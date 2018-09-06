Asia Pacific Metallic Stearate (Zinc, Calcium, Aluminum, Magnesium) Market 2018-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Asia
Pacific Metallic Stearate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By
Product (Zinc, Calcium, Aluminum, Magnesium), By Application (Plastics,
Rubber, Cosmetics), By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Asia Pacific metallic stearate market size is projected to reach USD
2.4 billion by 2025.
It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.
Rapid growth of key application industries, including plastics, rubber,
cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, in the region has resulted in an
increased product demand. This trend, most notably in the emerging
economies such as Indonesia and Thailand, is expected to drive the
market growth in Asia Pacific.
Metallic stearates are produced via a reaction between stearic acid and
metal oxides. Stearic acid is primarily obtained from palm kernel oil.
Major manufacturers of palm kernel oil have a strong presence in
countries such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Thailand.
Ambient weather conditions and soil characteristics in these countries
favor the production of palm kernel oil. Moreover, growing
industrialization and government expenditures on infrastructure
development in these countries are expected to open new avenues for
various end-use industries. This, in turn, is expected to benefit
regional growth over the forecast period.
Various PVC applications, such as healthcare packaging, food packaging,
bottles, tubes, footwear, flooring, pipes, and toys, require metallic
stearates as a stabilizer. Furthermore, they act as a macromolecular
binder and help decrease the softening temperature of PVC. Metallic
stearates also function as a release agent. This is anticipated to boost
the product demand over the coming years. Metallic stearates also
function as internal lubricants, which improves compatibility owing to
the presence of polar groups.
Indonesia was the largest market for metallic stearates in 2017, and
this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Robust
industrial growth in this country is projected to drive demand for
calcium stearate as it is used in building & construction applications
as an efflorescence agent. In addition, strong presence of international
brands and growing focus of the regional government to expand
manufacturing in cosmetics industry are expected to fuel product demand
in near future.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
Chapter 4 Asia Pacific Metallic Stearate Market: Product Estimates &
Trend Analysis
Chapter 5 Asia Pacific Metallic Stearate Market: Application Estimates &
Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 Asia Pacific Metallic Stearate Market: Country Estimates &
Trend Analysis, by Product and Application
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
-
Valtris Specialty Chemicals
-
Norac Additives, LLC
-
Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte.) Limited
-
PMC Biogenix, Inc.
-
James M. Brown Ltd.
-
Marathwada Chemicals
-
Seoul Fine Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.
-
Dover Chemical Corporation
-
BASF SE
-
The Dow Chemical Company
-
Solvay S.A.
