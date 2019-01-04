Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment : CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment Company Limited 亞 太 絲 路 投 資 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 767)

CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The Board hereby announces that with effect from 4 January 2019 :

1. Mr. Yao Luo has resigned as a non-executive Director; and

2. Ms. Gao Zhenyun has been appointed as a non-executive Director.

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Director(s)'') of Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment Company Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that Mr. Yao Luo (''Mr. Yao'') has resigned as a non-executive Director due to his other business commitment, with effect from 4 January 2019.

Mr. Yao has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'').

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude and appreciation to Mr. Yao for his valuable contribution towards the Company during his term of service.

Following Mr. Yao's resignation, the Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Gao Zhenyun (''Ms. Gao'') has been appointed as a non-executive Director, with effect from 4 January 2019.

Ms. Gao, aged 38, graduated from Peking University in the PRC in 2003 and obtained a master of science in finance from the Leeds Metropolitan University in the United

Kingdom in 2004. She has also obtained the Securities Qualification Certificate, Fund Qualification Certificate and Futures Qualification Certificate in the PRC. Ms. Gao has over 13 years of experience in the securities and finance industries. She is currently the

Assistant Chief Executive Officer of China Huarong International Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. (stock code: 2799), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. From 7 June 2017 to 6 September 2017, Ms. Gao was the executive director, chairman and chief executive officer of Silk Road Logistics Holdings Limited (formerly known as Loudong General

Nice Resources (China) Holdings Limited) (stock code: 988), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Ms. Gao served as an executive Director and the vice chairlady of the Company from 7 September 2017 to 1 February 2018 and as a non-executive Director from 2 February 2018 to 19 April 2018. She was a member of the remuneration committee of the Company from 6 October 2017 to 1 February 2018.

Ms. Gao has entered into an appointment letter with the Company with an initial term of two years. Ms. Gao is subject to retirement by rotation in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company and the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the ''Listing Rules''). The appointment letter can be terminated by either party by giving the other party one month written notice in advance or otherwise in accordance with the terms of the appointment letter. Ms. Gao will hold office only until the next annual general meeting of the Company after her appointment and will then be eligible for re-election at such meeting. Pursuant to the appointment letter, Ms. Gao agrees not to receive any remuneration for her directorship in the Company.

Save for the above, Ms. Gao has not held any directorship in any other public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years preceding the date of this announcement. Ms. Gao does not hold any other positions in the Company and its subsidiaries and does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, substantial Shareholders or controlling

Shareholders (as respectively defined in the Listing Rules). As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Gao does not have any interests in the shares or underlying shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance.

Ms. Gao has confirmed that there is no other matter relating to her appointment that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and there is no other information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to any requirements of Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules.

The Board would like to extend its warmest welcome to Ms. Gao for re-joining the Board.

By Order of the Board

Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment Company Limited

Li Jiuhua

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 4 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are:

Executive Director Independent non-executive Directors Mr. Li Jiuhua Mr. Wong Chun Hung Mr. Zheng Zhen Non-executive Directors Mr. To Langa Samuelson Ms. Yu Yang Ms. Gao Zhenyun

In the case of any inconsistency, the English text of this announcement shall prevail over the Chinese text.