Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia shares hit 14-month lows, yen advances on trade jitters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 03:43am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks past an electronic board showing the graph of the recent fluctuations of Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares slipped to a 14-month trough on Friday as investors feared a new round of Sino-U.S. tariffs could come at any moment, while a slump in U.S. chip stocks rippled through the tech sector.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.34 percent to reach its lowest since mid-July last year.

The Nikkei fell 0.9 percent, undermined by a rising yen and reports U.S. President Donald Trump could be contemplating taking on Japan over trade.

Nerves were already frayed as the public comment period for proposed tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese imports ends at 0400 GMT, and the tariffs could go into effect shortly afterward.

China has warned of retaliation if Washington implements any new measures.

"It seems unlikely the tariffs are not implemented as the U.S. administration believes that they are winning the trade war and will be in a stronger position to negotiate if they put more pressure on China," JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note.

"The tech sector was also very weak overnight, with a slide in Micron of almost 10 percent and further weakness in the Chinese Internet ADRs."

Wall Street saw sharp losses in chipmakers and concerns about increased regulation of social media companies. [.N]

The S&P 500 lost 0.37 percent and the Nasdaq 0.91 percent, while the Dow eked out a 0.08 percent gain.

WATCHING WAGES

Eyes were now turned to the U.S. payrolls report for August which is expected to show a robust rise of 191,000, in part as July was temporarily depressed by the closure of the Toys R Us chain that month.

Still, analysts at NatWest Markets cautioned that: "Despite employment indicators pointing to another strong report, it is worth noting that there is a tendency for August payrolls to initially disappoint and then be revised up noticeably later."

Just as important will be figures on wages where a rise above the 0.2 percent forecasted would likely boost the dollar and pressure Treasury prices.

The dollar could do with the lift having lost out to the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc overnight. It was changing hands at 110.43 yen after shedding 0.7 percent on Thursday, the sharpest one-day loss in seven weeks.

Part of the losses came after a Wall Street Journal columnist reported Trump had mused about starting a trade fight with Japan.

The dollar also hit a four-month low on the franc at $0.9646. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index was down at 95.021 and off the week's top of 95.737.

The euro was holding steady at $1.1619, while sterling idled at $1.2921 amid ongoing uncertainty over Brexit negotiations.

In commodity markets, the dip in the dollar left gold a whisker higher at $1,201.21 an ounce.

Crude oil steadied after falling more than 1 percent on Thursday after U.S. data showed gasoline inventories rose unexpectedly last week. [O/R]

Brent was 5 cents firmer at $76.55 a barrel, while U.S. crude edged up 9 cents to $67.86.

By Wayne Cole
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.08% 25995.87 Delayed Quote.5.16%
NASDAQ 100 -0.93% 7453.1672 Delayed Quote.17.62%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.91% 7922.7259 Delayed Quote.15.82%
NIKKEI 225 -0.41% 22487.94 Real-time Quote.-0.81%
S&P 500 -0.37% 2878.05 Real-time Quote.8.04%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.12% 95.07 End-of-day quote.3.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:52aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : FTAs hold key to driving growth in CEE region
PU
03:52aCITY OF ARLINGTON TX : Ask the Experts with Irwin Steel Vice President Bryan Irwin
PU
03:47aAustralian Housing Finance Rises in July
DJ
03:43aAsia shares hit 14-month lows, yen advances on trade jitters
RE
03:43aU.S.-Canada trade talks grind on, but 'final' issues unresolved
RE
03:39aU.S.-Canada trade talks grind on, but 'final' issues unresolved
RE
03:32aMALAYSIAN RATING BERHAD : MARC affirms ratings on Gas Malaysia’s RM700 million Islamic CP and Islamic MTN programmes
PU
03:24aJapan household spending rebounds as wages rise, trade woes cloud outlook
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC CORP : NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC : Ford recalls two million trucks over seat belt fire..
3BROADCOM INC : Broadcom sees fourth quarter boost from data center demand, iPhone launch
4NEVRO CORP : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nevro Corporation Investors
5GROUPE BMTC INC : BMTC GROUP INC. : announces financial results for its quarter ended July 31st, 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.