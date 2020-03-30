Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia shares make cautious gains, investors eye China PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 08:51pm EDT
People wearing protective face masks look at a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Asian share markets managed a tentative rally on Tuesday after European and U.S. equities stabilised, though buying for month and quarter-end book balancing likely flattered the gains.

There were also hopes a survey of Chinese manufacturing due later would show a sizable improvement for March as factories began to re-open.

Forecasts are that the China's official purchasing manufacturers' index will bounce to 45.0, from a record-low 35.7 in February.

Analysts cautioned the result could even be higher given that the index measures the net balance of firms reporting an expansion or contraction in activity.

If a company merely resumed working after a forced stoppage, it would read as an expansion without saying much about the overall level of activity.

In any case, calmer markets globally helped MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> rise 0.7%. Japan's Nikkei <.N225> edged up 0.2% and South Korea <.KS11> 1.4%.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 added another 0.3%, supported by talk of book-keeping demand.

"It's month-end rebalancing, whereby balanced funds now underweight equities versus fixed income given this month's valuation destruction, need to buy stocks to get back into balance," analysts at NAB said.

Healthcare had led Wall Street higher, with the Dow ending Monday up 3.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.35% and the Nasdaq 3.62%. [.N]

News on the coronavirus remained grim but radical stimulus steps by governments and central banks have at least provided some comfort to economies.

Infections in hard-hit Italy slowed a little, but the government still extended its lockdown to mid-April. California reported a steep rise in people being hospitalised, while Washington state told people to stay at home.

Trade ministers from the Group of 20 major economies agreed on Monday to keep their markets open and ensure the flow of vital medical supplies.

OIL PRICES OVERWHELMED

Portfolio management also played a part in the forex market where many fund managers found themselves over-hedged on their U.S. equity holdings given the sharp fall in values seen this month, leading them to buy back dollars.

That saw the euro ease back to $1.1030, from a top of $1.143 on Monday, while the dollar index bounced to 99.207, from a trough of 98.330. [USD/]

The Japanese yen continued to attract safe-haven demand of its own, which left the dollar at 108.08 and off last week's peak at 111.71.

Oil prices plunged to the lowest in almost 18 years on Monday as lockdowns for the virus squeezed demand even as Saudi Arabia and Russia vied to pump more product. [O/R]

In a new twist, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed during a phone call on Monday to have their top energy officials meet to discuss slumping prices.

"However, the reality is that the level damage to demand is likely to overwhelm any production cut agreement between major producers," wrote analysts at ANZ in a note.

"The lockdown of cities around the world and the shutdown of the aviation industry will cause a fall in demand the industry has never seen before."

Prices did at least try and steady early Tuesday, with U.S. crude up 56 cents to $20.64. Brent crude futures gained 25 cents to $23.01 a barrel.

In the gold market all the talk has been of a rush of demand for the physical product amid shortages in coins and small bars. Flows into gold-backed ETFs have ballooned by $13 billion so far this year, the most since 2004.

The metal was holding at $1,616 an ounce, well up from a low of $1,450 touched early in the month. [GOL/]

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Wayne Cole

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Nikkei 225
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 3.19% 22327.48 Delayed Quote.-24.18%
NASDAQ 100 3.96% 7889.005797 Delayed Quote.-9.57%
NASDAQ COMP. 3.62% 7774.151261 Delayed Quote.-13.10%
NIKKEI 225 -1.57% 19084.97 Real-time Quote.-21.10%
S&P 500 3.35% 2626.65 Delayed Quote.-21.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:29pAsia shares edge up, China factories show flicker of life
RE
09:28pChina's service sector activity expands in March after virus shock - official PMI
RE
09:26pCanada to aid businesses with revenue loss of 30% or more, unemployment claims jump
RE
09:24pChina's March official factory activity unexpectedly expands after steep contraction
RE
09:22pG20 financial chiefs to discuss steps on virus Tuesday - Japan finance minister
RE
09:20pAustralian Consumer Confidence Hits Its Lowest Since 1970s
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:13pCrude rises after U.S., Russia agree to oil market talks
RE
09:04pCoronavirus shows U.S. too dependent on cheap medical imports, USTR says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED : LYNAS : Rare earths producer Lynas to follow Malaysia's movement curbs extension t..
2AMARIN CORPORATION PLC : AMARIN : Comments on Ruling in VASCEPA® ANDA Litigation
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Instacart, Amazon workers strike as labor unrest grows during coronavirus crisis
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : says chip factory worker tests positive for virus, outpu..
5WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP. : WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS : Provides Details of Annual and Special Meeting of Sh..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group