Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia shares on guard as Trump tilts at China, Fed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 08:37pm EDT
Investors look at computer screens showing stock information on the first trading day after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday at a brokerage house in Shanghai,

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian share markets got off to a cautious start on Wednesday as the White House took a tough line on a trade deal with China, just as investors were bracing for the latest batch of economic data from the Asian giant.

Figures on consumer and producer prices are expected to confirm inflation remains subdued and no bar to further stimulus. Shanghai markets had rallied on Tuesday on news Beijing would allow local governments to use cash from special bonds to fund investment projects.

Early Wednesday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up a slim 0.1%, having climbed 1% the day before.

Japan's Nikkei dithered either side of flat, while Australian shares added 0.3%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were little changed after a flat finish on Wall Street.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was holding up a trade deal with China and had no interest in moving ahead unless Beijing agrees to four or five "major points" which he did not specify.

He also took aim at the Federal Reserve, saying interest rates were "way too high" and the central bank had "no clue".

Fed policymakers will meet on June 18-19 against the backdrop of rising trade tensions, slowing U.S. growth and a sharp step-down in hiring in May that have led markets to price in at least two rate cuts by the end of 2019.

Futures imply around an 80% chance of an easing as soon as July.

That might change depending on what U.S. consumer price data show later in the session. Headline inflation is seen slowing a touch to 1.9%, with core steady at 2.1%.

All the uncertainty around trade saw Wall Street break a six-day winning streak to end flat on Tuesday. The Dow eased a tiny 0.05%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.03% and the Nasdaq 0.01%.

TALK DOWN

Trump also put currency markets on edge by tweeting that the euro and other currencies were "devalued" against the dollar, putting the United States at a "big disadvantage".

That was enough to give the euro a lift to $1.1327, just short of the recent three-month top of $1.1347. The dollar eased back a touch on the yen to 108.44 and stalled on a basket of currencies at 96.708.

"It is one thing talking down a USD that has an upward bias, it is another pushing on a currency market where the door is slowly opening towards USD weakness," said Alan Ruskin, global head of G10 FX strategy at Deutsche Bank.

"The President's tweets on the USD have the potential to have much more lasting impact in the coming election year," he cautioned. "Global conditions are nicely set for what has colourfully been described as a 'currency war' or a currency race to 'the bottom'."

In commodity markets, all the chatter of rate cuts globally kept gold near 14-month highs at $1,326.75 per ounce.

Oil prices eased as concerns about a global economic slowdown offset wagers that OPEC and its allies will extend their supply curbs. [O/R]

Brent crude futures fell 64 cents to $61.65, while U.S. crude lost 57 cents to $52.70 a barrel.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Wayne Cole
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.05% 26048.51 Delayed Quote.11.66%
NASDAQ 100 0.16% 7513.849121 Delayed Quote.18.51%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.01% 7822.565874 Delayed Quote.17.90%
NIKKEI 225 0.33% 21204.28 Real-time Quote.5.59%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2885.72 Delayed Quote.15.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:59pMINISTRY OF UNIFICATION OF REPUBLIC OF KOREA : and Sejong Institute to hold ｢Korea Global Forum for Peace(KGFP) 2019｣
PU
08:58pEconomist Martin Feldstein Has Died at Age 79 -- Update
DJ
08:54pWILMAR SUGAR AUSTRALIA : installs cameras on entire Herbert loco fleet - 12 June 2019 New
PU
08:54pNGFA NATIONAL GRAIN AND FEED ASSOCIATION : reiterates need for STB action on rail demurrage, accessorial practices
PU
08:48pDOLLAR INDEX : near 11-week low on Fed easing bets
RE
08:43pOil falls on weaker oil demand growth, surprise rise in U.S. crude stocks
RE
08:37pAsia shares on guard as Trump tilts at China, Fed
RE
08:34pKOSTAT STATISTICS KOREA : Economically Active Population Survey in May 2019
PU
08:33pSurprise gain in Japan's machinery orders points to solid business investment
RE
08:23pRetallick to take two-year break from New Zealand rugby in new deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC nears deal to keep production curbs in place - UAE energy minister
2TESLA : TESLA : is serious about a possible record quarter, not so serious about a submarine car
3DASSAULT SYSTÈMES : DASSAULT SYSTEMES : France's Dassault nears deal to buy healthcare software maker Medidata..
4CONDUENT : Investor Presentation - June 2019
5GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP : Great Elm Capital Corp. Prices Public Offering of $40.0 Million of 6.50% Notes Due 20..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About