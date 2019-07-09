Log in
Asia's Most Loved Representative Brands of Korean Wave 2019 Announced

07/09/2019 | 11:00pm EDT

BRANDSTARS Selection Committee announced the top representative brands of Korean wave 2019.

The committee selected the best Korean brands which offer good quality and best service for consumers and announced them simultaneously across major media channels in Asia, to provide accurate information and satisfaction to the foreigners who love Korean wave.

Garosu-gil in Gangnam, Seoul and Jeju Island were selected as representatives in the tourism category. In the industry category, Samsung Galaxy, Hyundai Genesis, LG TROMM washing machine, and Dong-A Pharmaceutical's Bacchus took the lead.

Lotte Department Store and The Shilla Duty Free were selected for the shopping category. For the representative entertainment brands, BTS, the extremely popular boyband among international Korean wave fans, Parasite (film category) which won the Palm d'Or at the Cannes this year, and SkyWaterShow (concert and show category) were selected.

Amorepacific Sulwhasoo, LG Household and Health Care's The History of Whoo, JUNGSAEMMOOL Beauty, DNCOMPANY's derma-healing aesthetic brand Esthemed, and BELLANEZ 's major cosmeceutical brand De medicotem were all took the spotlight in the K-Beauty category.

Olive Young in health and beauty shop category, LG Pra.L in home beauty device, and DIMARE CLINIC in facialist clinic category were selected respectively.

The red ginseng brand CheongKwanJang, one of the leading Korean health functional food brands, and health functional food company Frombio were selected for the healthcare category. The most preferred brand among Korean wave fans in the plastic surgery, BANOBAGI Plastic Surgery Clinic, and Samsung Medical Center in comprehensive medical check-up category took the lead respectively.

In the K-Food category, CJ Foods' bibigo, Binggrae Banana Flavored Milk, and Nongshim Shin Ramyun were selected as the most popular brands for each category. SINJEONTOPOKKI and Buldak Ramen were listed as the representatives for Korean spiciness, and Kyochon for Korean fried chicken.

Sulwhasoo, The History of Whoo, Samsung Galaxy, LG TROMM, BTS, bibigo, Buldak Ramen, SINJEONTOPOKKI, CheongKwanJang, Frombio, Jeju Island, SkyWaterShow were selected for two consecutive years, proving their long-lasting appeal to consumers.

"Korean brands are loved by international fans of Korean wave beyond Asia, and their values are growing with higher quality products and services," said BRANDSTARS Selection Committee.

For more information on Representative Brands of Korean Wave 2019, please visit
http://brandstars.co.kr/.


© Business Wire 2019
