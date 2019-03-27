Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment : ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)

NOTES:

1.CORPORATE AND GROUP INFORMATION

Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment Company Limited (the "Company") is a limited liability company incorporated in Bermuda and its shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The registered address of the Company is located at Canon's Court, 22 Victoria Street, Hamilton, HM 12, Bermuda. The principal place of business of the Company was located at 35/F, Bank of China Tower, 1 Garden Road, Hong Kong. With effect from 1 July 2018, the directors announced that the principal place of business was changed to Units 3301-3303, 33/F, West Tower Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. Subsequent to year ended 31 December 2018, the Group has relocated its principal place of business to Office A, 3/F, Man Lok Building, No 93 Bonham Strand, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong with effect from 1 March 2019.

During the year, the Group was involved in the following principal activities:

•Operation of peer-to-peer ("P2P") financing platform under the "CAIJIA" brand and other loan facilitation services

•Money lending

•Securities and other investments

In the opinion of the directors, the holding company and the ultimate holding company of the Company is Huarong Financial Services Asset Management L.P., an exempted limited partnership incorporated in the Cayman Islands.

2.BASIS OF PREPARATION

These financial information have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (which include all Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations) issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. They have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for equity investments and financial assets which have been measured at fair value. These financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$") and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated.