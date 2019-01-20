Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia holds breath for China data, Brexit news

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2019 | 08:02pm EST
Pedestrians walk past electronic board showing the Nikkei stock index outside a brokerage in Tokyo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian markets were in limbo early on Monday ahead of data likely to show the Chinese economy slowed at the end of last year, underlining the urgent need for more stimulus as Beijing wrestles with the United States over trade.

Investors are also waiting to hear British Prime Minister Theresa May's 'Plan B' for Brexit which is due to be presented to parliament later on Monday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was little changed in early trade, after rising 1.6 percent last week.

E-Mini future for the S&P 500 were 0.1 percent lower, though trade was light with the U.S. on holiday. Japan's Nikkei <.N225> added 0.7 percent, helped by a recent pullback in the yen.

China is expected to report that economic growth cooled to its slowest in 28 years in 2018 in the face of weakening domestic demand and bruising U.S. tariffs.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the world's second-largest economy to have grown 6.4 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, matching levels last seen in early 2009 during the global financial crisis.

That could pull 2018 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 6.6 percent, the lowest since 1990 and down from a revised 6.8 percent in 2017.

Chinese stocks had rallied on Friday on reports U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discussed lifting some or all tariffs imposed on Chinese imports, a story later denied.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday there has been progress towards a trade deal with China, but denied that he was considering lifting tariffs.

"Things are going very well with China and with trade," he told reporters at the White House. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit the United States on Jan. 30 and 31 for the next round of talks with Washington.

MORE BREXIT

Over in Britain, May will return to parliament on Monday to set out how she plans to try to break the Brexit deadlock after her deal was rejected by lawmakers last week.

May told ministers on Sunday she was looking for ways to make the so-called Northern Irish backstop more acceptable to her Conservative Party and Northern Irish allies.

"We expect only incremental changes from "Plan A" given cross-party talks have fallen flat," analysts at TD Securities wrote in a note.

"Amendments are likely to be introduced all week, with MPs pushing to cancel 'No-Deal', introduce a second referendum, and perhaps push for a permanent customs union," they added. "May will likely travel to Brussels to seek concessions from the EU."

The uncertainty kept sterling sidelined at $1.2860, having briefly been as high as $1.3000 last week.

The dollar held firm on the yen at 109.63, while the euro was near the floor of its recent trading range at $1.1365. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was a shade firmer at 96.362 <.DXY>.

In commodity markets, spot gold was steady at $1,282.80 per ounce.

Oil prices eased Monday after jumping about 3 percent on Friday as OPEC detailed specifics on its production-cut activity to ease global oversupply. [O/R]

Brent crude dipped 35 cents to $62.35 a barrel. U.S. crude futures fell 31 cents to $53.49 a barrel.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Wayne Cole

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Nikkei 225
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.38% 24706.35 Delayed Quote.5.91%
NASDAQ 100 0.98% 6784.6078 Delayed Quote.7.18%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.03% 7157.2276 Delayed Quote.7.87%
NIKKEI 225 1.27% 20666.07 Real-time Quote.3.25%
S&P 500 1.32% 2670.71 Delayed Quote.6.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48pAgeing Singapore - City-state helps firms retain workers past retirement age
RE
08:43pOil falls ahead of China data, but OPEC-led cuts support
RE
08:15pDOLLAR INDEX : steady near two-week high on recovery in risk appetite
RE
08:06pOil dips on weak economic outlook, but OPEC-led cuts support
RE
08:02pAsia holds breath for China data, Brexit news
RE
07:56pUK house prices make weakest start to year since 2012 - Rightmove
RE
07:53pRecord number of British energy customers switched supplier in 2018 - data
RE
07:46pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. demands regular review of China trade reform
RE
07:44pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. demands regular review of China trade reform
RE
07:36pAustralian economy to be slowed, not sunk, by headwinds
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil dips on weak economic outlook, but OPEC-led cuts support
2Detained ex-Nissan chairman Ghosn offers stock, passports for bail
3PORSCHE HOLDING : PORSCHE : Panamera models of 2017-2018 recalled by MoCI
4XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : takes on Transsion in Africa
5US FDA Approves ONTRUZANT® (trastuzumab-dttb), Samsung Bioepis' First Oncology Medicine in the United State..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.