data is the way forward for
enterprises to gain a competitive edge.
