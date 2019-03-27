|
Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment : ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment Company Limited
亞 太 絲 路 投 資 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 767)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
The board of directors (the "Directors") (the "Board") of Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures for the previous year. The annual results have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee").
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
Year ended 31 December 2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
REVENUE
|
6
|
180,048
|
|
|
273,347
|
|
Other income and gains
|
6
|
2,778
|
|
|
16,541
|
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
|
-
|
(140)
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(97,915)
|
(135,076)
|
Other expenses
|
|
(2,263,964)
|
(26,004)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAX
|
7
|
(2,179,053)
|
128,668
|
|
Income tax expense
|
8
|
(17,544)
|
(41,219)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
|
|
(2,196,597)
|
87,449
|
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the parent
|
|
(2,199,094)
|
82,274
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
2,497
|
|
|
5,175
|
|
|
|
(2,196,597)
|
87,449
|
|
(LOSS)/EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PARENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- For (loss)/profit for the year
|
10
|
HK(56.82) cents
|
HK2.13 cents
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- For (loss)/profit for the year
|
|
HK(56.82) cents
|
HK0.56 cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Year ended 31 December 2018
(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME Other comprehensive (loss)/income that may
reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Available-for-sale investments: Changes in fair value
Reclassification adjustments for impairment losses included in the consolidated statement of profit or loss
Exchange differences:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
Net other comprehensive (loss)/income that may reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
Other comprehensive (loss)/income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Equity investments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income:
Change in fair value
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME FOR THE YEAR, NET OF TAX
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME FOR THE YEAR
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
Non-controlling interests
2018 2017
HK$'000 HK$'000
(2,196,597) 87,449
-(37,052)
-25,534
-(11,518)
(18,295) 23,232
(18,295) 11,714
(387,569)-
(405,864) 11,714
(2,602,461) 99,163
(2,604,226) 93,059
1,765 6,104
(2,602,461) 99,163
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
31 December 2018
|
|
|
2018
|
2017
|
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
|
HK$'000
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
1,019
|
|
|
|
Plant and equipment
|
11
|
1,748
|
|
Goodwill
|
12
|
-
|
2,182,663
|
|
Equity investments designated at fair value
|
|
369,660
|
|
-
|
through other comprehensive income
|
|
|
Available-for-sale investments
|
|
-
|
731,435
|
|
Deposits and prepayments
|
|
94
|
19,689
|
|
Financial assets at amortised cost
|
|
157,295
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
528,068
|
2,935,535
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
907,098
|
|
|
|
Loan and interest receivables
|
13
|
1,117,669
|
|
Trade receivables
|
14
|
43,750
|
|
-
|
Deposits, prepayments and other receivables
|
|
2,712
|
27,733
|
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
|
45,677
|
|
-
|
Tax recoverable
|
|
70
|
5,549
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
179,705
|
|
218,956
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,179,012
|
1,369,907
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
138,817
|
|
|
|
Other payables and accruals
|
|
121,327
|
|
Tax payable
|
|
1,492
|
|
3,849
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
140,309
|
125,176
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
1,038,703
|
1,244,731
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
1,566,771
|
4,180,266
|
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
(34)
|
Net assets
|
|
1,566,771
|
|
4,180,232
|
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
3,870
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
3,870
|
|
Reserves
|
|
1,537,537
|
|
4,152,763
|
|
|
|
1,541,407
|
4,156,633
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
25,364
|
|
23,599
|
|
Total equity
|
|
1,566,771
|
4,180,232
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 4 -
NOTES:
1.CORPORATE AND GROUP INFORMATION
Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment Company Limited (the "Company") is a limited liability company incorporated in Bermuda and its shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The registered address of the Company is located at Canon's Court, 22 Victoria Street, Hamilton, HM 12, Bermuda. The principal place of business of the Company was located at 35/F, Bank of China Tower, 1 Garden Road, Hong Kong. With effect from 1 July 2018, the directors announced that the principal place of business was changed to Units 3301-3303, 33/F, West Tower Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. Subsequent to year ended 31 December 2018, the Group has relocated its principal place of business to Office A, 3/F, Man Lok Building, No 93 Bonham Strand, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong with effect from 1 March 2019.
During the year, the Group was involved in the following principal activities:
•Operation of peer-to-peer ("P2P") financing platform under the "CAIJIA" brand and other loan facilitation services
•Money lending
•Securities and other investments
In the opinion of the directors, the holding company and the ultimate holding company of the Company is Huarong Financial Services Asset Management L.P., an exempted limited partnership incorporated in the Cayman Islands.
2.BASIS OF PREPARATION
These financial information have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (which include all Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations) issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. They have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for equity investments and financial assets which have been measured at fair value. These financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$") and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated.
