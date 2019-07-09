Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia cautious as everything rides on dovish Powell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 08:48pm EDT
A passerby walks past in front of a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares inched ahead on Wednesday while higher Treasury yields lifted the dollar as markets wondered if the world's most powerful central banker would confirm or confound expectations for U.S. policy easing this month.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> advanced 0.2%, after three sessions of losses.

South Korea <.KS11> climbed 0.6%, but Japan's Nikkei <.N225> lagged with a loss of 0.15%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 added a slim 0.08%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the U.S. Congress on Wednesday and Thursday and investors have a lot riding on him sounding suitably dovish.

Futures <0#FF:> are still fully priced for a 25-basis-point cut at the Fed's July 30-31 meeting, but have abandoned wagers on a half-point move. They had implied a 25% probability of an aggressive cut before Friday's upbeat jobs report.

"We still think the odds favour of a 25 bps "insurance" cut," said Kevin Cummins, a senior U.S. economist at NatWest Markets.

"The Fed's consideration of rate cuts is not only about growth but also about inflation, which remains well below target, and inflation expectations, which were breaking to the downside before the Fed signalled the likelihood of cuts."

Overnight, Atlanta Fed bank president Raphael Bostic let nothing out of the bag by saying the central bank was debating the risks and benefits of letting the U.S. economy run "a little hotter."

Lurking in the background, U.S. and Chinese trade officials held "constructive" talks on trade by phone on Tuesday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said.

Wall Street had been dully circumspect, with the Dow ending Tuesday down 0.08%, while the S&P 500 added 0.12% and the Nasdaq 0.54%.

MORE YIELD

The cooling in U.S. rate fever has seen bonds give back just a little of their huge rally, with yields on two-year Treasuries <US2YT=TWEB> rising to 1.909% from the recent trough of 1.696%.

That in turn has helped the dollar bounce on a basket of currencies to 97.537 <.DXY> from a June low of 95.843.

The dollar also firmed to 108.96 yen, while the euro faded to $1.1204 having been as high as $1.1412 just a couple of weeks ago.

The Mexican peso was nursing a few bruises after sliding on Tuesday when the country's moderate Finance Minister Carlos Urzua suddenly resigned, citing "extremism" in economic policy.

The Canadian dollar was on the defensive ahead of a rate meeting by the Bank of Canada in case policy makers tried to slow the currency's recent rally. <CAD/>

The dollar's gains took the shine off gold, which eased 0.3% to $1,393.14 per ounce.

Oil prices were supported by Middle East tensions and OPEC supply cuts. [O/R]

Brent crude futures rose 67 cents to $64.83, while U.S. crude gained 83 cents to $58.66 a barrel.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Wayne Cole

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Nikkei 225
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.08% 26783.49 Delayed Quote.14.82%
NASDAQ 100 0.53% 7826.858324 Delayed Quote.23.00%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.54% 8141.728021 Delayed Quote.23.01%
NIKKEI 225 0.14% 21565.15 Real-time Quote.7.59%
S&P 500 0.12% 2979.63 Delayed Quote.18.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:28pUNDP UNITED NATIONS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME : Partners with the Tony Elumelu Foundation to Empower 100,000 Young Entrepreneurs in Africa
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:03pKOSTAT STATISTICS KOREA : Economically Active Population Survey in June 2019
PU
08:53pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : RP and Israel intensify agricultural cooperation
PU
08:50pU.S., Chinese negotiators hold 'constructive' phone talks on trade
RE
08:48pAsia cautious as everything rides on dovish Powell
RE
08:47pDollar edges up as U.S. yields rise on pared bets for deep rate cuts
RE
08:45pU.S., Chinese negotiators hold 'constructive' phone talks on trade
RE
08:43pNORTH DAKOTA DEMOCRATIC NPL PARTY : What's Their Plan?
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Mexico calls out Louis Vuitton for using traditio..
4BP PLC : BP evacuates staff, shuts in production at four U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms
5LEVI STRAUSS & CO. : LEVI STRAUSS : sees slower sales growth in second half, shares fall

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About