Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia on ropes as S&P500 slides, dollar in demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/22/2020 | 07:22pm EDT
A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a screen showing Nikkei index in Tokyo

Asian markets were set for another turbulent week on Monday as more countries all but shut down in the fight against the coronavirus, threatening to overwhelm policymakers' frantic efforts to cushion what is clear to be a deep global recession.

In a taste of what was to come, E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 dived 5% right at the start of Asian trading to be limit down. Nikkei futures sank 5.8%.

Oil was not far behind as mass bans on travel worldwide crushed demand for fuel. Brent crude futures slid a further $1.90 to $25.01 a barrel in chaotic trade, while U.S. crude shed $1.58 to $21.05. [O/R]

Analysts fear the collapse in oil and other commodity prices will set off a deflationary wave making it harder for monetary policy easing to gain traction as economies shut down.

Nearly one in three Americans were ordered to stay home on Sunday to slow the spread of the disease, while Italy banned internal travel as deaths there reached 5,476.

U.S. President Donald Trump went on TV to approve disaster deceleration requests from New York and Washington, while St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard warned unemployment could reach 30% unless more was done fiscally.

U.S. stocks have already fallen more than 30% from their mid-February and even the safest areas of the bond market experiencing liquidity stress as distressed funds are forced to sell good assets to cover positions gone bad.

"It would be a brave, or foolish, man to call the bottom in equities without a dramatic medical breakthrough," said Alan Ruskin, head of G10 FX strategy at Deutsche Bank.

Also needed would be evidence that China can re-emerge from the virus, without reigniting infections and, that other major economies have hit the inflection points for infection rates, he added.

"Even were social distancing to subside at the earliest plausible dates in Europe and the U.S., it will have done extraordinary damage to confidence in a host of key sectors."

The mounting economic toll led to a major rally in sovereign bonds late last week, with efforts by central banks to restore liquidity in the market allowing for more two-way trade.

Yields on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note dived all the way to 0.84% on Friday, having been as high as 1.28%, an enormous swing that has become all too common.

Treasury futures extended the bounce on Monday by climbing more than a full point.

In New Zealand, the central bank announced its first outright purchase of government paper aiming to inject much-needed liquidity into the local market.

In currency markets, the first instinct on Monday was to dump those leveraged to global growth and commodity prices, sending the Australian dollar down 1.4% to $0.5717 <AUD=D3>.

The U.S. dollar was again buoyed by safe-haven flows and edged up 0.2% on the yen to 111.03, while the euro eased 0.3% to $1.0662.

Against a basket of currencies the dollar gained 0.4% to 102.810. <=USD>

The steady rise in the dollar undermined gold, which slipped 0.5% to $1,490.07 per ounce.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Wayne Cole
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -4.55% 19173.98 Delayed Quote.-29.61%
NASDAQ 100 -4.04% 6994.29106 Delayed Quote.-16.54%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.79% 6879.517406 Delayed Quote.-20.31%
NIKKEI 225 -1.04% 16552.83 Real-time Quote.-30.03%
S&P 500 -4.34% 2304.92 Delayed Quote.-28.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:56pSouth Korea says will make all-out effort to prevent credit crunch
RE
07:43pMGM Resorts names Bill Hornbuckle as acting CEO
RE
07:32pDomestic travel, airline hubs the latest hit as coronavirus restrictions tighten
RE
07:30pRepublican Coronavirus Rescue Package Fails to Pass in Senate -- 3rd Update
DJ
07:22pAsia on ropes as S&P500 slides, dollar in demand
RE
07:18pWall Street stares down another bleak week, with coronavirus risks amplified
RE
07:17pWeWork board's special committee prepares for fight against SoftBank
RE
07:09pOil falls more than $1 as coronavirus spreads
RE
07:06pWall Street stares down another bleak week, with coronavirus risks amplified
RE
07:01pRESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND : RBNZ to implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme of NZ Govt Bonds
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : COOPER ENERGY : Morgans rates COE as Add
2FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : FORTESCUE METALS : COVID-19 Update
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on Access to Remdesivir Outside of Clinical Trials
4EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : puts Brazil-based workers on furlough to protect them from coronavirus
5STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Transaction in Own Shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group