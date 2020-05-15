Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia shares down on week as U.S.-China tensions rattle sentiment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 02:59am EDT
An electronic stock information board displaying zero numbers on the latests stock prices before the opening of the first trading day after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday at a brokerage house in Shanghai

By Hideyuki Sano

Asian stocks edged up on Friday but were on course to end the week lower as deteriorating U.S.-China relations add to uncertainties over how fast economies can recover as they start to emerge from lockdowns.

Worries about confrontations between the two largest economies in the world eclipsed Chinese economic data, which showed its economy is gradually recovering from the shock of the coronavirus outbreak.

With China the first to relax lockdowns, global investors are closely watching it for clues on how long demand will take to bounce back, as other countries begin to ease their own anti-virus measures.

European stocks are expected to play catch-up with the late recovery in U.S. shares on Thursday, with pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 1.21%.

U.S. S&P500 futures dipped 0.2% after the index gained 1.15% the previous day, recovering from a three-week low.

Japan's Nikkei <.N225> rose 0.6% but finished the week down 0.7% while mainland Chinese shares were mixed.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> rose 0.2% but has lost about 1.0% so far this week.

While many analysts regarded the weekly drop as a natural correction after a rally since mid-March, they are increasingly worried about rising U.S.-China tensions. U.S. President Donald Trump blames China for its handling of the COVID-19 disease that has killed more than 85,000 Americans.

Trump signalled a further deterioration of his relationship with China by saying he has no interest in speaking to President Xi Jinping right now.

He went so far as to suggest he could even cut ties with the world's second-largest economy, a day after the U.S. federal pension fund delayed investment in Chinese shares in the wake of pressure from the White House.

The move fanned fears the confrontation between Washington and Beijing could escalate beyond trade to finance and other areas.

"The U.S.-China trade war was the biggest theme for markets last year. It will be a big concern if the conflict escalates beyond trade," said Takeo Kamai, head of execution at CLSA.

China's industrial output in April rose 3.9% from a year earlier, exceeding expectations for a 1.5% rise and expanding for the first time this year as its economy slowly emerges from its coronavirus lockdown.

But retail sales remained weak as unemployment rose.

"On the whole, the Chinese economy is improving and the industrial output figures suggest GDP could be positive in April-June," said Wang Shenshen, senior strategist at Mizuho Securities. "But concerns about the U.S.-China relations are weighing on markets."

In the currency market, the dollar steadied near a three-week high as Sino-U.S. tensions and worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections rattled investors.

In Asia, major currencies were little changed with the euro changing hands at $1.0806 and the yen at 107.19 per dollar.

Oil prices extended gains as data showed demand for crude picking up in China after the easing of curbs to stem the coronavirus outbreak, boosting hopes that the global supply overhang may start to fade. [O/R]

U.S. crude futures traded 2.1% higher at $28.42 per barrel.

(Editing by Kim Coghill and Jacqueline Wong)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.35% 69.12 Delayed Quote.-9.48%
BERLI JUCKER -3.87% 37.25 End-of-day quote.-3.25%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.41% 130.681 Delayed Quote.-9.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.15% 76.335 Delayed Quote.-9.30%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.62% 23625.34 Delayed Quote.-17.22%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.20% 115.688 Delayed Quote.-5.02%
EURO HOLDINGS -2.67% 0.73 End-of-day quote.-3.31%
EURO STOXX 50 1.38% 2798.21 Delayed Quote.-22.99%
FEDERAL CORPORATION -5.78% 15.5 End-of-day quote.-5.49%
INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C. 0.66% 0.457 End-of-day quote.0.66%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.19% 0.9088 Delayed Quote.2.02%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.86% 32.31 Delayed Quote.-54.33%
NASDAQ 100 1.05% 9094.425457 Delayed Quote.4.34%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.91% 8943.721396 Delayed Quote.0.33%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.50% 64.152 Delayed Quote.-12.23%
NIKKEI 225 0.62% 20037.47 Real-time Quote.-13.91%
S&P 500 1.15% 2852.5 Delayed Quote.-11.71%
THE PAN GROUP 0.44% 23000 End-of-day quote.0.44%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.20% 107.172 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
WORLD CO., LTD. 0.00% 1353 End-of-day quote.-1.31%
WTI 2.34% 28.73 Delayed Quote.-57.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:23aJapan's 'stay-at-home' office workers drive day-trading rally
RE
03:20aKenya central bank to hold rate-setting meeting on May 27
RE
03:20aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF EST : Minister Reinsalu is in Riga today and takes part in the informal video conference of European Union foreign affairs ministers
PU
03:19aUganda's reserves will decline sharply without external help - IMF
RE
03:16aUK manufacturers less confident about swift return to work - survey
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:05aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Minister Thulas Nxesi calls on domestic workers and farm labourers employers to apply for UIF Coronavirus Covid-19 Lockdown Benefits
PU
03:01aThai first-quarter GDP to post sharpest contraction in eight years - Reuters poll
RE
03:00aGuidelines for Activities at Nagoya University During the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHORUS AVIATION INC. : CHORUS AVIATION : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Update on COVID-19..
2Singapore's Temasek joins Facebook-backed Libra project
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Pompeo says TSMC's $12 billion investment to increase U.S. economic ind..
4CO-DIAGNOSTICS :, Inc. Releases Prepared Remarks for First Quarter 2020 Conference Call
5VARTA AG : VARTA : makes positive start to new fiscal year 2020 with sharp increases in revenue and EBITDA &nd..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group