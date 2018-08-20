Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia shares inch up with yuan, wary on Sino-U.S.talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 04:33am CEST
A board displaying stock prices is adorned with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) logo in central Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian share markets crept cautiously higher on Monday as investors awaited developments on proposed Sino-U.S. trade talks and the Chinese yuan rallied away from dangerous lows.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> gained 0.4 percent, while Shanghai blue chips <.CSI300> firmed 0.2 percent.

Moves were modest with Japan's Nikkei <.N225> off 0.3 percent in thin trade, while EMini futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.05 percent.

The yuan reached its highest in a week at 6.8512 per dollar <CNY=CFXS> as Beijing acted to prevent a test of the psychologically important 7.0000 level.

Investors were also encouraged by news China and the United States will hold lower-level trade talks this month, offering hope that they might resolve an escalating tariff war.

Reports suggested the talks in Washington would take place on Aug. 21 and 22, just before $16 billion in new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods take effect.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Friday it doubled the length of tariff hearings on the next $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to six days from the previously planned three due to overwhelming demand from companies to testify.

The hearings will be held Aug. 20-24 and on Aug. 27.

Dealers cited speculation the talks could set the stage for a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in November.

"Although such a timeline for agreement is totally unrealistic given how far apart the two sides are, the positive headlines should help sentiment to improve and a positioning unwind of USD is possible," said analysts at JPMorgan.

"This would set EM Asia equities up for a short term squeeze, with HK/China yuan sensitives likely leading the way higher."

STEADY FOR NOW

Helping the general mood was a steadying in the Turkish lira, which was holding around 6.0000 per dollar <TRYTOM=D3> on Monday.

Qatar and Turkey's central banks have signed a currency swap to provide liquidity and support for financial stability, Qatar's central bank said on Sunday.

"Sentiment toward Turkey has stabilised, but medium-term vulnerabilities remain substantial and markets continue to penalise currencies with weak fundamentals," cautioned Barclays economist Michael Gapen.

"But we see contagion risk from Turkey as a relatively low-risk outcome. History indicates emerging market volatility is unlikely to knock the U.S. economy, or the Fed, off course."

Minutes of the Federal Reserve's August policy meeting are due on Wednesday and should show policy makers upbeat on the economy and committed to further gradual rate hikes.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other central bankers meet at Jackson Hole from Friday to discuss the root causes of stubbornly low inflation, slow wage growth and tepid productivity gains.

The prospect of yet higher U.S. rates had been underpinning the dollar, though the currency took a knock on Friday as risk appetite improved just a little.

The dollar index <.DXY> was steady at 96.167 on Monday, having fallen almost 0.6 percent at the end of last week.

The euro held at $1.1431 <EUR=> after bouncing from a 13-month trough at $1.1297 last week, while the dollar was idling at 110.47 yen <JPY=> and just above recent lows at 110.11/31.

In commodity markets, gold was flat at $1,184.48 an ounce <XAU=> having suffered its largest weekly loss since May 2017. It hit a 19-month low at $1,159.96 last week.

The upward trend in the U.S. dollar has also pressured oil, with U.S. crude down for a seventh consecutive week and global benchmark Brent off for a third week. [O/R]

Early Monday, Brent was 20 cents lower at $71.63 a barrel, while U.S. crude eased 11 cents to $65.80.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Wayne Cole
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.43% 25669.32 Delayed Quote.3.84%
NASDAQ 100 0.04% 7377.5442 Delayed Quote.15.34%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.13% 7816.3299 Delayed Quote.13.22%
NIKKEI 225 0.35% 22270.38 Real-time Quote.-2.52%
S&P 500 0.33% 2850.13 Real-time Quote.6.60%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.57% 96.1 End-of-day quote.4.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:44aHigher Payouts Seen as BHP Combats Cost Creep -- Earnings Preview
DJ
05:39aChina's Premier Li says willing to push bilateral ties with Malaysia
RE
05:21aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods in July 2018
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:33aAsia shares inch up with yuan, wary on Sino-U.S.talks
RE
04:16aBAJ BATTERY ASSOCIATION OF JAPAN : monthly sales value
PU
04:16aBAJ BATTERY ASSOCIATION OF JAPAN : monthly sales volume
PU
04:16aBAJ BATTERY ASSOCIATION OF JAPAN : Monthly battery sales statistics
PU
04:11aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China-ASEAN trade set to soar
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AGCO CORPORATION : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
2FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : FORTESCUE METALS : Profit Slumps, Dividend Slashed -- Update
3GOLDEN RIDGE RESOURCES LTD : 5 TOP WEEKLY TSXV STOCKS: Drill Results Boost Golden Ridge
4VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Mexico agrees 5.5 percent salary hike for workers - union
5Oil dips on concerns of slowing economic growth
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.