Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Asia shares suffer virus chills, central banks offer cold comfort

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 12:46am EDT
Passersby wearing protective face masks are reflected on a screen displaying stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo

Asian shares slipped on Monday and oil prices took another tumble as fears mounted that the global shutdown for the coronavirus could last for months, doing untold harm to economies despite central banks' best efforts.

"We continue to mark down 1H20 global GDP forecasts as our assessment of both the global pandemic's reach and the damage related to necessary containment policies has increased," said JPMorgan economist Bruce Kasman.

They now predict global GDP could contract at a 10.5% annualized rate in the first half of the year.

There was much uncertainty about whether funds would have to buy or sell for month- and quarter-end to meet their benchmarks, many of which would have been thrown out of whack by the wild market swings seen over March.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 2.7% and Shanghai blue chips 1.8%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.7%, though that was up from early lows.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 also recouped early losses to edge up 0.3%, perhaps thanks to month-end demand. EUROSTOXXX 50 futures firmed 0.5% and FTSE futures went flat.

Central banks have mounted an all-out effort to bolster activity with rate cuts and massive asset-buying campaigns, which have at least eased liquidity strains in markets.

China on Monday became the latest to add stimulus with a cut of 20 basis points in a key repo rate.

Singapore also eased as the city-state's bellwether economy braced for a deep recession, while New Zealand's central bank said it would take corporate debt as collateral for loans.

Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at NAB, said the main question for markets was whether all the stimulus would be enough to help the global economy withstand the shock.

"To answer this question, one needs to know the magnitude of the containment measures and for how long they will be implemented," he added. "This is the big unknown and it suggests markets are likely to remain volatile until this uncertainty is resolved."

It was not encouraging, then, that British authorities were warning lockdown measures could last months.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday extended guidelines for social restrictions to April 30, despite earlier talking about reopening the economy for Easter.

Japan on Monday expanded its entry ban to include citizens traveling from the United States, China, South Korea and most of Europe.

DOLLAR NOT DONE YET

Bond investors looked to be bracing for a long haul with yields at the very short end of the Treasury curve turning negative and those on 10-year notes dropping a steep 26 basis points last week to last stand at 0.65%.

That drop has combined with efforts by the Federal Reserve to pump more U.S. dollars into markets, and dragged the currency off recent highs.

Indeed, the dollar suffered its biggest weekly decline in more than a decade last week.

Against the yen, the dollar was pinned at 107.53, well off the recent high at 111.71. The euro edged back to $1.1088, after rallying more than 4% last week.

"Ultimately, we expect the USD will soon reassert itself as one of the strongest currencies," argued analysts at CBA, noting the dollar's role as the world's reserve currency made it a countercyclical hedge for investors.

"This means the dollar can rise because of the deteriorating global economic outlook, irrespective of the high likelihood the U.S. is also in recession."

The dollar's retreat had provided a fillip for gold, but fresh selling emerged on Monday as investors were forced to liquidate profitable positions to cover losses elsewhere. The metal was last off 0.3% at $1,611.42 an ounce.

Oil prices were again under water as Saudi Arabia and Russia showed no signs of backing down in their price war even as global transport restrictions hammer demand.

Brent crude futures lost $1.46 to $23.47 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 97 cents to $20.54.

(Editing by Sam Holmes and Jacqueline Wong)

By Wayne Cole

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Nikkei 225
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -4.06% 21636.78 Delayed Quote.-24.18%
NASDAQ 100 -3.91% 7588.372902 Delayed Quote.-9.57%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.79% 7502.377567 Delayed Quote.-13.10%
NIKKEI 225 3.88% 19389.43 Real-time Quote.-21.10%
S&P 500 -3.37% 2541.47 Delayed Quote.-21.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:43aSingapore eases monetary policy sharply as virus heralds deep recession
RE
01:33aPT PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK : PGAS Operational Highlight February 2020
PU
01:30aOil crash puts Africa's cash-strapped producers in peril
RE
01:28aU.S. stimulus package is biggest ever, but may not be big enough
RE
01:24aMortgage securities rebound as Fed starts buying, concerns persist
RE
01:18aSouth Korea to pay cash to families, bring in extra budget relief
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:58aBananas, baseball and headaches - counting the cost of Tokyo's Olympic delay
RE
12:46aAsia shares suffer virus chills, central banks offer cold comfort
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China unexpectedly cuts reverse repo rate by most in five years to support virus-hit economy
2CRUDE OIL : Crude oil futures drop as pandemic darkens demand outlook
3UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : Italy's UniCredit puts 2019 dividend, share buyback on hold after ECB rec..
4RIO TINTO PLC : RIO TINTO : Covid-19 update
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Provides Update on the Impact of COVID-19 on Business Operations and Clinical Progra..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group