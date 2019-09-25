Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment : ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE, RULE 13.09 OF THE LISTING RULES AND INSIDE INFORMATION PROVISIONS UNDER PART XIVA OF THE SECURITIES AND FUTURES ORDINANCE AND RESUMPTION OF TRADING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 10:28am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company

Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment Company Limited

亞 太 絲 路 投 資 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 767)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE,

RULE 13.09 OF THE LISTING RULES AND

INSIDE INFORMATION PROVISIONS

UNDER PART XIVA OF THE

SECURITIES AND FUTURES ORDINANCE

AND

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Reference is made to the trading halt announcement made by Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment Company Limited (the ''Company'') dated 11 September 2019. This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 3.7 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the ''Takeovers Code''), Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company has been informed by Hong Kong Financial Services Asset Management L.P. (the ''Partnership''), a controlling shareholder of the Company holding approximately 55.02% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of

- 1 -

this announcement, that there may be a possible change in the general partner of the Partnership (the ''Proposed Change in General Partner''). If the Proposed Change in General Partner materialises, a mandatory general offer obligation will arise on the part of the new general partner of the Partnership pursuant to Rule 26.1 of the Takeovers Code.

Given that no definitive agreement or resolutions have been made in respect of the Proposed Change in General Partner as at the date of this announcement, shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. The Company will make further announcement if there is any update regarding the above matter.

DEALING DISCLOSURE

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has in issue a total of 3,870,102,650 Shares and outstanding convertible notes of HK$2,182,400,000 which are convertible into 10,912,000,000 Shares (the ''Convertible Notes''). Save for the Convertible Notes, the Company does not have any outstanding options, derivatives, warrants or securities which are convertible or exchangeable into shares as at the date of this announcement.

The respective associates (as defined in the Takeovers Code) (including, among others, persons holding 5% or more of a class of relevant securities (as defined in Note 4 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code)) of the Company are reminded to disclose their dealings in the relevant securities of the Company under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code.

In accordance with Rule 3.8 of the Takeovers Code, the full text of Note 11 to Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code is reproduced below:

Responsibilities of stockbrokers, banks and other intermediaries

Stockbrokers, banks and others who deal in relevant securities on behalf of clients have a general duty to ensure, so far as they are able, that those clients are aware of the disclosure obligations attaching to associates of an offeror or the offeree company and other persons under Rule 22 and that those clients are willing to comply with them. Principal traders and dealers who deal directly with investors should, in appropriate cases, likewise draw attention to the relevant Rules. However, this does not apply when the total value of dealings (excluding stamp duty and commission) in any relevant security undertaken for a client during any 7 day period is less than $1 million.

This dispensation does not alter the obligation of principals, associates and other persons themselves to initiate disclosure of their own dealings, whatever total value is involved.

Intermediaries are expected to co-operate with the Executive in its dealings enquiries. Therefore, those who deal in relevant securities should appreciate that stockbrokers and other intermediaries will supply the Executive with relevant information as to those dealings, including identities of clients, as part of that co-operation.''

- 2 -

UPDATES

In compliance with Rule 3.7 of the Takeovers Code, monthly announcement(s) setting out the progress of the Proposed Change in General Partner will be made until announcement of firm intention to make an offer under Rule 3.5 of the Takeovers Code or of a decision not to proceed with an offer is made. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate or required in accordance with the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code (as the case may be).

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') had been halted with effect from 10 : 51 a.m. on 11 September 2019 (Wednesday) pending the release of this announcement. Application has been made to the Stock Exchange for the resumption of trading of the Shares on the Stock Exchange with effect from 9 : 00 a.m. on 26 September 2019 (Thursday).

As the Proposed Change in General Partner may or may not realise, shareholders of the Company and the investing public are advised to exercise extreme caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment Company Limited

Li Jiuhua

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 25 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are:

Executive Director

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Li Jiuhua

Mr. Zheng Zhen

Mr. To Langa Samuelson

Non-executive Director

Ms. Yu Yang

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 14:27:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:53aVERISK ANALYTICS : CMS'S Section 111 Penalty Proposals Are One Step Closer
PU
10:53aFAIR ISAAC : FICO and Visma Connect Launch Partnership to Offer SaaS Anti Financial Crime Solutions in Western Europe
PU
10:53aTYSON FOODS : Jimmy Dean Brand Survey Reveals Breakfast Foods are a Mood Booster Morning, Noon, and Night
PU
10:53aSAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Your Data Sucks… We Can Help
PU
10:53aWABCO : Named Supplier of the Year by Wabash National Corporation
PU
10:53aPORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : Supervisory Board and family shareholders unreservedly stand by Hans Dieter Pötsch and Dr. Herbert Diess
PU
10:51a  ARKEMA : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 16 September to 20 September 2019
BU
10:51aNORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE : Stockholders Approve Proposed Merger with AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets
BU
10:51aHILTON WORLDWIDE : Expansion Brings New Brands to Canada
BU
10:50aDEUTSCHE BANK : German authorities raid Deutsche Bank over Danske scandal
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Regulators knew before crashes that 737 MAX trim control was confusing in some conditions - document
2Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : raises £120 million in debt, shares fall ..
5Juul boss exits in vaping crisis as Philip Morris, Altria end merger talks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group