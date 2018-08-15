Asia Rail Engineering & Maintenance Summit 2018 (December 5th-6th, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "7th
Rail Engineering & Maintenance Summit 2018" conference has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Be at Asia's LEADING Rail Engineering & Maintenance Summit focused on
Rail System Maintenance and Asset Management in this coming December.
Summit Background
The increase in rail utilization adds stress to the rail system
operations and further increase the time required and pressure for
maintenance conduit. At the same time, rail operators are expected to
operate more efficiently, maintain high levels of railways safety and
service quality whilst, meeting ever - demanding passenger needs. This
is on top of the demand of achieving more with shrinking budgets catered
for rising operation and maintenance costs due to older railway assets.
Due to the above reasons, it is particularly important that the railway
operators & transport authorities together with ministries of transport
to come together to discuss the latest trends in developing effective
maintenance & engineering strategies for greater rail reliability and
look at proven solutions and technologies in countering these complex
issues.
Railway & Metro maintenance and engineering experts will be gathering in
Singapore from 5th - 6th December 2018 at the 7th Railway Engineering
and Maintenance Summit 2018 which will specifically focus on the topic
areas of improving rail reliability and performance, rail operational
readiness, rail asset management, life extension of aging rail
infrastructures, effective techniques and strategies to facilitate rail
infrastructure maintenance, audit & inspection to reduce rail failure
rates as well as effective strategies in analyzing multiple data sources
to assess railways infrastructures operability and ensure quality
assurance.
What Makes 7th Rail Engineering & Maintenance Summit 2018 A
Must-Attend Event:
-
The ONLY and LEADING conference in the Asia region that focus on all
aspects on rail maintenance and asset management
-
Reviewing the different strategies and techniques in improving rail
reliability & rail operational readiness and performance
-
Hear from different railway maintenance experts on how to develop
techniques & strategies for railways infrastructure maintenance,
audit, and inspection to reduce rail failure rates
-
Know from lessons on how you can effectively extend the lifespan of
railway assets whilst maintaining its performance and safety of
operation
-
Know how to refine poor maintenance procedures from rail failure
incidents and to fix underlying maintenance problems for further
failure prevention
-
Reviewing the different strategies to collect and utilize the data
from multiple sources so that they can be of value to assess railway
infrastructures operability and ensure quality assurance
-
In-depth workshops - attend the 5 expert-led pre- & post- summit
workshops to grasp the nuts and bolts in effective strategies for
condition based monitoring (CBM), cost effective track maintenance
renewal strategies, railways audit and readiness inspection, railway
asset management and life span extension of aging rail
infrastructures, and big data analysis approach for predictive rail
maintenance to reduce rail failure rates and enhancing rail
operational and maintenance performance
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gfqh8j/asia_rail?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005642/en/