Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia shares push ahead as China markets jump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 01:31am EDT
A man wearing a protective face mask, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks in front of a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Asian shares crept back toward recent peaks on Monday as Chinese markets swung higher, while investors waited to see if the recent sell-off in longer-dated U.S. Treasuries would extend and maybe take some pressure off the beleaguered dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.5% to 565.74, moving nearer to the January top of 574.52.

Chinese blue chips led the way with gains of 2.4%, with the country's central bank providing more medium term loans to the financial system.

Beijing also granted a patent for CanSino Biologics Inc's COVID-19 vaccine candidate Ad5-nCOV.

Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.6% after touching a six-month peak on Friday, as the country suffered its biggest economic contraction on record in the second quarter.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 firmed 0.28% to be just below the record close of 3,386.15. EUROSTOXX 50 futures eased 0.1% and FTSE futures 0.04%.

The U.S. second-quarter earnings season wraps up with the major retailers reporting this week, including Walmart Inc, Home Depot Inc and Kohls Corp.

Sino-U.S. relations remain a sticking point with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday saying he could exert pressure on more Chinese companies such as technology giant Alibaba after he moved to ban TikTok.

U.S. crude oil shipments to China will rise sharply in coming weeks, as the world's two top economies gear up to review their January deal after a prolonged trade war.

News that the scheduled review of the U.S.-China Phase-One trade deal over the weekend had been postponed indefinitely didn't elicit much of a reaction.

EYEING THE FED

The highlight of the economic calendar will be the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.

"Market participants will be looking for insight into the details and exact timing of when the Fed's Monetary Policy Review will be completed, and also for more clarity with respect to the potential timing and structure of any changes to forward guidance," noted analysts at NatWest Markets.

Speculation is rife the Fed will adapt an average inflation target, which would seek to push inflation above 2% for some time to make up for the years it has run below it.

That combined with massive new debt supply caused a sharp increase in longer-term bond yields last week with 30-year yields rising 21 basis points as the curve steepened.

The lift in yields gave the dollar some respite after weeks of losses. Against a basket of currencies the dollar was a fraction lower at 93.016, still uncomfortably close to the recent trough of 92.521.

The euro flattened out a little late last week having met resistance around the two-year peak of $1.1915. Yet it still ended the week with a gain of 0.5% and was last holding firm at $1.1856.

"Investors strategically long EUR/USD should stick to the position," said CBA forex analyst Elias Haddad. "Greater Eurozone fiscal solidarity, real two-year swap rate differentials and relative central bank balance sheet trends between the Eurozone and the U.S. suggest the fundamental uptrend in EUR/USD is intact."

The single currency has also made a notable break higher on the yen to reach ground not trod since April 2019. Indeed, the yen fell against most of its peers last week, with the dollar holding at 106.59 yen on Monday.

In commodity markets, gold steadied at $1,943 an ounce, after the jump in bond yields saw it lose 4.5% last week in its worst performance since March.

Oil prices edged ahead on hopes for Chinese demand and after data showed crude oil, gasoline, and distillate inventories all declined in the week-ending Aug. 7.

Brent crude futures rose 33 cents to $45.13 a barrel, while U.S. crude gained 38 cent to $42.39.

(Editing by Lincoln Feast and Sam Holmes)

By Wayne Cole

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 0.10% 253.97 Delayed Quote.19.74%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.22% 76.465 Delayed Quote.0.27%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.10% 139.471 Delayed Quote.-3.00%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.02% 80.407 Delayed Quote.-4.00%
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. -3.02% 192.8 End-of-day quote.227.06%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.12% 27931.02 Delayed Quote.-2.13%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.03% 126.342 Delayed Quote.3.59%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 1.18539 Delayed Quote.5.60%
EURO STOXX 50 -1.13% 3305.05 Delayed Quote.-11.75%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.04% 0.852 Delayed Quote.-4.30%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.22% 45.14 Delayed Quote.-31.76%
NASDAQ 100 -0.12% 11164.446946 Delayed Quote.27.84%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.21% 11019.300969 Delayed Quote.22.81%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.15% 69.625 Delayed Quote.-4.53%
NIKKEI 225 0.17% 23289.36 Real-time Quote.-1.55%
S&P 500 -0.02% 3372.85 Delayed Quote.4.40%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. -0.39% 280.55 Delayed Quote.28.47%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.03% 106.588 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
WALMART INC. 0.57% 132.6 Delayed Quote.11.58%
WTI 0.25% 42.389 Delayed Quote.-30.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:39aUae official says uae-israel agreement is a sovereign decision not directed at iran
RE
01:31aAsia shares push ahead as China markets jump
RE
01:18aGREENER GROWTH THROUGH GOOD WOOD : Sustaining Forest Landscapes and Local Livelihoods in Lao PDR
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:06aSOCCER : Newcastle in takeover talks with Singapore investors
RE
12:59aJapan's economy minister vows to take 'flexible, timely' action to support growth
RE
12:59aINSTANT VIEW : Japan's economy shrinks at record pace as pandemic hits spending
RE
12:57aFACTBOX-Oil refiners shut plants as demand losses seen continuing
RE
12:56aDollar in the doldrums; U.S. politics, Fed minutes eyed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : German watchdog launches Amazon investigation - report
2MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron decides to restructure Mikron Berlin under its own management
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : IBM rolls out newest processor chip, taps Samsung for manufacturing
4CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. : China grants country's first COVID-19 vaccine patent to CanSino -state media
5SASOL LIMITED : SASOL : Audited financial results for the year ended 30 June 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group