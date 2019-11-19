Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia shares numbed by trade noise, oil takes a spill

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 07:28pm EST
Passersby are reflected on a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Asian shares lumbered lower on Wednesday as the Sino-U.S. trade talks produced nothing but a stream of conflicting messages, while concerns about a glut of supply saw oil prices suffer their biggest spill in seven weeks.

Figures from the American Petroleum Institute out late Tuesday showed a far larger rise in crude stocks than expected. That followed reports Russia was unlikely to deepen its cuts to crude output.

Brent crude futures stood at $60.91 a barrel early on Wednesday, after sliding 2.6% overnight, while U.S. crude recouped a single cent to $55.22.

Action in share markets was subdued with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> off 0.25%. Japan's Nikkei <.N225> eased 0.2% and South Korea <.KS11> 0.4%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 lost 0.1%.

Hopes for progress on the U.S.-China dispute had risen on Tuesday when Bloomberg reported that the previous talks that failed in May were being considered as a benchmark on what U.S. tariffs on China would be rolled back.

But later, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs further if China would not agree to a deal that he liked.

The aggressive tone unsettled Wall Street and the Dow ended Tuesday down 0.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.06% and the Nasdaq added 0.24%.

Dour forecasts from retailers Home Depot and Kohl's fuelled worries about consumer spending, while the energy sector was the S&P's biggest loser as oil slid. [.N]

FED IN FOCUS

"The immediate focus remains on the U.S.-China trade talks, and markets seem reluctant to move much in either direction until they are resolved," wrote analysts at ANZ in a note.

"It was noticeable that fixed income markets rallied despite equity markets being stable, suggestive of a market that remains cautious about the growth outlook."

Yields on U.S. 10-year Treasuries dropped to a two-week trough at 1.77%, with a marked flattening of the curve hinting at a possible return of recession fears.

The dip in yields nudged the dollar down on the safe-haven Japanese yen and it was last at 108.43, though still within the 107.87 to 109.48 range of the last five weeks.

The euro inched up to $1.1077, but faced chart resistance at $1.1090. The dollar was steadier on a basket of currencies at 97.829.

Investors are now awaiting minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting where it cut interest rates and signalled a pause for the time being.

"The minutes will elaborate on the Fed's view that the downside risks to the U.S. economy have eased, and that a "material reassessment" of the economic outlook will be needed for it to cut rates again," said Joseph Capurso, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"We see the FOMC now on hold until March, 2020."

The market has all but given up on the prospect of an easing in December, which is now priced at just 0.8%. A move in March is put at a probability of around 42%.

The risk-off tone helped spot gold firm 0.1% to $1,474.14 per ounce.

(Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Wayne Cole
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTION S.A. -0.66% 3 End-of-day quote.2.39%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 0.41% 80.67 End-of-day quote.11.47%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.36% 27934.02 Delayed Quote.20.05%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE 0.93% 17.44 Delayed Quote.30.81%
JAPAN SYSTEMS CO.,LTD. -0.85% 352 End-of-day quote.70.87%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.41% 60.76 Delayed Quote.16.92%
NASDAQ 100 0.12% 8338.737307 Delayed Quote.31.37%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.24% 8570.658078 Delayed Quote.28.72%
NIKKEI 225 -0.53% 23292.65 Real-time Quote.16.43%
S&P 500 -0.06% 3120.18 Delayed Quote.24.54%
SHARE PLC 0.83% 30.5 Delayed Quote.32.97%
STREAM CO.,LTD. 2.44% 84 End-of-day quote.31.25%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.03% 63.8277 Delayed Quote.-7.94%
WTI 0.07% 55.37 Delayed Quote.25.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:41pArgentina´s president-elect tells IMF he has sustainable plan to repay debt
RE
07:40pSKYWORKS : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
07:33pU.S. housing outlook improves but not breaking new ground
RE
07:30pCLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Managing Directors AGM Presentation
PU
07:28pAsia shares numbed by trade noise, oil takes a spill
RE
07:25pMINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Yilgarn Mineral Resource Statement
PU
07:25pEQUUS TOTAL RETURN : Shareholders Grant Authorization to Withdraw BDC Election and Increase Borrowing Capacity
PU
07:25pMINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Yilgarn Iron Ore Strategy
PU
07:24pJapan's exports post worst fall in three years as shipments to U.S., China slide
RE
07:20pMINERAL RESOURCES : 20/11/2019 Annual General Meeting Presentation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Accused of Millions of Breaches by Anti Money-Laundering Agenc..
2Canada's largest railroad hit by strike, putting Trudeau in hot seat
3Qualcomm expects 5G phone sales to double in 2021
4Alibaba will raise up to $12.9 billion in Hong Kong listing - sources
5U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says enforcement is key to USMCA trade deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group