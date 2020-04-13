Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia shares jump but pandemic hangs heavy over outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 09:59pm EDT

Asian stocks bounced on Tuesday on hopes the coronavirus outbreak may be peaking, though sentiment was cautious ahead of Chinese trade data and corporate earnings as investors worried about a deep global recession.

Chinese shares started firm with the blue-chip index <.CSI300> up 0.7%. Australian shares were up 0.6% while South Korea's KOSPI index <.KS11> and Japan's Nikkei <.N225> each gained 1.4%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.2%.

That left MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> up 0.6%.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were modestly higher, up 0.2%.

All eyes will be on China's trade data, which is expected to show exports tumbling 14% in March from a year ago, as the coronavirus shutters businesses around the world, crippling demand and economic growth.

Indeed, some analysts say any optimism over signs the outbreak may be peaking in hard-hit cities is quickly being offset by concerns that it may be a while before businesses recover.

"Signs of the outbreak peaking - or at least slowing in some regions - have started to turn the talk to when restrictions on activity can be eased," analysts at JPMorgan said in a note.

"Short of the unlikely near-term event of a vaccine or significant herd immunity, restarting economies ... may be challenging," the analysts wrote.

Wall Street indexes ended mixed on Monday with the Dow and S&P 500 falling while a 6.2% gain in Amazon shares helped the Nasdaq end higher.

In Asia, an expected trade slump in China will reinforce views that the world is headed for a global recession this year, despite an unprecedented burst of stimulus from policymakers in the last two months to shore up growth.

Many analysts already expect China's economy, the world's second-largest, to have contracted sharply in the March quarter for the first time since at least 1992. China reports its first-quarter gross domestic product data on April 17.

A weak report could see China boost monetary and fiscal stimulus in a bid to reflate its economy.

"If we see greater signs that China is vigorously supporting domestic economic activity, then the global industrial cycle will recover with great alacrity in the second half of 2020," Montreal-based BCA Research wrote in a note on Monday.

"This will be positive for commodities, especially industrial metals, but it will hurt the U.S. dollar and push yields higher," it added.

"It would also arrest the stimulus-driven outperformance of U.S. equities, due to their low exposure to industrials, materials and financials."

Elsewhere, Britain's finance minister told colleagues the UK economy could shrink by up to 30% this quarter due to the coronavirus lockdown that has shuttered businesses.

In another sign of worries about struggling global demand, oil prices barely reacted to a global deal to cut output by a record amount of nearly 10% of world supply. U.S. crude was up just 35 cents at $22.8, well under its January peak of $63.27.

Brent crude gained 49 cents to $32.23 a barrel.

A skittish market helped gold prices cling to highs not seen in more than seven years at $1,715.6 an ounce.

In the United States, which has recorded the highest number of casualties from the virus in the world, President Donald Trump said on Monday his administration was close to completing a plan to re-open the U.S. economy. However, some state governors have signalled that the decision on when to restart businesses lay with them.

The dollar continued to extend losses on the back of the U.S. Federal Reserve's massive new lending programme. The greenback was a touch weaker against the Japanese yen at 107.62. The euro was up a touch at $1.0923. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar <AUD=D3> jumped 0.5% to $0.6415.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Koh Gui Qing and Swati Pandey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.39% 23390.77 Delayed Quote.-18.04%
HANG SENG 1.34% 24278.41 Real-time Quote.-13.88%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -1.42% 1831.24 Real-time Quote.-16.72%
NASDAQ 100 1.14% 8332.73823 Delayed Quote.-5.22%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.48% 8192.42471 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
NIKKEI 225 -2.33% 19043.4 Real-time Quote.-18.22%
S&P 500 -1.01% 2761.63 Delayed Quote.-14.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:45pJapan to allow companies to extend deadline for submission of securities reports
RE
11:33pMINISTRY OF CULTURE SPORTS AND TOURISM OF SOC : Sustainable development a key trend for tourism
PU
11:32pChina's March pork imports almost triple from last year to fill domestic gap
RE
11:31pDollar slips as Chinese trade data lifts mood
RE
11:28pDollar slips as Chinese trade data lifts mood
RE
11:28pSOUTHERN GOLD : Two New Gold Mineralised Areas Confirmed
PU
11:18pIndonesia's trade surplus seen shrinking in March - Reuters poll
RE
11:18pFORTESCUE METALS : VTEC celebrates 900th job for Aboriginal people
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. AIRLINES NEARING ACCEPTANCE OF PAYROLL AID PLAN: sources
2WTI : WTI : Non OPEC+ crude oil supply cuts
3WH GROUP LIMITED : Spread of coronavirus closes North American meat plants
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO UNDER CRIMINAL PROBE BY U.S. REGULATORS: The Times
5Teledyne Marine to Supply Eco-Friendly eSource Seismic Source to WesternGeco®

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group