Asia-Pacific Yeast Market to 2025 - Company Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Asia-Pacific yeast market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the
forecast period 2018 to 2025.
The Asia-Pacific yeast market is segmented based on type into baker's
yeast, brewer's yeast, wine yeast, bioethanol yeast, feed yeast and
others. In 2018, baker's yeast segment is valued to rule with the
highest market share 2025.
The market is segmented based on form into fresh yeast, active dry yeast
and instant yeast. Each of the form is further sub segmented into
baker's yeast, brewer's yeast, wine yeast, bioethanol yeast and feed
yeast. In 2018, baker's yeast is valued to rule with the highest market
shares by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR.
The market is segmented based on strains into Saccharomyces cerevisiae,
Saccharomyces carlsbergiensis, Kluyveromyces lactis, Kluyveromyces
fragilis, Cyberlindnera jadinii, Saccharomyces ludwigii, Torulaspora
delbrueckii and others. In 2018, Saccharomyces cerevisiae segment is
valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.
The market is segmented based on derivatives into cell walls/MOS, high
purified betaglucanes, yeast culture, DDGS, yeast autolysates, yeast
bound to carriers, yeast hydrolysates and others. In 2018, cell
walls/MOS segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and
rising at the highest CAGR.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Growth in Demand of Bakery Products and Convenience Foods
-
Increasing Alcoholic Consumption
-
Enrichment of Animal Feed Products
-
Rising Demand for Bioethanol as Fuel
Restraints
-
Stringent Government Regulations for Yeast and Yeast Derivative
Products
Opportunities
-
Increased Usage of Yeast as an Alternative of MSG
-
Rising Demand of Yeast Derivatives
Challenges
-
Market Saturation and Scarcity of Raw Materials
Companies Profiled
-
AB Mauri
-
Biospringer
-
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
-
Lesaffre
-
AB Vista
-
Alltech
-
AngelYeast Co. Ltd.
-
Biorigin - Art in Natural Ingredients
-
DSM N.V.
-
ICC
-
Kerry Group
-
LALLEMAND Inc.
-
Leiber GmbH
-
Minn-Dak Yeast Company
-
Ohly
-
Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd.
-
Pacific Ethanol Inc.
-
Pakmay
-
SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Limited
-
Synergy Flavors
