Asia Pacific Metallic Stearate (Zinc, Calcium, Aluminum, Magnesium) Market 2018-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/06/2018 | 12:30pm CEST

The "Asia Pacific Metallic Stearate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Zinc, Calcium, Aluminum, Magnesium), By Application (Plastics, Rubber, Cosmetics), By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific metallic stearate market size is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025.

It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. Rapid growth of key application industries, including plastics, rubber, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, in the region has resulted in an increased product demand. This trend, most notably in the emerging economies such as Indonesia and Thailand, is expected to drive the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Metallic stearates are produced via a reaction between stearic acid and metal oxides. Stearic acid is primarily obtained from palm kernel oil. Major manufacturers of palm kernel oil have a strong presence in countries such as China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Thailand. Ambient weather conditions and soil characteristics in these countries favor the production of palm kernel oil. Moreover, growing industrialization and government expenditures on infrastructure development in these countries are expected to open new avenues for various end-use industries. This, in turn, is expected to benefit regional growth over the forecast period.

Various PVC applications, such as healthcare packaging, food packaging, bottles, tubes, footwear, flooring, pipes, and toys, require metallic stearates as a stabilizer. Furthermore, they act as a macromolecular binder and help decrease the softening temperature of PVC. Metallic stearates also function as a release agent. This is anticipated to boost the product demand over the coming years. Metallic stearates also function as internal lubricants, which improves compatibility owing to the presence of polar groups.

Indonesia was the largest market for metallic stearates in 2017, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Robust industrial growth in this country is projected to drive demand for calcium stearate as it is used in building & construction applications as an efflorescence agent. In addition, strong presence of international brands and growing focus of the regional government to expand manufacturing in cosmetics industry are expected to fuel product demand in near future.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

Chapter 4 Asia Pacific Metallic Stearate Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Asia Pacific Metallic Stearate Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Asia Pacific Metallic Stearate Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product and Application

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

  • Valtris Specialty Chemicals
  • Norac Additives, LLC
  • Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte.) Limited
  • PMC Biogenix, Inc.
  • James M. Brown Ltd.
  • Marathwada Chemicals
  • Seoul Fine Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.
  • Dover Chemical Corporation
  • BASF SE
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • Solvay S.A.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jdc7jd/asia_pacific?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
