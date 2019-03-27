Log in
Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment : ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 (in PDF)

03/27/2019 | 09:25pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment Company Limited

亞 太 絲 路 投 資 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 767)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The board of directors (the "Directors") (the "Board") of Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures for the previous year. The annual results have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee").

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

REVENUE

6

180,048

273,347

Other income and gains

6

2,778

16,541

Selling and distribution expenses

-

(140)

Administrative expenses

(97,915)

(135,076)

Other expenses

(2,263,964)

(26,004)

(LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAX

7

(2,179,053)

128,668

Income tax expense

8

(17,544)

(41,219)

(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

(2,196,597)

87,449

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(2,199,094)

82,274

Non-controlling interests

2,497

5,175

(2,196,597)

87,449

(LOSS)/EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE

TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE

PARENT

Basic

- For (loss)/profit for the year

10

HK(56.82) cents

HK2.13 cents

Diluted

- For (loss)/profit for the year

HK(56.82) cents

HK0.56 cents

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Year ended 31 December 2018

(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME Other comprehensive (loss)/income that may

reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Available-for-sale investments: Changes in fair value

Reclassification adjustments for impairment losses included in the consolidated statement of profit or loss

Exchange differences:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

Net other comprehensive (loss)/income that may reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods

Other comprehensive (loss)/income that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Equity investments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income:

Change in fair value

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME FOR THE YEAR, NET OF TAX

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME FOR THE YEAR

Attributable to:

Owners of the parent

Non-controlling interests

2018 2017

HK$'000 HK$'000

(2,196,597) 87,449

-(37,052)

-25,534

-(11,518)

(18,295) 23,232

(18,295) 11,714

(387,569)-

(405,864) 11,714

(2,602,461) 99,163

(2,604,226) 93,059

1,765 6,104

(2,602,461) 99,163

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

1,019

Plant and equipment

11

1,748

Goodwill

12

-

2,182,663

Equity investments designated at fair value

369,660

-

through other comprehensive income

Available-for-sale investments

-

731,435

Deposits and prepayments

94

19,689

Financial assets at amortised cost

157,295

-

Total non-current assets

528,068

2,935,535

CURRENT ASSETS

907,098

Loan and interest receivables

13

1,117,669

Trade receivables

14

43,750

-

Deposits, prepayments and other receivables

2,712

27,733

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

45,677

-

Tax recoverable

70

5,549

Cash and cash equivalents

179,705

218,956

Total current assets

1,179,012

1,369,907

CURRENT LIABILITIES

138,817

Other payables and accruals

121,327

Tax payable

1,492

3,849

Total current liabilities

140,309

125,176

NET CURRENT ASSETS

1,038,703

1,244,731

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT

LIABILITIES

1,566,771

4,180,266

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

-

Deferred tax liabilities

(34)

Net assets

1,566,771

4,180,232

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

3,870

Share capital

3,870

Reserves

1,537,537

4,152,763

1,541,407

4,156,633

Non-controlling interests

25,364

23,599

Total equity

1,566,771

4,180,232

NOTES:

1.CORPORATE AND GROUP INFORMATION

Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment Company Limited (the "Company") is a limited liability company incorporated in Bermuda and its shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The registered address of the Company is located at Canon's Court, 22 Victoria Street, Hamilton, HM 12, Bermuda. The principal place of business of the Company was located at 35/F, Bank of China Tower, 1 Garden Road, Hong Kong. With effect from 1 July 2018, the directors announced that the principal place of business was changed to Units 3301-3303, 33/F, West Tower Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. Subsequent to year ended 31 December 2018, the Group has relocated its principal place of business to Office A, 3/F, Man Lok Building, No 93 Bonham Strand, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong with effect from 1 March 2019.

During the year, the Group was involved in the following principal activities:

Operation of peer-to-peer ("P2P") financing platform under the "CAIJIA" brand and other loan facilitation services

Money lending

Securities and other investments

In the opinion of the directors, the holding company and the ultimate holding company of the Company is Huarong Financial Services Asset Management L.P., an exempted limited partnership incorporated in the Cayman Islands.

2.BASIS OF PREPARATION

These financial information have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (which include all Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations) issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), accounting principles generally accepted in Hong Kong and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. They have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for equity investments and financial assets which have been measured at fair value. These financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$") and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 01:24:07 UTC
