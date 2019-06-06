Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia shares muted, trade risk offsets rate hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 12:00am EDT
A man looks on in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Nanjing

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian markets were in a mixed mood on Thursday as fears the U.S. trade tussle with Mexico would further depress global growth, warred with wagers central banks would have to respond with fresh stimulus.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was all but flat in very thin trade. Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.27% and Shanghai's blue chips eased 0.2%.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were unchanged, while FTSE futures added 0.2%.

Sentiment soured after a meeting between U.S. and Mexican officials ended with scant sign of progress.

"Immigration discussions at the White House with representatives of Mexico have ended for the day. Progress is being made, but not nearly enough!" Trump said in a tweet on Wednesday evening. Talks will resume on Thursday.

Mexican markets were dealt an additional blow when ratings agency Fitch downgraded the country's credit rating to BBB, while Moody's changed its outlook to negative from stable.

All of which saw the dollar jump 0.9% against a beleaguered Mexican peso.

"We think the markets discount President Trump's threats on both trade and immigration issues at their own peril," said Libby Cantrill, head of public policy at PIMCO.

"We estimate the recently implemented higher tariffs on Chinese products will cost the U.S. economy around 0.3 percentage points of GDP, and the Mexican tariff hikes, if they reach the full 25%, could double our estimate."

Wall Street had still ended Wednesday in the black, but only because investors reckoned the Federal Reserve would have to cut rates as insurance against a slowdown.

Such is the lust for stimulus that a dismal reading on U.S. private-sector jobs was greeted with cheer as it seemed to add to the case for an early easing.

Two-year Treasury yields struck their lowest since December 2017 in response, while futures have priced in around 68 basis points of easing by December.

The Dow ended Wednesday up 0.82%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.82% and the Nasdaq 0.64%.

WATCHING THE ECB

In currency markets, the safe-haven yen was again in demand and nudged the dollar down 0.2% to 108.22. The dollar fared better against a basket of currencies to trade at 97.302, having bounced from a seven-week low overnight.

The euro eased back to $1.1228 after briefly stretching as high as $1.1306 on Wednesday.

Its near-term fortunes lie with the European Central Bank which is expected to attempt to give an ailing economy a fillip at a policy meeting later on Thursday.

At a minimum, the central bank will likely offer to pay banks if they borrow cash from it and lend it out to households and firms.

"We expect the ECB to turn more dovish and push the euro lower," said CBA FX analyst Joseph Capurso.

"We expect the ECB to change their forward guidance on interest rates and to trim their macroeconomic projections and modify their forward interest rate guidance because of low inflation and heightened uncertainty about global trade."

In commodity markets, all the chatter of rate cuts helped lift gold to 15-week highs and the precious metal was last trading at $1,330.38 per ounce.

Oil prices flatlined after diving overnight when the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported the largest build in crude oil and oil product inventories since 1990. [O/R]

U.S. crude was last up 10 cents at $51.78 a barrel having hit its lowest since January, while Brent crude futures inched up 8 cents to $60.71.

(Editing by Sam Holmes and Jacqueline Wong)

By Wayne Cole
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.82% 25539.57 Delayed Quote.9.48%
NASDAQ 100 0.76% 7220.903163 Delayed Quote.13.22%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.64% 7575.475318 Delayed Quote.13.44%
NIKKEI 225 1.80% 20776.1 Real-time Quote.1.97%
S&P 500 0.82% 2826.15 Delayed Quote.11.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:59aAirbnb touts Japan recovery, bolstered by hotel listings
RE
12:55aEXPLAINER : Should Big Tech fear U.S. antitrust enforcers?
RE
12:48aOEC OREGON ENVIRONMENTAL COUNCIL : Oregon's landmark climate bill moves toward Ways and Means, historic action
PU
12:33aPREMIER OF VICTORIA : Expert Panel Delivers Report On Interim Emissions Targets
PU
12:29aMexico's Ebrard says talks with U.S. focussed on migration flows, not tariffs
RE
12:23aChina central bank steps up liquidity support for more banks after Baoshang takeover
RE
12:21aIce-cold Santner showcases finishing ability under pressure
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aChina May bank lending seen up, more stimulus expected as trade war risks rise
RE
12:11aIndonesia's annual inflation rate seen accelerating in May
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1RENAULT : RENAULT : Groupe Renault - Communication of the BOD - June, 5th, 2019
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fiat Chrysler withdraws merger offer for Renault - WSJ
3SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY : U.S. Justice Department to review 1941 ASCAP, BMI consent decrees
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : new drones to start delivering packages in months
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. cruise operators stop sailing to Cuba, travelers vent anger online
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About