Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE, RULE 13.09 OF THE LISTING RULES AND INSIDE INFORMATION PROVISIONS UNDER PART XIVA OF THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES ORDINANCE AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

this announcement, that there may be a possible change in the general partner of the Partnership (the ''Proposed Change in General Partner''). If the Proposed Change in General Partner materialises, a mandatory general offer obligation will arise on the part of the new general partner of the Partnership pursuant to Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code.

Given that no definitive agreement or resolutions have been made in respect of the Proposed Change in General Partner as at the date of this announcement, shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. The Company will make further announcement if there is any update regarding the above matter.

DEALING DISCLOSURE

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has in issue a total of 3,870,102,650 Shares and outstanding convertible notes of HK$2,182,400,000 which are convertible into 10,912,000,000 Shares (the ''Convertible Notes''). Save for the Convertible Notes, the Company does not have any outstanding options, derivatives, warrants or securities which are convertible or exchangeable into shares as at the date of this announcement.

The respective associates (as defined in the Takeovers Code) (including, among others, persons holding 5% or more of a class of relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code)) of the Company are reminded to disclose their dealings in the relevant securities of the Company under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code.

In accordance with Rule 3.8 of the Takeovers Code, the full text of Note 11 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code is reproduced below:

Responsibilities of stockbrokers, banks and other intermediaries

Stockbrokers, banks and others who deal in relevant securities on behalf of clients have a general duty to ensure, so far as they are able, that those clients are aware of the disclosure obligations attaching to associates of an offeror or the offeree company and other persons under Rule 22 and that those clients are willing to comply with them. Principal traders and dealers who deal directly with investors should, in appropriate cases, likewise draw attention to the relevant Rules. However, this does not apply when the total value of dealings (excluding stamp duty and commission) in any relevant security undertaken for a client during any 7 day period is less than $1 million.

This dispensation does not alter the obligation of principals, associates and other persons themselves to initiate disclosure of their own dealings, whatever total value is involved.

Intermediaries are expected to co-operate with the Executive in its dealings enquiries. Therefore, those who deal in relevant securities should appreciate that stockbrokers and other intermediaries will supply the Executive with relevant information as to those dealings, including identities of clients, as part of that co-operation.''