Asia Standard Hotel : Proxy Form for use at the Annual General Meeting

07/27/2020 | 04:46am EDT

ASIA STANDARD HOTEL GROUP LIMITED

泛海酒店集團有限公司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 292)

PROXY FORM FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

(or at any adjournment thereof)

I/We (Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of(Note 2)

ordinary shares of HK$0.02 each (the "Share(s)") in the capital of Asia Standard Hotel Group Limited (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT the Chairman of the Meeting or (Note 3)

of

as my/our proxy to act for me/us at the Annual General Meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) of the Company (the "Meeting") to be held at Empire Grand Room, 1st Floor, Empire Hotel Hong Kong, 33 Hennessy Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 at 10:00 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof and to vote on my/our behalf as directed below.

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR(Note 4)

AGAINST (Note 4)

1.

To receive and consider the audited financial statements of the Company and the reports

of the directors of the Company (the "Directors") and auditors

for the year ended

31 March 2020.

2.

(A)

To re-elect Dr. Lim Yin Cheng as an executive Director.

(B)

To re-elect Mr. Fung Siu To, Clement as an executive Director.

(C)

To re-elect Mr. Leung Wai Keung as an independent non-executive Director.

(D)

To authorise the board of Directors (the "Board") to fix the Directors' remuneration.

3.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year

and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration.

4.

(A)

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with Shares not

exceeding 20% of the aggregate number of issued Shares as at the date of passing

this resolution.

(B)

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase Shares not exceeding 10%

of the aggregate number of issued Shares as at the date of passing this resolution.

(C)

To add the number of the Shares repurchased by the Company to the general

mandate referred to in Resolution 4A.

Date:

Signature: (Note 5)

Notes:

  1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint holders should be stated.
  2. Please insert the number of the Shares registered in your name(s) to which the proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the Shares registered in your name(s).
  3. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, strike out the words "the Chairman of the Meeting or" herein inserted and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
  4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to complete the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast his vote at his discretion.
  5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.
  6. In order to be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, must be deposited at Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting (or at any adjournment thereof).
  7. In the case of joint holders, any one of such joint holders may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy or by a duly authorised corporate representative, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the Meeting personally or by proxy or by a duly authorised corporate representative, that one of the said persons whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company, in respect of the relevant Shares shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
  8. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you. Appointment of a proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Meeting in person should you so wish, and in such event, this form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's name(s) and address(s) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy and your voting instructions for the Meeting (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/ or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Cap. 486, the Laws of Hong Kong) and any such request should be in writing by mail to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at the above address.

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Asia Standard Hotel Group Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 08:45:11 UTC
