Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia shares falter on China unease, pound finds some peace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 09:40pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A woman points to an electronic board showing stock prices as she poses in front of the board after the New Year opening ceremony at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), held to wish for the success of Japan's stock market, in Tokyo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian share markets faltered on Thursday as unease over China's economic outlook eroded early gains, though an anti-climactic end to the latest chapter in the Brexit saga did offer sterling a moment's peace.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> edged down 0.1 percent in thin trade, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.3 percent.

Japan's Nikkei <.N225> reversed course and dropped 0.3 percent.

China's blue chip index <.CSI300> eased 0.3 percent, led by a fall in the country's second largest home appliances maker, Gree Electric, after it warned of slower profit growth as the economy loses steam.

Dealers could find no single spark for the mood shift, but noted China's central bank had injected record amounts of money - around 1.14 trillion yuan ($168.74 billion) - into the financial system this week, stirring concerns about the risk of a cash crunch.

Adding to the caution was news that a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers introduced bills on Wednesday that would ban the sale of U.S. chips or other components to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd or other Chinese telecommunications companies that violate U.S. sanctions or export control laws.

That came shortly before the Wall Street Journal reported federal prosecutors were investigating allegations that Huawei stole trade secrets from U.S. businesses.

Such moves could inflame tensions between Beijing and Washington and make a trade deal yet harder.

Separately, Handelsblatt reported the German government is actively considering stricter security requirements and other ways to exclude Huawei from a buildout of fifth-generation (5G) mobile networks.

Also lurking in the background were worries the U.S. government shutdown was starting to take a toll on its economy.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said the shutdown would shave 0.13 percent off quarterly economic growth for each week it goes on.

PLAN B

As expected, British Prime Minister Theresa May narrowly won a confidence vote overnight and invited other party leaders for talks to try to break the impasse on a Brexit divorce deal.

An outline for Plan 'B' is due by Monday and the market assumes there will have to be an extension of the Article 50 exit date past March 29.

"Nothing has happened in the last 24 hours to dissuade us from the view that we are headed in the direction of an Article 50 delay, a softer Brexit or no Brexit," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at NAB.

"But it remains too soon to be buying sterling with your ears pinned back," he added, noting many uncertainties remained.

All of which left the pound firm at $1.2887, though still short of Monday's peak at $1.2929. It fared well on the euro, which hit a seven-week low before steadying at 88.45 pence.

The U.S. dollar was otherwise mixed, easing a touch on the yen to 108.88, but firming on the euro to $1.1395. The dollar index was all but flat at 96.067 <.DXY>.

In commodity markets, palladium hit record highs thanks to increasing demand and lower supply of the metal used in auto catalysts. Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,294.91 per ounce.

Oil prices eased as traders worried about the strength of demand in the United States after gasoline stockpiles there grew last week by far more than analysts had expected. [O/R]

U.S. crude futures fell 39 cents to $51.92 per barrel, while Brent slipped 40 cents to $60.92.

($1 = 6.7560 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Kim Coghill)

By Wayne Cole
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.59% 24207.16 Delayed Quote.3.77%
NASDAQ 100 -0.02% 6668.562 Delayed Quote.5.37%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.15% 7034.6932 Delayed Quote.5.86%
NIKKEI 225 -0.55% 20442.75 Real-time Quote.2.70%
S&P 500 0.22% 2616.1 Delayed Quote.4.36%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.02% 96.06 End-of-day quote.-0.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:54pJapan's Nikkei dips, early bounce fizzles on investor caution
RE
09:53pAsia shares falter on China unease, pound finds some peace
RE
09:40pAsia shares falter on China unease, pound finds some peace
RE
09:37pU.S. lawmakers introduce bipartisan bills targeting China's Huawei and ZTE
RE
09:35pGermany considering ways to exclude Huawei from 5G auction - report
RE
09:20pRecord U.S. crude production weighs on oil prices
RE
09:19pSingapore's December exports post worst fall in two years
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:10pRecord U.S. crude production weighs on oil prices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'inclined' to impose new U.S. auto tariffs - senator
2ZTE CORPORATION : U.S. lawmakers introduce bipartisan bills targeting China's Huawei and ZTE
3UK motorists to EU will need insurance proof if no Brexit deal
4Trelleborg Presents its Recently Expanded Healthcare & Medical Capabilities at MD&M West
5TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkish Airlines Achieved the 80.2% Load Factor in December 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.