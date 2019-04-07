Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia shares at seven-month peak as China talks stimulus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/07/2019 | 10:12pm EDT
A man looks at an electronic board showing the Nikkei stock index outside a brokerage in Tokyo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares inched up to seven-month highs on Monday as investors cheered a rebound in U.S. payrolls and hints of more stimulus in China, though there was some caution ahead of what is likely to be a tough U.S. earnings season.

In a document published on the central government's website late on Sunday, Beijing said it would step up a policy of targeted cuts to banks' required reserve ratios to encourage financing for small and medium-sized businesses.

Chinese blue chips climbed 1.4 percent to territory not visited since March last year. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan followed by gaining 0.4 percent to its highest since August.

Japan's Nikkei also made its high of the year so far and was last up 0.1 percent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were little moved.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 closed higher for its seventh trading day in a row last week, the longest winning streak since October 2017. [.N]

However, a test looms as major U.S. banks kick off what analysts expect to be the first quarter of contracting corporate earnings since 2016.

JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co will get the ball rolling on Friday.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting are due out on Wednesday.

"Markets will be looking at just how dovish the FOMC has become," wrote analysts at TD Securities in a note. "We put a very low but not zero chance on a rate cut discussion; conversely rate hikes are still on the horizon for the majority of Fed officials."

"The minutes are likely to show peak dovishness in terms of nervousness about the outlook."

JOBS RELIEF

There was a huge sigh of relief globally on Friday when the U.S. payrolls report showed a solid 196,000 rise in jobs in March, while annual wage growth slowed a little to 3.2 percent.

"This data assuages both the downside and upside fears," said Alan Ruskin, global head of G10 FX Strategy at Deutsche Bank. "Fears of soft growth are assuaged. On the upside, the wage data does not point to further acceleration that would threaten inflation."

"It plays to idea that the U.S. economy remains reasonably robust, and does not justify any rate cut expectations over say the next six months, and is to that extent going to play to buying U.S. dollar dips versus the majors."

The dollar was flat at 97.329 against a basket of currencies on Monday, but remained short of the March peak at 97.710 which marks major chart resistance.

The dollar held its recent gain on the Japanese yen at 111.52, but again needs to clear the March top of 112.12 to spark a true uptrend.

The euro has been undermined by a string of dismal data out of Europe and idled at $1.1218 not far from its recent 20-month trough at $1.1174.

Sterling had troubles of its own at $1.3046 as time ticks away to Britain's departure from the European Union on April 12, with no deal agreed.

Prime Minister Theresa May must come up with a new plan to secure a delay from EU leaders at a summit on Wednesday.

In commodity markets, spot gold was a fraction firmer at $1,296.31 per ounce.

Oil prices rose to their highest levels since Nov. 2018, driven by OPEC's ongoing supply cuts and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela.

U.S. crude was last up 38 cents at $63.46 a barrel, while Brent crude futures rose 39 cents to $70.73.


Graphic: Asian stock markets (https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4)

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Wayne Cole

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Nikkei 225
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.15% 26424.99 Delayed Quote.13.28%
NASDAQ 100 0.51% 7578.83998 Delayed Quote.19.73%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.59% 7938.691853 Delayed Quote.19.64%
NIKKEI 225 0.38% 21807.5 Real-time Quote.8.96%
S&P 500 0.46% 2892.74 Delayed Quote.15.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:21pA Surprising Connection Between the Bull Market and Stock Buybacks -- Journal Report
DJ
10:13pBRISBANE CITY COUNCIL : Temporary closure of Norman Park ferry terminal
PU
10:12pAsia shares at seven-month peak as China talks stimulus
RE
10:08pWINNER'S BAG : Corey Conners, Valero Texas Open
PU
09:57pTrump Administration Officials Back Herman Cain Despite Scrutiny -- 3rd Update
DJ
09:43pAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Consul-General in Shanghai
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:59pOil hits November 2018 highs amid OPEC supply cuts, U.S. sanctions
RE
08:57pDOLLAR INDEX : holds modest gains after U.S. jobs report, Brexit in focus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1New NAFTA deal 'in trouble', bruised by elections, tariff rows
2SK HYNIX INC : SK HYNIX : A Special Purpose Company Submits an Investment Letter of Intent for a Semiconductor..
3ATOS : ATOS : Google Cloud Next'19
4BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SPECIALTY INSURANCE : Company Adds Transactional Liability Insurance in Asia and the Mid..
5AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS GROUP LTD : Morgan Stanley rates APE as Equal-weight

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About