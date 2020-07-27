Asia battles second wave of coronavirus with fresh lockdowns

SYDNEY, July 27 (Reuters) - Countries around Asia are
confronting a second wave of coronavirus infections and are
clamping down again to try to contain the disease, with
Australia recording a record daily rise in cases and Vietnam
locking down the city of Danang.
In China, infections not involving people returning from
overseas hit the highest number since early March, with a total
of 57 domestic transmissions reported out of 61 new cases.
In the northeast, Liaoning province reported a fifth
straight day of new infections and Jilin province reported two
new cases, its first since late May.
Hong Kong is expected to announce further restrictions on
Monday including a ban on restaurant dining and mandated face
masks outdoors, local media reported.
The measures, which are expected to take effect from
Wednesday, would be the first time the city has completely
banned dining in restaurants. Since late January, more than
2,600 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 19 of whom have
died.
Australian authorities warned a six-week lockdown in parts
of southeastern Victoria state may last longer after the country
registered its highest daily increase in infections.
Most of Australia is effectively virus-free but flare-ups in
the two most populous southeastern states have authorities
scrambling to prevent a wider national outbreak.
Victoria reported a daily record of 532 new cases on Monday
and six more deaths, taking the state toll to 77, almost half
the total national death toll.
In Japan, the government said it would urge businesses to
increase telecommuting and enhance other social distancing
measures amid a rise in coronavirus cases among workers.
Japan has avoided mass infections but a record surge in
cases during the past week in Tokyo and other urban centres has
experts worried the country faces a second wave.
Tokyo last week reported a daily record of 366 cases, with
239 on Sunday. The southern city of Fukuoka reported a record 90
cases on Sunday, along with rising numbers in Osaka.
Vietnam is evacuating 80,000 people, mostly local tourists,
from the central city of Danang after three residents tested
positive for the coronavirus at the weekend, the government said
on Monday.
The Southeast Asian country is back on high alert after the
government on Saturday confirmed its first community infections
since April, and another three cases on Sunday, all in Danang.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to focus on
COVID-19 and the economy in his annual State of the Nation
Address later on Monday, amid a renewed coronavirus outbreak.
Manila is weighing whether to re-impose stricter lockdown
measures after easing them saw a dramatic surge in infections,
with 62,326 cases reported since June 1.
North Korean state media reported on the weekend that the
border town of Kaesong was in lockdown after a person who
defected to South Korea three years ago returned this month with
symptoms of COVID-19.
If confirmed, it would be the first case officially
acknowledged by North Korean authorities.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened an emergency
politburo meeting in response to what he called a "critical
situation in which the vicious virus could be said to have
entered the country", the KCNA state news reported.
South Korea has reported more than 14,000 cases and 298
deaths from the pandemic. Saturday's 113 infections were the
highest on a single day since March 31.
Indonesia is expected to report its 100,000th case on
Monday, having surpassed China with the highest number of cases
and deaths in East Asia.
More than 16.13 million people have been reported to be
infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 644,836 have
died, according to a Reuters tally.
(Reporting by Asia bureaus; Writing by Stephen Coates; Editing
by Michael Perry)