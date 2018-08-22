Log in
Asia-Pacific Yeast Market to 2025 - Company Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/22/2018 | 06:34pm CEST

The "Asia-Pacific Yeast Market - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia-Pacific yeast market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Asia-Pacific yeast market is segmented based on type into baker's yeast, brewer's yeast, wine yeast, bioethanol yeast, feed yeast and others. In 2018, baker's yeast segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

The market is segmented based on form into fresh yeast, active dry yeast and instant yeast. Each of the form is further sub segmented into baker's yeast, brewer's yeast, wine yeast, bioethanol yeast and feed yeast. In 2018, baker's yeast is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR.

The market is segmented based on strains into Saccharomyces cerevisiae, Saccharomyces carlsbergiensis, Kluyveromyces lactis, Kluyveromyces fragilis, Cyberlindnera jadinii, Saccharomyces ludwigii, Torulaspora delbrueckii and others. In 2018, Saccharomyces cerevisiae segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.

The market is segmented based on derivatives into cell walls/MOS, high purified betaglucanes, yeast culture, DDGS, yeast autolysates, yeast bound to carriers, yeast hydrolysates and others. In 2018, cell walls/MOS segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growth in Demand of Bakery Products and Convenience Foods
  • Increasing Alcoholic Consumption
  • Enrichment of Animal Feed Products
  • Rising Demand for Bioethanol as Fuel

Restraints

  • Stringent Government Regulations for Yeast and Yeast Derivative Products

Opportunities

  • Increased Usage of Yeast as an Alternative of MSG
  • Rising Demand of Yeast Derivatives

Challenges

  • Market Saturation and Scarcity of Raw Materials

Companies Profiled

  • AB Mauri
  • Biospringer
  • Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
  • Lesaffre
  • AB Vista
  • Alltech
  • AngelYeast Co. Ltd.
  • Biorigin - Art in Natural Ingredients
  • DSM N.V.
  • ICC
  • Kerry Group
  • LALLEMAND Inc.
  • Leiber GmbH
  • Minn-Dak Yeast Company
  • Ohly
  • Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd.
  • Pacific Ethanol Inc.
  • Pakmay
  • SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Limited
  • Synergy Flavors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qf2z3h/asiapacific?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
