Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia shares stumble, sterling at mercy of yet another vote

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 01:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A woman points to an electronic board showing stock prices as she poses in front of the board after the New Year opening ceremony at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), held to wish for the success of Japan's stock market, in Tokyo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares drifted lower on Wednesday as a risk-off mood settled on markets, while a frazzled pound awaited its fate ahead of yet another make-or-break parliamentary vote on Brexit.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> eased 0.45 percent in slow trade.

Japan's Nikkei <.N225> led the retreat with a fall of 1.2 percent as data showed domestic machinery orders fell in January at the fastest pace in four months.

Shanghai blue chips <.CSI300> slipped 0.5 percent following two days of gains. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were off 0.2 percent and spread betters pointed to opening losses for the main European bourses.

Risk appetites had soured after British lawmakers crushed Prime Minister Theresa May's European Union divorce deal, forcing parliament to decide within days whether to back a no-deal Brexit or seek a last-minute delay.

Lawmakers voted against May's amended Brexit deal by 391 to 242 as her last-minute talks with EU chiefs on Monday to assuage her critics' concerns ultimately proved fruitless.

Parliament will vote later Wednesday on whether to leave the EU with no deal, and if that fails, a further vote on Thursday will decide whether to extend the Brexit deadline.

"The vote today seems certain to go against the government as well," said David de Garis, a director of economics and market at National Australia Bank.

"Assuming the Thursday vote finds a majority in favor of an extension - as we expect - it will likely be of some comfort to sterling," he added. "It's still a fast moving environment, with political pressure at understandably extreme levels."

The pound could do with some comfort after a wild couple of sessions. It was last at $1.3089, having been as high as $1.3296 and as low as $1.3017 so far this week.

U.S. INFLATION SLOWS

On Wall Street, Boeing Co shed another 6.1 percent for its biggest two-day drop since June 2009, as more countries grounded the company's 737 MAX 8 planes following Sunday's crash in Ethiopia, the second fatal crash in months.

The drop in Boeing pushed the Dow down 0.38 percent, even as the S&P 500 gained 0.30 percent and the Nasdaq added 0.44 percent. [.N]

A soft U.S. inflation report for February burnished bonds while tarnishing the dollar. Annual consumer price inflation slowed to its lowest since September 2016 at 1.5 percent.

The data merely reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will stay patient on rates and could even sound more dovish at its policy meeting next week.

Yields on U.S. 10-year notes <US10YT=RR> duly declined to a 10-week low at 2.596 percent, while the dollar idled at 97.000 <.DXY> against a basket of currencies.

The dollar drifted off to 111.28, while the euro marked time at $1.1287 having bounced from last week's 20-month trough of $1.1174. [USD/]

In commodity markets, the dip in the dollar helped gold reach its highest in two weeks and it was last fetching $1,305.09 per ounce.

Oil prices edged up on tightening global supply after a Saudi official said the kingdom plans to cut oil exports in April, while the U.S. government reduced its forecast for domestic crude output growth. [O/R]

U.S. crude firmed 30 cents to $57.17 a barrel, while Brent crude futures added 21 cents to $66.88.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Darren Schuettler)

By Wayne Cole
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -6.15% 375.41 Delayed Quote.16.41%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.38% 25554.66 Delayed Quote.9.55%
NASDAQ 100 0.52% 7201.281332 Delayed Quote.13.18%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.44% 7591.031111 Delayed Quote.13.91%
NIKKEI 225 1.79% 21503.69 Real-time Quote.5.55%
S&P 500 0.30% 2791.52 Delayed Quote.11.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:53aPINNACLE : Medium Mine Protected Vehicle Refresher Training Awarded on CBID II
PU
01:53aDEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE AUSTRALI : Australia to help boost digital trade in the Indo-Pacific
PU
01:37aBOJ must take into account side-effects of easy policy - regional bank head
RE
01:21aAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Export hub to help businesses make mark overseas
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:14aHong Kong Spends Nearly $700 Million to Bolster Currency
DJ
01:05aAsia shares stumble, sterling at mercy of yet another vote
RE
01:03aCYANIDE TRANSPORT : Renewal of our ICMC certifications in Cote d'Ivoire and Mauritania News
PU
12:30aFactbox - Boeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes; discussion on black box analysis
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ties between Boeing and Trump run deep
3REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Teen Scientists Win $1.8 Million at Regeneron Science ..
4AIR CANADA : Canada sees no reason to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8, ready to act if need be
5PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY : PING AN INSURANCE : Chinese insurer Ping An's planned buyback may not be las..
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.