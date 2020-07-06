Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia shares jump as China blue chips scale five-year peak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 01:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrian wearing a face mask walks near an overpass with an electronic board showing stock information in Shanghai

By Wayne Cole

Asian shares scaled four-month peaks on Monday as investors counted on a revival in Chinese activity to sustain global economic growth, even as surging coronavirus cases delayed re-openings across the United States.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> climbed 1.5% to its highest since February.

Eyes were on Chinese blue chips <.CSI300> which jumped 4.7%, on top of a 7% gain last week, to their loftiest level in five years. Even Japan's Nikkei <.N225>, which has lagged with a soft domestic economy, managed a rise of 1.8%.

"We think there is a case for raising tactical allocation on Asian equities in the context of global equity portfolios," wrote analysts at Nomura in a note.

"We see a number of catalysts that could drive Asia ex-Japan (AeJ) equities' outperformance over U.S. equities in the near term," they added. "Better COVID-19 trends and mobility data in economies/markets that dominate the AeJ index should translate into faster economic recovery vs the U.S."

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 also firmed 1.2%, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures added 2.2% and FTSE futures 1.5%.

Most markets had gained ground last week as a raft of economic data from June beat expectations, though the resurgence of coronavirus cases in the United States is clouding the future.

In the first four days of July alone, 15 states have reported record increases in new cases of COVID-19, which has infected nearly 3 million Americans and killed about 130,000, according to a Reuters tally.

"It is very clear that the U.S. never got the COVID outbreak under control the way that other countries did. By reopening the economy too soon, we have seen a frightening increase in the pace of new cases," said Robert Rennie, head of financial market strategy at Westpac.

Analysts estimate that reopenings impacting 40% of the U.S. population have now been wound back.

"So markets will have to climb a wall of worry in July as economic activity likely softens from the V-shaped recovery seen over recent months," warned Rennie. "We must remember too that U.S. and China relations are deteriorating noticeably."

Two U.S. aircraft carriers conducted exercises in the disputed South China Sea on Saturday, the U.S. Navy said, as China also carried out military drills that have been criticised by the Pentagon and neighbouring states.

The risks, combined with unceasing stimulus from central banks, have kept sovereign bonds supported in the face of better economic data. While U.S. 10-year yields edged up to 0.7% on Monday that was well off the June top of 0.959%.

Analysts at Citi estimate global central banks are likely to buy $6 trillion of financial assets over the next 12 months, more than twice the previous peak.

Major currencies have been largely rangebound with the dollar index at 96.960 <=USD> having spent an entire month in a snug band of 95.714 to 97.808.

The dollar was a shade firmer on the yen at 107.71 on Monday, while the euro edged up to $1.1281.

In commodity markets, gold has benefited from super-low interest rates across the globe as negative real yields for many bonds make the non-interest paying metal more attractive.

Spot gold traded at $1,772 per ounce just off last week's peak of $1,788.96. [GOL/]

Oil prices were mixed with Brent crude futures up 23 cents at $43.03 a barrel, while U.S. crude eased 19 cents to $40.46 amid worries the surge in U.S. coronavirus cases would curb fuel demand. [O/R]

(Editing by Sam Holmes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.46% 75.034 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.33% 134.538 Delayed Quote.-6.89%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.30% 79.57 Delayed Quote.-5.20%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.36% 25827.36 Delayed Quote.-9.50%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.49% 121.547 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.39% 1.12885 Delayed Quote.0.32%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.77% 3294.38 Delayed Quote.-12.04%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.33% 0.8748 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.65% 42.661408 Delayed Quote.-34.98%
NASDAQ 100 0.61% 10341.891881 Delayed Quote.18.42%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.52% 10207.628547 Delayed Quote.13.76%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.40% 70.563 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
NIKKEI 225 0.72% 22306.48 Real-time Quote.-5.71%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 0.92% 877 End-of-day quote.-39.73%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. 0.52% 480.6 End-of-day quote.-14.70%
S&P 500 0.45% 3130.01 Delayed Quote.-3.12%
SOUTH CHINA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED 4.65% 0.135 End-of-day quote.-26.63%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.11% 107.679 Delayed Quote.-1.10%
WTI 0.37% 40.525 Delayed Quote.-34.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:53aRothschild & Co to transfer its hedge fund business to Candriam
RE
06:49aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China invests 200m yuan to improve China-Europe rail network
PU
06:48aDollar steady ahead of services sector data, rising stocks sink yen
RE
06:42aChina needs a bull market to build strength - state media
RE
06:42aNordea buys Norway's Frende occupational pension portfolio
RE
06:38aAsia shares jump as China blue chips scale five-year peak
RE
06:35aONE FIFTH OF GERMAN FIRMS FEAR FOR THEIR SURVIVAL AMID PANDEMIC : Ifo
RE
06:30aTesla mocks shortsellers with sale of red satin shorts
RE
06:29aNORWEGIAN PETROLEUM DIRECTORATE : Dry well near the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea – 7321/8-2 S
PU
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HOYA CORPORATION : HOYA : and Hitachi Announce Long Term Technical Collaboration and Supply Agreement Related ..
2ASX 200 : Australia's Qantas signs frequent flyer deal with pay-later platform Afterpay
3GEBERIT AG : GEBERIT : reports Q2 sales dip as pandemic hits construction sector
4NEVADA COPPER CORP. : Nevada Copper Announces Strengthening of Senior Management Team With the Appointment of ..
5APPLE INC. : Beware of debt costs and an inflationary bite, former UK advisers say
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group