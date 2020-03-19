Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Asia Standard International : Discloseable Transaction in relation to Acquisitions of China Evergrande Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 08:23pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

ASIA ORIENT HOLDINGS

ASIA STANDARD INTERNATIONAL

LIMITED

GROUP LIMITED

滙 漢 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

泛 海 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 214)

(Stock Code: 129)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO ACQUISITIONS OF

CHINA EVERGRANDE NOTES

THE ACQUISITIONS

Between 16 March 2020 and 19 March 2020, ASI Acquirer acquired the China Evergrande Notes on the open market in the aggregate notional amount of US$25 million (equivalent to approximately HK$195 million), at the aggregate consideration of US$16.9 million (equivalent to approximately HK$131.8 million).

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Acquisitions, after aggregation with the Previous Acquisitions, exceeds 5% but is or are less than 25% for each of AO and ASI, the Acquisitions constitute a discloseable transaction for each of AO and ASI, and are therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

1

INTRODUCTION

Between 16 March 2020 and 19 March 2020, ASI Acquirer acquired the China Evergrande Notes on the open market in the aggregate notional amount of US$25 million (equivalent to approximately HK$195 million), at the aggregate consideration of US$16.9 million (equivalent to approximately HK$131.8 million).

In view that the Acquisitions were conducted through the open market, AO and ASI are not aware of the identities of the vendors of the China Evergrande Notes. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the AO Directors and the ASI Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, the vendors of the China Evergrande Notes and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties of AO and ASI.

INFORMATION ON THE CHINA EVERGRANDE NOTES

Issuer

:

12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2024 and 11.5% China

Evergrande Notes Due 2023: China Evergrande

12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023: Scenery Journey

Date of Acquisition,

:

Acquisition made on 16 March 2020:

Acquisition price

and date of

12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2024 - US$4 million (equivalent

settlement

to approximately HK$31.2 million), the date of settlement of which

is 18 March 2020

Acquisition made on 18 March 2020:

12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023 - US$7.1 million

(equivalent to approximately HK$55.4 million), the date of

settlement of which is 20 March 2020

Acquisition made on 19 March 2020:

11.5% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023 - US$5.8 million

(equivalent to approximately HK$45.2 million), the date of

settlement of which is 23 March 2020

Total issue size

:

12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2024: US$1,000 million in

aggregate

12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023: US$2,000 million in

aggregate

11.5% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023: US$1,000 million in

aggregate

2

Notional amount of

:

Acquisition made on 16 March 2020:

the Acquisition

12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2024 - US$5 million (equivalent

to approximately HK$39 million)

Acquisition made on 18 March 2020:

12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023 - US$10 million (equivalent

to approximately HK$78 million)

Acquisition made on 19 March 2020:

11.5% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023 - US$10 million

(equivalent to approximately HK$78 million)

Interest rate and

:

12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2024: will bear interest at the rate

payment

of 12% per annum. Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears

on 22 January and 22 July of each year, beginning on 22 July 2020

12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023: will bear interest at the rate

of 12% per annum. Interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears

on 24 January and 24 July of each year, beginning on 24 July 2020

except that the last interest period will be from and including 24 July

2023 to but excluding 24 October 2023

11.5% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023: will bear interest at the

rate of 11.5% per annum. Interest will be payable semi-annually in

arrears on 22 January and 22 July of each year, beginning on 22 July

2020

Maturity date

:

12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2024: 22 January 2024

12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023: 24 October 2023

11.5% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023: 22 January 2023

3

Ranking

:

12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2024:

The 12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2024 are (1) general obligations of China Evergrande, (2) at least pari passu in right of payment against China Evergrande with the existing pari passu secured indebtedness and all other unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness of China Evergrande (subject to any priority rights of such unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness pursuant to applicable law), (3) senior in right of payment to any existing and future obligations of China Evergrande expressly subordinated in right of payment to the 12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2024, (4) guaranteed by the China Evergrande Subsidiary Guarantors and the China Evergrande JV Subsidiary Guarantors (if any) on a senior basis, subject to certain limitations, (5) effectively subordinated to the other secured obligations of China Evergrande, the China Evergrande Subsidiary Guarantors and the China Evergrande JV Subsidiary Guarantors, to the extent of the value of the assets serving as security therefor (other than the collateral securing the 12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2024), and (6) effectively subordinated to all existing and future obligations of the non-guarantor subsidiaries

12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023:

The 12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023 are (1) general obligations of Scenery Journey, (2) senior in right of payment to any existing and future obligations of Scenery Journey expressly subordinated in right of payment to the 12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023, (3) at least pari passu in right of payment with all the unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness of Scenery Journey, including the Existing Scenery Journey Notes, (4) guaranteed by Tianji Holding, the Tianji Holding Subsidiary Guarantors and the Tianji Holding JV Subsidiary Guarantors (if any) on a senior basis, subject to certain limitations, (5) effectively subordinated to the secured obligations of Tianji Holding, Scenery Journey, the Tianji Holding Subsidiary Guarantors and the Tianji Holding JV Subsidiary Guarantors, to the extent of the value of the assets serving as security therefor, and (6) effectively subordinated to all existing and future obligations of the non-guarantor subsidiaries

4

11.5% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023:

The 11.5% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023 are (1) general obligations of China Evergrande, (2) at least pari passu in right of payment against China Evergrande with the existing pari passu secured indebtedness and all other unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness of China Evergrande (subject to any priority rights of such unsecured, unsubordinated indebtedness pursuant to applicable law), (3) senior in right of payment to any existing and future obligations of China Evergrande expressly subordinated in right of payment to the 11.5% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023, (4) guaranteed by the China Evergrande Subsidiary Guarantors and the China Evergrande JV Subsidiary Guarantors (if any) on a senior basis, subject to certain limitations, (5) effectively subordinated to the other secured obligations of China Evergrande, the China Evergrande Subsidiary Guarantors and the China Evergrande JV Subsidiary Guarantors, to the extent of the value of the assets serving as security therefor (other than the collateral securing the 11.5% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023), and (6) effectively subordinated to all existing and future obligations of the non- guarantor subsidiaries

5

Optional redemption

:

12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2024:

On or after 22 January 2022, China Evergrande may on any one or more occasions redeem all or any part of the 12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2024, at the redemption prices (expressed as percentages of notional amount) set forth below, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, on the 12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2024 redeemed, to (but not including) the applicable date of redemption, if redeemed during the twelve-month period beginning on 22 January of the years indicated below:

Year

Redemption price

2022

106%

2023 and thereafter

103%

At any time prior to 22 January 2022, China Evergrande may at its option redeem the 12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2024, in whole but not in part, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the notional amount of the 12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2024 redeemed plus the applicable premium as of, and accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but not including) the redemption date

At any time and from time to time prior to 22 January 2022, China Evergrande may redeem up to 35% of the aggregate notional amount of the 12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2024 at a redemption price of 112% of the notional amount of the 12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2024 redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, with the proceeds from sales of certain kinds of its capital stock, subject to certain conditions

12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023:

On or after 24 October 2021, Scenery Journey may on any one or more occasions redeem all or any part of the 12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023, at the redemption prices (expressed as percentages of notional amount) set forth below, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, on the 12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023 redeemed, to (but not including) the applicable date of redemption, if redeemed during the respective period indicated below:

Period

Redemption Price

From (and including) 24 October 2021 to

(excluding) 24

October 2022

106%

From (and including) 24 October 2022 to

(excluding) 24

July 2023

103%

6

At any time prior to 24 October 2021, Scenery Journey may, upon giving not less than 30 days' nor more than 60 days' notice to the holders and the Trustee, at its option redeem the 12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023, in whole but not in part, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the notional amount of the 12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023 redeemed plus the applicable premium as of, and accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but not including) the redemption date

At any time and from time to time prior to 24 October 2021, Scenery Journey may, upon giving not less than 30 days' nor more than 60 days' notice to the holders and the Trustee, redeem up to 35% of the aggregate notional amount of the 12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023 at a redemption price of 112% of the notional amount of the 12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023 redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, with the proceeds from sales of certain kinds of its capital stock, subject to certain conditions

At any time from and including 24 July 2023 to but excluding 24 October 2023, Scenery Journey may, upon giving not less than 15 days' nor more than 30 days' notice to the holders and the Trustee, at its option redeem the 12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023, in whole but not in part, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the notional amount of the 12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023 redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but not including) the redemption date

11.5% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023:

At any time prior to 22 January 2023, China Evergrande may at its option redeem the 11.5% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023, in whole but not in part, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the notional amount of the 11.5% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023 redeemed plus the applicable premium as of, and accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to (but not including) the redemption date

At any time and from time to time prior to 22 January 2023, China Evergrande may redeem up to 35% of the aggregate notional amount of the 11.5% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023 at a redemption price of 111.5% of the notional amount of the 11.5% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023 redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, with the proceeds from sales of certain kinds of its capital stock, subject to certain conditions

Listing

:

The China Evergrande Notes are listed and quoted on the SGX-ST

7

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE ACQUISITIONS

The Acquisitions form part of the investing activities of ASI Group, which are conducted in its ordinary and usual course of business. ASI Group intends to fund the Acquisition prices of the China Evergrande Notes by its internal cash resources and banking facilities.

Having considered the terms of the China Evergrande Notes (including the relevant Acquisition prices, interest rates and maturity dates), the AO Directors and the ASI Directors respectively are of the view that the terms of the China Evergrande Notes are fair and reasonable and the Acquisitions are in the interests of AO and ASI and their respective shareholders as a whole.

INFORMATION ON AO, ASI AND ASI ACQUIRER

AO is a limited liability company incorporated in Bermuda whose shares are listed on the Main Board. AO and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in property management, development and investment, hotel operations and securities investments.

ASI is a limited liability company incorporated in Bermuda whose shares are listed on the Main Board. ASI and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in investment and development of commercial, retail and residential properties in Hong Kong and the PRC and securities investments. Through ASH, ASI is also involved in hotel operations.

ASI Acquirer is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of ASI. As at the date hereof, it is principally engaged in securities investment.

INFORMATION ON CHINA EVERGRANDE

China Evergrande was founded in 1996 in Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, the PRC and together with its subsidiaries, has established an overall industry layout leveraging in real estate development as its foundation, developing cultural tourism and health and wellbeing management industries as complementary pillars, and focusing in new energy vehicles as a lead growth driver. It is ranked 138th in the Fortune Global 500 in 2019.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Acquisitions, after aggregation with the Previous Acquisitions, exceeds 5% but is or are less than 25% for each of AO and ASI, the Acquisitions constitute a discloseable transaction for each of AO and ASI, and are therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

8

DEFINITIONS

Unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms have the following meanings in this joint announcement:

"11.5% China Evergrande

the 11.5% senior notes due 2023 in the aggregate notional amount of

Notes Due 2023"

US$1,000 million issued by China Evergrande, which will mature on

22 January 2023

"12% China Evergrande

the 12% senior notes due 2024 in the aggregate notional amount of

Notes Due 2024"

US$1,000 million issued by China Evergrande, which will mature on

22 January 2024

"12% China Evergrande

the 12% senior notes due 2023 in the aggregate notional amount of

Notes Due 2023"

US$2,000 million issued by Scenery Journey, which will mature on

24 October 2023

"Acquisition(s)"

the acquisition(s) of the China Evergrande Notes by ASI Acquirer

between 16 March 2020 and 19 March 2020 in the aggregate

notional amount of US$25 million, at the aggregate consideration of

US$16.9 million

"AO"

Asia Orient Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 214), an exempted

company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the issued

shares of which are listed on the Main Board

"AO Director(s)"

"AO Group"

"ASH"

the director(s) of AO, including the independent non-executive director(s)

AO and its subsidiaries, including ASI Group and ASH Group

Asia Standard Hotel Group Limited (Stock Code: 292), an exempted company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the issued shares of which are listed on the Main Board

"ASH Group"

"ASI"

"ASI Acquirer"

ASH and its subsidiaries

Asia Standard International Group Limited (Stock Code: 129), an exempted company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the issued shares of which are listed on the Main Board

Techfull Properties Corp., a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of ASI

9

"ASI Director(s)"

"ASI Group"

"China Evergrande"

the director(s) of ASI, including the independent non-executive director(s)

ASI and its subsidiaries, including ASH Group

China Evergrande Group (Stock Code: 3333), an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the issued shares of which are listed on the Main Board

"China Evergrande JV

certain subsidiary(ies) of China Evergrande, other than the

Subsidiary Guarantor(s)"

China Evergrande Subsidiary Guarantors, that guarantee China

Evergrande's obligations under, among others, the 12% China

Evergrande Notes Due 2024 and the 11.5% China Evergrande Notes

Due 2023

"China Evergrande Notes"

the 12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2024, the 12% China

Evergrande Notes Due 2023 and the 11.5% China Evergrande Notes

Due 2023 (as the case may be)

"China Evergrande

the subsidiaries of China Evergrande which guarantee, among others,

Subsidiary Guarantor(s)"

the 12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2024 and the 11.5% China

Evergrande Notes Due 2023, other than the China Evergrande JV

Subsidiary Guarantors

"connected person(s)"

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Existing Scenery

Scenery Journey's outstanding 11% senior notes due 2020, Scenery

Journey Notes"

Journey's outstanding 9% senior notes due 2021, Scenery Journey's

outstanding 13% senior notes due 2022 and Scenery Journey's

outstanding 13.75% senior notes due 2023

"HK$"

"Hong Kong"

"Independent Third Party(ies)"

"Listing Rules"

"Main Board"

"percentage ratio(s)"

"PRC"

Hong Kong Dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

person(s) or company(ies) which is/are third party(ies) independent of AO or ASI (as the case may be) and each of its connected persons

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

the Main Board of the Stock Exchange

has the same meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

the People's Republic of China, and for the purpose of this joint announcement, excluding Hong Kong, the Macao Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and Taiwan

10

"Previous Acquisitions"

the previous subscriptions and/or acquisitions (as the case may be),

on a non-consolidated and standalone basis (A) in January 2020 of

(i) the 12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2024 by AO Group, ASI

Group and ASH Group in the notional amounts of US$10 million,

US$22 million and US$18 million, respectively; and (ii) the 12%

China Evergrande Notes Due 2023 by ASI Group and ASH Group

in the notional amounts of US$50 million and US$50 million,

respectively; (B) on 9 March 2020 of the 12% China Evergrande

Notes Due 2024 by ASI Group and ASH Group in the notional

amounts of US$10 million and US$10 million, respectively; (C)

on 12 March 2020 of the 12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2024

by ASI Group in the notional amount of US$10 million; and (D)

on 13 March 2020 of the 12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2024

and the 11.5% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023 by ASI Group

in the notional amounts of US$12.4 million and US$10 million,

respectively

"Scenery Journey"

Scenery Journey Limited, a company incorporated with limited

liability in the British Virgin Islands, an indirectly wholly-owned

subsidiary of China Evergrande and the issuer of, among others, the

12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023

"SGX-ST"

the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Tianji Holding"

Tianji Holding Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with

limited liability and a subsidiary of China Evergrande

"Tianji Holding JV

subsidiaries of Tianji Holding that provide limited-recourse

Subsidiary Guarantor(s)"

guarantee(s) for, among others, the 12% China Evergrande Notes

Due 2023

"Tianji Holding Subsidiary

the subsidiaries of Tianji Holding which guarantee, among others,

Guarantors"

the 12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023

"Trustee"

Citicorp International Limited, as the trustee of, among others, the

12% China Evergrande Notes Due 2023

"US$"

United States Dollars, the lawful currency of the United States of

America

"%"

per cent

11

In this joint announcement, amounts denominated in US$ are converted into HK$ at the rate of US$1 = HK$7.8 Such conversion rate is for illustration purpose only and should not be construed as a representation that the amounts in question have been, could have been or could be converted at any particular rate or at all.

By Order of the Board of

By Order of the Board of

Asia Orient Holdings Limited

Asia Standard International Group Limited

Fung Siu To, Clement

Fung Siu To, Clement

Chairman

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 March 2020

As at the date of this joint announcement,

  1. the executive directors of AO are Mr. Fung Siu To, Clement, Mr. Poon Jing, Mr. Poon Hai, Mr. Poon Yeung, Roderick, Mr. Lun Pui Kan and Mr. Kwan Po Lam, Phileas and the independent non-executive directors of AO are Mr. Cheung Kwok Wah, Mr. Hung Yat Ming and Mr. Wong Chi Keung; and
  2. the executive directors of ASI are Mr. Fung Siu To, Clement, Mr. Poon Jing, Mr. Poon Hai, Mr. Poon Yeung, Roderick, Mr. Lun Pui Kan and Mr. Kwan Po Lam, Phileas and the independent non-executive directors of ASI are Mr. Koon Bok Ming, Alan, Mr. Leung Wai Keung and Mr. Wong Chi Keung.
  • for identification purpose only

12

Disclaimer

Asia Standard International Group Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 00:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:33pGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Panama, Colombia ban international flights as LATAM Airlines halves wages
RE
08:33pAURYN RESOURCES : Completes Form 40-F Filing
PU
08:32pINVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of Cronos Group Inc.
PR
08:31pTATA MOTORS : JLR to suspend production at UK manufacturing facilities from next week
RE
08:31pSysco to donate 2.5 million meals over next four weeks
GL
08:31pCCI LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Reminds Crown Castle International Corp. Investors of Important April 27th Deadline in Securities Class Action – CCI
BU
08:28pGovernments offer financial lifelines to airlines, at a price
RE
08:27pFACEBOOK : For U.S. small restaurants, coronavirus impact is swift and brutal
RE
08:24pTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : to Donate Potential COVID-19 Treatment, Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets to Hospitals Nationwide
BU
08:23pVOLKSWAGEN : Carmaker Bentley to suspend production for four weeks over coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Tesla suspends production at U.S. vehicle factory due ..
2U.S. airlines double down on request for cash as senate leader touts 'loans'
3BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
4PEUGEOT : RENAULT BOARD TO MEET, DISCUSS CORONAVIRUS CRISIS: sources
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : Governments offer financial lifelines to airlines, at a price

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group