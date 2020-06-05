Asia-based Corporate Access Platform ICA Successfully Concludes Its Flagship Event: Asia Pacific Opportunities Summit

HONG KONG, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional Capital Advisory ("ICA"), an Asia-based corporate access and investor relations service provider, today announced the successful conclusion of its flagship Asia Pacific Opportunities Summit, which was held in virtual format. The summit brought together more than 100 large-cap and high-growth Chinese A-shares, H-shares, Chinese ADRs and Taiwan-listed companies, as well as corporate entities listed in the U.S., Malaysia and Indonesia across TMT, fintech, consumer, healthcare, education, energy, industrial and transportation sectors.

More than 250 investors from Europe, the U.S., Singapore, Hong Kong and Mainland China took part in the summit. Institutions included global asset managers, insurance companies, multi-billion hedge funds and boutique emerging market funds, etc. In addition to meetings with a diversified pool of corporate representatives, an equity research analyst from Bloomberg Intelligence delivered a keynote session on the prospects for growth and innovation in entertainment software.

Mr. Kevin Yang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ICA commented, "The ICA Asia Pacific Opportunities Summit was designed to provide institutional investors worldwide with diversified corporate access resources to established leaders in order to support investors' thorough research and analysis of listed companies. As ICA's flagship program, the summit featured industry and market updates, presenting investors unique insights on the issues facing the sector and an opportunity to form connections with businesses and corporate leaders across the Asia Pacific region."

"We adopted the virtual format this year and believe this format, which is becoming a new normal, is an extension to the offline stock-connect, tech, healthcare and education themed conferences we have previously held in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen. We welcome investors to participate in our cross-continent communications, and we are excited to further expand our corporate coverage across East Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe and the U.S. markets – we are confident that our corporate access platform is fully capable of accelerating capital market development in the international arena," Mr. Yang added.

In the coming months, ICA plans to hold numerous signature investor conferences, sector themed corporate days, corporate roadshows and an expert insight series regularly.

Upcoming events include:

Stay-at-Home Economy Forum, July 2020

Taiwan Stock Market Discovery Forum, August 2020

SMID Cap Growth Conference, September 2020

Asia Insights Forum, September 2020

BEST of Asia 1x1 Conference, October 2020

1x1 Conference, 2nd Annual Stock Connect 1x1 Investor Access Day, November 2020

Growth & Value Investment Conference, November 2020

Rising Star Roadshow, December 2020

China A-share Investment Conference, December 2020

Asia NextGen Technology Conference, January 2021

New Era of Asia Consumption Forum, January 2021

