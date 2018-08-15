Log in
Asia Rail Engineering & Maintenance Summit 2018 (December 5th-6th, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/15/2018 | 08:57pm CEST

The "7th Rail Engineering & Maintenance Summit 2018" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Be at Asia's LEADING Rail Engineering & Maintenance Summit focused on Rail System Maintenance and Asset Management in this coming December.

Summit Background

The increase in rail utilization adds stress to the rail system operations and further increase the time required and pressure for maintenance conduit. At the same time, rail operators are expected to operate more efficiently, maintain high levels of railways safety and service quality whilst, meeting ever - demanding passenger needs. This is on top of the demand of achieving more with shrinking budgets catered for rising operation and maintenance costs due to older railway assets.

Due to the above reasons, it is particularly important that the railway operators & transport authorities together with ministries of transport to come together to discuss the latest trends in developing effective maintenance & engineering strategies for greater rail reliability and look at proven solutions and technologies in countering these complex issues.

Railway & Metro maintenance and engineering experts will be gathering in Singapore from 5th - 6th December 2018 at the 7th Railway Engineering and Maintenance Summit 2018 which will specifically focus on the topic areas of improving rail reliability and performance, rail operational readiness, rail asset management, life extension of aging rail infrastructures, effective techniques and strategies to facilitate rail infrastructure maintenance, audit & inspection to reduce rail failure rates as well as effective strategies in analyzing multiple data sources to assess railways infrastructures operability and ensure quality assurance.

What Makes 7th Rail Engineering & Maintenance Summit 2018 A Must-Attend Event:

  • The ONLY and LEADING conference in the Asia region that focus on all aspects on rail maintenance and asset management
  • Reviewing the different strategies and techniques in improving rail reliability & rail operational readiness and performance
  • Hear from different railway maintenance experts on how to develop techniques & strategies for railways infrastructure maintenance, audit, and inspection to reduce rail failure rates
  • Know from lessons on how you can effectively extend the lifespan of railway assets whilst maintaining its performance and safety of operation
  • Know how to refine poor maintenance procedures from rail failure incidents and to fix underlying maintenance problems for further failure prevention
  • Reviewing the different strategies to collect and utilize the data from multiple sources so that they can be of value to assess railway infrastructures operability and ensure quality assurance
  • In-depth workshops - attend the 5 expert-led pre- & post- summit workshops to grasp the nuts and bolts in effective strategies for condition based monitoring (CBM), cost effective track maintenance renewal strategies, railways audit and readiness inspection, railway asset management and life span extension of aging rail infrastructures, and big data analysis approach for predictive rail maintenance to reduce rail failure rates and enhancing rail operational and maintenance performance

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gfqh8j/asia_rail?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
