Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia shares edge ahead, eyes on BOJ easing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/26/2020 | 08:36pm EDT
Pedestrian wearing a face mask walks near an overpass with an electronic board showing stock information in Shanghai

Asian shares inched higher on Monday ahead of a busy week for earnings and central bank meetings, with much chatter the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will announce more stimulus steps.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1% in early trade, having shed 2.6% last week. Japan's Nikkei gained 1.1%, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 dipped 0.4%.

There is considerable speculation the BOJ will pledge to buy unlimited amounts of government bonds, removing the current target of 80 trillion yen per year, even though it has not been near reaching it.

It is also expected to raise purchases of corporate and commercial debt, and perhaps launch a new loan programme to help companies struggling with cash flow.

The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank meet later in the week, with the latter likely to do more.

"For the Fed, no further developments on QE or interest rates are expected, but we expect it to underline that its policies will be in place indefinitely to support the economy," wrote analysts at ANZ in a note.

"We expect the ECB to raise the size of its emergency bond buying package (PEPP) by around 500 billion euros to 1.250 trillion and to continue pressing for a sizeable fiscal stimulus."

On the data front, the United States and European Union release GDP for the first quarter and the influential U.S. ISM survey on manufacturing.

Earnings season will be in full swing with around 173 companies in the S&P 500 reporting this week, including Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, Caterpillar, Ford, GE and Chevron.

Analysts expect a 15% decline in S&P 500 first-quarter earnings, with profits for the energy sector estimated to slump more than 60%, raising fears of debt defaults, layoffs and possible bankruptcies.

Bond markets remain well supported by the truly massive easing under way from major central banks, which have seen U.S. 10-year yields trade around 0.6% for a week or more.

The dollar has been generally bid thanks to its safe haven status as the world's most liquid currency at times of stress, though moves have been relatively mild in recent weeks.

The dollar index touched a three-week high at 100.860 on Friday before easing back to 100.250 on Monday.

The euro was steady at $1.0816, having hit a one-month low of $1.0725 on Friday, while the dollar was flat on the yen at 107.44.

Gold held at $1,723 per ounce, after gaining 2.5% last week.

Oil prices looked set for another volatile week, having fallen in eight of the last nine weeks. U.S. crude even traded below zero last week as demand collapsed 30% due to the pandemic, leaving more oil than could be stored. [O/R]

Brent crude futures firmed 45 cents to $21.89 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 52 cents to $16.42.

By Wayne Cole
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.11% 23775.27 Delayed Quote.-16.69%
NASDAQ 100 1.68% 8786.603183 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.65% 8634.519722 Delayed Quote.-5.33%
NIKKEI 225 -0.86% 19262 Real-time Quote.-17.87%
S&P 500 1.39% 2836.74 Delayed Quote.-12.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:36pAsia shares edge ahead, eyes on BOJ easing
RE
08:34pNIKKEI : Yen in tight range before BOJ decision, markets await Fed and ECB
RE
08:18pNMPF NATIONAL MILK PRODUCERS FEDERATION : Small-Business Loan Program Opens Today, Dairy Farmers Eligible
PU
07:53pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Nation works at full capacity to supply medical goods to world
PU
07:33pFLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH : Updates New COVID-19 Cases, Announces Nineteen Deaths Related to COVID-19
PU
06:49pSouth Korea finance minister says to boost loans to developing countries fighting coronavirus
RE
06:48pNAVARRE MINERALS : 27/04/2020 – New Gold Results Grow Resolution Lode At Depth
PU
06:38pNEWCREST MINING : PNG update
PU
06:32pDeutsche Bank says might temporarily miss capital target
RE
06:11pEU's COVID recovery spending should be guided by green finance plan - experts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Airbus warns staff on jobs with its 'survival at stake'
2SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD : SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : says unit begins proceedings against Hin Leong affiliate over ..
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : announces results for the first quarter 2020 above market expectations. Out..
4BEFIMMO SA : BEFIMMO : Ordinary General Meeting 28 April 2020 - Correspondence vote
5LAKE RESOURCES N.L. : LAKE RESOURCES NL (ASX:LKE) PFS Investor Briefings and Webinar

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group